Massachusetts Clean Water Trust Board of Trustees members approves $44,768,312 in new loans and grants at its February meeting 

The Massachusetts Clean Water Trust’s (the Trust) Board of Trustees approved $44,768,312 in new low-interest loans and grants at its meeting on February 14, 2024. Below is information on the grants and loans approved at the meeting.

The Trust, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), helps communities build or replace water infrastructure that enhances ground and surface water resources, ensures the safety of drinking water, protects public health and develops resilient communities. It accomplishes these objectives by providing low-interest loans and grants to cities, towns and water utilities through the Massachusetts State Revolving Funds (SRFs). The SRF programs are partnerships between the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. SRFs function like an environmental infrastructure bank by financing water infrastructure projects in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

Scroll left Scroll right CLEAN WATER PROJECTS Borrower Loan No. Amount Project Title Interest Rate Worcester CW-24-01 $1,666,000 City Wide Sewer Flow Monitoring 1.5% Yarmouth CWP-23-03 CWP-23-03-A $41,779,312 Phase I – Water Resource Recovery Facility & Collection System 2% Total $43,445,312

Scroll left Scroll right LEAD SERVICE LINE PLANNING GRANTS Grantee Grant No. Award Bondsville Fire and Water District DWL-24-03 $25,000 Dighton Water District DWL-23-157 $296,000 Peabody DWL-24-04 $125,000 Worcester DWL-24-05 $350,000 Total $796,000

Scroll left Scroll right COMMUNITY SEPTIC MANAGEMENT PROGRAM Borrower Loan No. Amount Interest Rate Hamilton CWT-24-02 $500,000 2%

Scroll left Scroll right SCHOOL WATER IMPROVEMENT GRANTS (SWIG) School District Grant No. Fixtures Award All Saints Catholic School SWIG-24-07 2 $6,000 Boys & Girls Club Family Center SWIG-24-08 2 $6,000 First Parish Preschool SWIG-24-09 1 $3,000 Lexington Montessori School SWIG-24-10 3 $9,000 Reading Montessori School, Inc. SWIG-24-11 1 $3,000 Total $27,000

For More Information

For more information on our different loan programs, please visit the Programs page at https://www.mass.gov/programs and for more information on our Loan Forgiveness Program, please visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/the-disadvantaged-community-program#loan-forgiveness-. To learn about past meetings or find project descriptions, please visit: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/board-of-trustees-meeting-information. For information on how to apply for an SRF loan, please visit MassDEP’s website at https://www.mass.gov/lists/state-revolving-fund-applications-forms

About the Clean Water Trust

Since its establishment in 1989, the Trust has loaned nearly $8.6 billion to improve and maintain the quality of water in the Commonwealth. An estimated 97 percent of Massachusetts' residents have benefited from the financial assistance of the Trust.

###