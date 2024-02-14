Upwork Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Fourth-quarter GAAP Net Income of $17.4 million

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.

“Last year proved Upwork’s continued growth momentum and strong profitability. Our business is flexible and resilient, as the skilled talent on Upwork are a critical resource to businesses small and large,” said Hayden Brown, president and CEO, Upwork. “Fueled by our continued investments in human-centered AI and innovation, growing advertising and subscription products, our differentiated Enterprise offering, and new integrations with marquee partners, we are confident in and excited about our long-term strategic plan to drive growth and transform work in 2024 and beyond.”

“In 2023, we proved our ability to produce profitable growth in a dynamic macro environment. The speed with which we strategically shifted to mid-teens adjusted EBITDA margins—taking just two quarters—reflects the strong operating leverage and agility of our business,” said Erica Gessert, CFO, Upwork. “We have made great strides in the early innings of our AI journey, and we’re confident that we will continue to produce growing profit margins and free cash flow each year going forward.”

Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue grew 14% year-over-year to $183.9 million in the fourth quarter

* Explanation of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to their most comparable GAAP measures can be found in the “Non-GAAP Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results” section of this press release.

Full Year 2023 Operational Highlights

Artificial Intelligence

Advanced Upwork as the premier destination for AI-related talent and work, with GSV from AI-related work growing 70% year-over-year

Acquired AI startup Headroom and welcomed founder Andrew Rabinovich, formerly of Google and Magic Leap, as Upwork’s head of AI and machine learning

Launched AI tools and customer experience innovations including Upwork Chat Pro, Job Post Generator and Proposal Tips Clients using Job Post Generator are able to post jobs almost 70% faster Proposal Tips allows freelancers to secure work at a faster rate

Established marquee AI partnerships with OpenAI, Amazon, Adobe, Jasper, Miro and ClickUp

Ads & Monetization Tools

Enhanced suite of ads & monetization products, our fastest-growing revenue stream in 2023

Availability Badges Freelancers with an Availability Badge received 55% more invites Invites sent to badged freelancers accepted 77% more often

Boosted Proposals A successfully boosted proposal increases a freelancer's chance of getting hired by approximately 20%



Enterprise

Strengthened Enterprise Suite offering and enhanced go-to-market motion, helping to add 31 new Enterprise clients in the fourth quarter

Unlocked value by partnering with vendor management systems (VMS) like SAP Fieldglass and Flextrack and managed service providers (MSPs), expected to enable Upwork’s expand motion with existing Enterprise clients in 2024

Financial Guidance & Outlook

Upwork’s guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-GAAP diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2024 is:

Revenue: $183 million to $188 million, representing year-over-year growth of 15.3% at the midpoint

$183 million to $188 million, representing year-over-year growth of 15.3% at the midpoint Adjusted EBITDA: $28 million to $32 million

$28 million to $32 million Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 144 million to 146 million

144 million to 146 million Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $0.17 to $0.19

Upwork’s guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-GAAP diluted EPS for full year 2024 is:

Revenue: $760 million to $780 million, representing year-over-year growth of 11.7% at the midpoint

$760 million to $780 million, representing year-over-year growth of 11.7% at the midpoint Adjusted EBITDA : $125 million to $135 million

$125 million to $135 million Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 148 million to 152 million

148 million to 152 million Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $0.77 to $0.81

$0.77 to $0.81 Stock-based compensation expense is expected to average slightly more than $20 million per quarter for 2024





UPWORK INC.

Key Financial and Operational Metrics

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In thousands, except percentages ) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change GSV(1) $ 1,072,079 $ 1,030,178 4 % $ 4,142,252 $ 4,104,891 1 % Marketplace revenue(2) $ 157,489 $ 134,939 17 % $ 586,099 $ 518,282 13 % Enterprise revenue(1)(2) $ 26,445 $ 26,503 — % $ 103,037 $ 100,036 3 % Gross profit $ 138,066 $ 120,283 15 % $ 518,686 $ 457,916 13 % Gross profit margin 75 % 75 % — % 75 % 74 % 1 % Operating expenses $ 129,638 $ 140,765 (8 )% $ 529,946 $ 550,540 (4 )% Net income (loss) $ 17,374 $ (16,500 ) * $ 46,887 $ (89,885 ) * Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 30,470 $ 1,137 * $ 73,134 $ (4,029 ) * Profit Margin 9 % (10 )% 19 % 7 % (15 )% 22 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 17 % 1 % 16 % 11 % (1 )% 12 % Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (5,339 ) $ 8,455 * $ 27,221 $ 6,559 * Adjusted free cash flow(1) $ 25,497 $ 5,775 * $ 48,320 $ (2,174 ) *

*Not meaningful

As of December 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 % Change Active clients(1) 851 814 5 %





Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2023 New enterprise clients(1) 31 98

(1) See Key Definitions in our fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings presentation.

