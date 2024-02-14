Premier American Uranium Engages SRC Swiss Resource Capital Ag for European Marketing

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier American Uranium Inc. (“PUR” or “Premier American Uranium”) (TSXV: PUR) is pleased to announce it has engaged SRC Swiss Resource Capital AG (“SRC”), an independent entity, to provide digital, translation, news, and communications services in Europe (the “Services”).



Under the terms of the engagement agreement (the “Agreement”), PUR has agreed to pay SRC a fee of CHF5,000 per month for a one-year term, continuing month-to-month thereafter, and has granted SRC 300,000 stock options (the “Options”) pursuant to the Company’s long-term omnibus incentive plan. Each Option entitles SRC to acquire one PUR common share at an exercise price of $2.61 per share for a period of five years. To the knowledge of the Company, SRC and/or its affiliates currently hold 1,300 common shares of PUR; however, SRC may from time to time acquire or dispose of securities of the Company through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant. SRC is at arm’s length to PUR and has no other relationship with PUR, except pursuant to the Agreement. The Agreement and the grant of the Options thereunder are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Premier American Uranium

Premier American Uranium Inc. is focused on the consolidation, exploration, and development of uranium projects in the United States. One of PUR’s key strengths is the extensive land holdings in two prominent uranium-producing regions in the United States: the Great Divide Basin of Wyoming and the Uravan Mineral Belt of Colorado. With a rich history of past production and historic uranium mineral resources, PUR has work programs underway to advance its portfolio.

Backed by Sachem Cove Partners, Consolidated Uranium and additional institutional investors, and an unparalleled team with U.S. uranium experience, PUR’s entry into the market comes at a well-timed opportunity, as uranium fundamentals are currently the strongest they have been in a decade.

