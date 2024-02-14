CTS Corporation to Participate in the Baird Conference on Vehicle Technology & Mobility

LISLE, Ill., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS), announced today that Kieran O’Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Baird Conference on Vehicle Technology & Mobility on February 29, 2024, at 11:20 a.m. (EST). The conference will be held virtually. You may access a live webcast of the event using this link .



More information for the event can be found on the Baird Conferences website. https://www.bairdconferences.com/conference2/Index/59

About CTS

CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components in North America, Europe and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical and transportation markets. For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com .

Contact

Ashish Agrawal

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation

4925 Indiana Avenue

Lisle, IL 60532 USA

+1 (630) 577-8800

ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com





