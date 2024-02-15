CONTACT:

Governor Pillen Appoints Sarah Scott as State Property Tax Administrator

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Sarah Scott as state property tax administrator. Scott currently leads the field operations team within the Property Assessment Division at the Nebraska Department of Revenue (DOR).

“Sarah has had several positions with the Department of Revenue over the last 15 years. She has expertise in tax assessment, analytics, interpreting statute and regulations as well as training county assessors on a variety of processes,” said Gov. Pillen. “Her broad range of experience makes her a great leader for the agency in this key role.”

“I have had the privilege to lead the Department’s efforts to educate and work with county assessors across the state for the past 15 years, learning the statutory framework they are required to work under and the responsibilities and challenges they face,” said Scott. “I am excited for this opportunity to build stronger relationships with county officials across the state and to work together to improve the property valuation process for the taxpayers of Nebraska.”.

Scott earned her bachelor’s degree in business finance from the University of Nebraska – Kearney. She has been the recipient of two awards during her tenure with DOR including the Tax Commissioner’s Award in 2017 and The Department of Revenue Employee of the year in 2015.