Food Flavors Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Food Flavors Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.
The Business Research Company’s “Food Flavors Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the food flavors market size is predicted to reach $18.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.
The growth in the food flavors market is due to an increase in demand for ready-to-eat meals and fast food. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest food flavors market share. Major players in the food flavors market include International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Givaudan, Kerry Group PLC, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.
By Type: Chocolate And Brown, Vanilla, Fruit And Nut, Dairy Type, Spices And Savory, Other Types
By Origin: Natural, Synthetic
By Form: Powder, Liquid
By Application: Dairy, Bakery, Confectionery, Snack, Beverage, Other Applications
By Geography: The global food flavors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Food flavorings are ingredients added to food to intensify or improve its flavor. Food flavor causes a sensory phenomenon that is a combination of the sensations of taste, odor or aroma, heat or cold, and texture.