(2) In order to conform to the current period presentation as of December 31, 2023, we present Enterprise Solutions revenue and Managed Services revenue together as Enterprise revenue in prior periods and no longer report revenue from our Enterprise Solutions offering in Marketplace revenue.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Upwork will host a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. An audio webcast archive will be available following the live event for approximately one year at investors.upwork.com. Please visit the Upwork Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com/financial-information/quarterly-results to view Upwork’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings presentation.

Disclosure Information

We use our Investor Relations website (investors.upwork.com), our Blog (upwork.com/blog), our X handle (twitter.com/Upwork), Hayden Brown’s X handle (twitter.com/hydnbrwn) and LinkedIn profile (linkedin.com/in/haydenlbrown), and Erica Gessert’s LinkedIn profile (linkedin.com/in/erica-gessert) as means of disseminating or providing notification of, among other things, news or announcements regarding our business or financial performance, investor events, press releases, and earnings releases and as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe. We serve everyone from one-person startups to large, Fortune 100 enterprises with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $3.8 billion on Upwork in 2023 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, data science & analytics, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.

UPWORK INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Marketplace(1) $ 157,489 $ 134,939 $ 586,099 $ 518,282 Enterprise(1) 26,445 26,503 103,037 100,036 Total revenue 183,934 161,442 689,136 618,318 Cost of revenue 45,868 41,159 170,450 160,402 Gross profit 138,066 120,283 518,686 457,916 Operating expenses Research and development 46,217 41,664 177,363 154,553 Sales and marketing 49,304 62,786 220,681 246,882 General and administrative 32,003 30,080 118,925 123,952 Provision for transaction losses 2,114 6,235 12,977 25,153 Total operating expenses 129,638 140,765 529,946 550,540 Income (loss) from operations 8,428 (20,482 ) (11,260 ) (92,624 ) Other income, net 7,389 4,422 60,137 3,275 Income (loss) before income taxes 15,817 (16,060 ) 48,877 (89,349 ) Income tax benefit (provision) 1,557 (440 ) (1,990 ) (536 ) Net income (loss) $ 17,374 $ (16,500 ) $ 46,887 $ (89,885 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.13 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.35 $ (0.69 ) Diluted $ 0.13 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.69 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share: Basic 136,620 131,818 134,774 130,518 Diluted 143,803 131,818 137,263 130,518

(1) In 2023, we changed the name of our Upwork Enterprise offering to Enterprise Solutions. Concurrently, to align with customer needs and internal decision-making, we combined Enterprise Solutions and Managed Services into a suite of Enterprise offerings. In order to conform to the current period presentation as of December 31, 2023, we present revenue from Enterprise Solutions and Managed Services together as Enterprise revenue in prior periods and no longer report revenue from our Enterprise Solutions offering in Marketplace revenue.





UPWORK INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,641 $ 129,384 Marketable securities 470,457 557,230 Funds held in escrow, including funds in transit 212,387 161,457 Trade and client receivables, net 103,061 64,888 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,825 17,947 Total current assets 883,371 930,906 Property and equipment, net 27,140 22,063 Goodwill 118,219 118,219 Intangible assets, net 3,048 — Operating lease asset 4,333 7,603 Other assets, noncurrent 1,430 1,454 Total assets $ 1,037,541 $ 1,080,245 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,063 $ 7,549 Escrow funds payable 212,387 161,457 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 58,192 53,611 Deferred revenue 17,361 25,075 Total current liabilities 293,003 247,692 Debt, noncurrent 356,087 564,261 Operating lease liability, noncurrent 6,088 11,177 Other liabilities, noncurrent 1,288 8,236 Total liabilities 656,466 831,366 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 14 13 Additional paid-in capital 674,918 592,900 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 205 (3,085 ) Accumulated deficit (294,062 ) (340,949 ) Total stockholders’ equity 381,075 248,879 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,037,541 $ 1,080,245





