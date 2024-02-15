Submit Release
FDA Approval of New Treatment Offers Hope to Millions of Patients Struggling with High Blood Pressure

Dr. Barry Bertolet, Interventional Cardiologist, North Mississippi Medical Center

DUBLIN, IRELAND, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a growing health epidemic. Half of Americans have high blood pressure and 75% of them don’t have it under control . If left untreated, people are at a higher risk of serious issues like chest pain, heart attacks, heart failure, stroke, and chronic kidney disease.

The only treatment options for high blood pressure have been through lifestyle changes or drug therapy – until now. The FDA recently approved the Medtronic Symplicity™ blood pressure procedure, a minimally invasive blood pressure procedure that offers new hope to the millions of people whose blood pressure isn't managed with medication or lifestyle changes. This comes at a time when drug therapy fails in half of patients after one year.

Dr. Barry Bertolet talks about how the procedure is proven to achieve significant, safe and sustained blood pressure reductions, ushering in a new era for high blood pressure treatment and ultimately offering a new way forward for millions of Americans struggling to manage their blood pressure.

For more information, please visit www.BeyondHBP.com.

