Silver Spring Township Authority Renews Contract for EBS-Di Technology for Continued Wastewater Treatment Enhancement

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA, US, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Silver Spring Township Authority (SSTA) in Pennsylvania has announced the renewal of its contract with ABEL RECON (www.abelrecon.com), a licensed service provider of EnBiorganic Technologies, for the continued use of the EBS-Di system in their wastewater treatment facilities. This renewal underscores the ongoing commitment of SSTA to enhance and maintain the effectiveness of its wastewater management practices.

In the partnership between Silver Spring Township and EnBiorganic Technologies, the EBS-Di system has been a key component in addressing several aspects of the township's wastewater treatment. The system's application of organic bacillus soil bacteria has contributed to improvements in biosolids quality, enhanced the operational capacity of the treatment processes, and aided in biofilm management. The renewal of the contract with EnBiorganic Technologies reflects the system's role in meeting the wastewater treatment needs of the township.

The EBS-Di system, a product of EnBiorganic Technologies, is designed to support wastewater treatment processes in compliance with regulatory standards. It operates by generating and dispensing organic bacillus soil bacteria into the wastewater, aiming to address specific compliance challenges in an efficient manner. The system's continuous and automated functionality targets essential wastewater parameters, including the reduction of sludge and improvement of overall water quality. Its versatility makes it suitable for addressing a range of requirements in Silver Spring Township's wastewater infrastructure.

Jim Stevens, Sewer Authority Manager for Silver Spring Township, commented on the renewal, “The continued partnership with EnBiorganic Technologies and ABEL RECON has been an innovative addition to our wastewater management strategy. The EBS-Di system has shown promising results, and we anticipate further benefits from its ongoing application.”

The renewed contract will enable SSTA to persist in its efforts to achieve Class B Permit standards for biosolids and improve the overall efficiency and performance of its wastewater treatment operations. The EBS-Di system's adaptability to varied wastewater conditions has been a key factor in its continued use. Troy Abel, CEO at ABEL RECON, the licensed service provider for EnBiorganic's EBS-Di system at SSTA, stated, "Our ongoing involvement in the SSTA project reflects ABEL RECON's dedication to effective wastewater management solutions. We are proud to collaborate in a role that ensures the EBS-Di system operates at its full potential."

Anson Liski, Vice President of Market Development at EnBiorganic Technologies, commented on the partnership renewal, "We at EnBiorganic Technologies are committed to continuing our support and ensuring that the township's high environmental and operational standards are consistently met."

About EnBiorganic Technologies:

EnBiorganic Technologies is dedicated to advancing sustainable wastewater treatment solutions. Specializing in the development of automated systems like the EBS-Di, EnBiorganic is a leader in bioaugmentation and natural wastewater treatment processes, delivering efficiency and effectiveness to clients in North America. For more information on how EnBiorganic Technologies is transforming wastewater management, please visit www.enbiorganic.com