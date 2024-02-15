Heavy Construction Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Heavy Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The heavy construction equipment market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $191.13 billion in 2023 to $205.81 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Heavy Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the heavy construction equipment market size is predicted to reach $271.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

The growth in the heavy construction equipment market is due to the expansion of government infrastructure development projects. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest heavy construction equipment market share. Major players in the heavy construction equipment market include The Volvo Group, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Company, Doosan Corporation, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Heavy Construction Equipment Market Segments

• By Equipment Type: Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Heavy Construction Vehicles, Other Equipments

• By Application: Excavation and Demolition, Heavy Lifting, Tunneling, Material Handling, Recycling and Waste Management

• By End User: Infrastructure, Construction, Mining, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global heavy construction equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Heavy construction equipment or heavy machinery refers to heavy-duty vehicles specially designed for executing construction tasks, most frequently ones involving earthwork operations or other large construction tasks. The heavy construction equipment is used for heavy operations tasks such as lifting, and other such heavy operations.

