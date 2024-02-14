AB1073 in Asm: Executive action taken - 2024-02-14

WISCONSIN, February 14 - An Act to repeal 102.51 (1) (a) 2.; to renumber and amend 102.32 (6m); to amend 102.11 (1) (intro.), 102.13 (1) (a), 102.13 (1) (b) (intro.), 1., 3. and 4., 102.13 (1) (d) 1., 2., 3. and 4., 102.13 (2) (a), 102.13 (2) (b), 102.17 (1) (d) 1. and 2., 102.17 (4) (a), 102.29 (3), 102.42 (2) (a), 102.51 (1) (a) 1., 102.61 (1), 102.61 (1g) (b), 102.61 (1g) (c), 102.61 (1m) (a), 102.81 (1) (c) 1. and 102.81 (1) (c) 2.; and to create 102.18 (1) (b) 1d., 102.18 (1) (b) 1h., 102.18 (1) (b) 1p., 102.18 (1) (b) 1t. and 102.32 (6m) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: various changes to the worker's compensation law. (FE)