Global AI In Oil And Gas Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's AI In Oil And Gas Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

AI in oil and gas market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “AI In Oil And Gas Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ai in oil and gas market size is predicted to reach $5.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%.

The growth in the ai in oil and gas market is due to the digitization of the oil and gas industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest ai in oil and gas market share. Major players in the ai in oil and gas market include The International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Accenture PLC, Google LLC, Intel Corporation, Schlumberger Limited.

AI In Oil And Gas Market Segments

•By Type: Hardware, Software, Hybrid

•By Function: Predictive Maintenance And Machinery Inspection, Material Movement, Production Planning, Field Services, Quality Control, Reclamation

•By Process: Reservoir Optimization, Drilling Optimization, Production Optimization, Safety Management, Other Processes

•By Technology: Internet Of Things (IoT), Advance Analytics, Robotics, Cloud Computing, Mobility, Other Technologies

•By Application: Upstream, Downstream, Midstream

•By Geography: The global ai in oil and gas market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AI in oil and gas is used for upstream operations, customized drilling, and optimization of downstream operations. Emulating human intelligence in machines created to act and think like people is known as artificial intelligence (AI).

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. AI In Oil And Gas Market Characteristics

3. AI In Oil And Gas Market Trends And Strategies

4. AI In Oil And Gas Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. AI In Oil And Gas Market Size And Growth

……

27. AI In Oil And Gas Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. AI In Oil And Gas Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

