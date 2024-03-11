WWDVC Celebrates a Decade of Analytics Excellence: 10th Anniversary Event Offers Diverse Engagement Opportunities

WWDVC Logo WWDVC 2024 Themes Save the Date for WWDVC 2024

This year there are several engagement opportunities. Besides technical organizations, consulting and non-technical organizations can also take advantages of them.” — DVA Spokesperson

STOWE, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) is thrilled to announce the commencement of its highly anticipated 10th Annual Conference, a significant milestone in the analytics domain. Set against the scenic backdrop of Stowe, Vermont, this event promises an immersive experience for industry thought leaders, sponsors, speakers, and an engaged audience.

Engagement Opportunities for All:

1. Exhibitor Showcases: Elevate organizational visibility by becoming an exhibitor at WWDVC. This unique opportunity allows organizations to unveil the latest innovations, providing attendees with a hands-on experience of cutting-edge products. Choose from four exhibitor levels: Diamond, Platinum, Gold, and Silver. While the Diamond level has reached full capacity, limited opportunities still exist at other levels. Showcase products, demonstrate innovations, and engage with a dynamic audience. For more details and to secure a spot, visit Exhibitor Packages.

Exhibitor Benefits Include:

- Exclusive show-and-tell opportunities

- Dedicated slots for product demonstrations

- Interaction with an actively engaged audience

According to a DVA spokesperson, "The Diamond exhibitor levels were all taken, but other levels may still have availability."

Available exhibitor packages can be explored at https://wwdvc.com/exhibitors/exhibitor-packages/.

2. Sponsorship Options: WWDVC welcomes sponsors beyond the analytics space. Whether from the tooling industry, consulting, or any other sector, organizations can support this significant event with affordable sponsorship levels.

Sponsorship Highlights:

- Expanded sponsorship options

- Inclusivity for non-analytics organizations

- Special discounts for educational institutions

A DVA spokesperson added, "WWDVC now welcomes sponsors beyond the analytics space. Whether from the tooling industry, consulting, or any other sector, organizations can seize the opportunity to support this significant event." For detailed information and reservations, visit https://wwdvc.com/sponsors/sponsor-submission/.

3. Speaker Slots: Share the Data Vault 2.0 journey on the WWDVC stage alongside industry legends like Scott Ambler, C J Date, and Bill Inmon. Speaker slots fill up quickly, so submit an abstract promptly. All topics must relate to Data Vault 2.0 or Analytics and align with the current themes. Visit Speaker Abstract Submission for more details.

Speaker Opportunities Include:

- A platform to share Data Vault 2.0 insights

- Collaboration with industry luminaries

- Submission portal for abstracts

If a Data Vault 2.0 presentation aligns with current themes, check for available slots and submit an abstract at https://wwdvc.com/speakers/speaker-abstract-submission/.

4. Engaged Audience: Be a part of the audience and experience the fantastic networking opportunities WWDVC offers. Past attendees have praised the event, citing how a small 20-minute conversation saved them three months of effort. Whether seeking guidance or sharing experiences, the audience plays a vital role in the success of this conference.

Audience Benefits:

- Networking opportunities

- Insightful conversations

- Knowledge-sharing experiences

Interested participants are encouraged to explore exhibitor packages, sponsor opportunities, and speaker abstract submission details on the official WWDVC website at WWDVC Official Website located at https://wwdvc.com/

About WWDVC:

The World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) stands as a leading annual conference dedicated to exploring the past and future of analytics through real implementation stories and insights. With a decade-long legacy, WWDVC continues to set the standard for an intimate, informative, and engaging conference experience.