UPWORK INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 17,374 $ (16,500 ) $ 46,887 $ (89,885 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Provision for transaction losses 1,867 4,894 8,673 23,306 Depreciation and amortization 3,808 2,050 9,449 8,057 Amortization of debt issuance costs 461 740 2,098 2,961 Accretion of discount of purchases of marketable securities, net (4,598 ) (1,971 ) (14,430 ) (1,486 ) Amortization of operating lease asset 834 784 3,269 3,079 Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense 187 187 750 750 Stock-based compensation expense 18,047 19,382 74,195 75,501 Gain on early extinguishment of debt — — (38,945 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade and client receivables (45,025 ) (2,466 ) (47,663 ) (20,230 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,341 ) (1,010 ) 146 (630 ) Operating lease liability (1,528 ) (1,395 ) (5,903 ) (5,389 ) Accounts payable 3,289 2,301 (2,513 ) 2,579 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,823 1,487 5,746 3,689 Deferred revenue (5,537 ) (28 ) (14,538 ) 4,257 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (5,339 ) 8,455 27,221 6,559 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of marketable securities (260,034 ) (183,628 ) (709,214 ) (581,887 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 197,753 149,273 648,800 521,152 Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 5,460 — 165,035 — Purchase of an intangible asset (3,000 ) — (3,000 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (134 ) (355 ) (692 ) (1,248 ) Internal-use software and platform development costs (3,480 ) (2,325 ) (12,659 ) (7,485 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (63,435 ) (37,035 ) 88,270 (69,468 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Changes in escrow funds payable 34,417 (8,508 ) 50,930 645 Proceeds from exercises of stock options and common stock warrant 71 308 2,012 1,643 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,517 1,332 4,081 3,794 Net cash paid for early extinguishment of debt — — (171,327 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 36,005 (6,868 ) (114,304 ) 6,082 NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH (32,769 ) (35,448 ) 1,187 (56,827 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—beginning of period 329,187 330,679 295,231 352,058 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period $ 296,418 $ 295,231 $ 296,418 $ 295,231

The following table reconciles cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as reported in the consolidated balance sheets to the total of the same amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows as of the following (in thousands):

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,641 $ 129,384 Restricted cash 4,390 4,390 Funds held in escrow, including funds in transit 212,387 161,457 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows $ 296,418 $ 295,231

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including non-GAAP cost of revenue (total and as a percentage of revenue), non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (total and each non-GAAP operating expense item as a percentage of revenue), non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (and on a per share basis), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted free cash flow.

Certain operating and financial measures used herein, including “GSV,” “adjusted EBITDA” and “active clients” are defined in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on November 7, 2023, and will also be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, when filed. “Adjusted free cash flow” is defined as cash flow from operations less purchases of property, plant and equipment and cash outflows from internally developed software, adjusted for the timing of our invoicing and cash collection from Marketplace clients as a result of Upwork being subject to escrow regulations.

We use non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP for planning purposes, including in the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of our core operating results and the effectiveness of our business strategy, and in evaluating our financial performance. These measures provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our core operating results, and also facilitate comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company’s operating performance, and adjusted free cash flow allows investors to evaluate the cash generated from our underlying operations across periods. We exclude the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures: stock-based compensation expense (non-cash expense calculated by companies using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions), depreciation and amortization (non-cash expense), interest expense, other (income) expense, net, income tax (benefit) provision, and, if applicable, other non-cash transactions. In addition, to calculate adjusted free cash flow, we exclude from cash flows from operations, purchases of property, plant and equipment and cash outflows from internally developed software, and adjust for the timing of our invoicing and cash collection from Marketplace clients as a result of Upwork being subject to escrow regulations.

Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, (1) stock-based compensation expense has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy, (2) although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets subject to depreciation and amortization may have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements, and (3) adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (a) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (b) interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt, which reduces cash available to us; or (c) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us. In addition, the non-GAAP measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, including companies in our industry, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

We have not reconciled our adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income (loss) or non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance to GAAP diluted EPS because certain items that impact GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP diluted EPS are uncertain or out of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted. In particular, stock-based compensation expense is impacted by the future fair market value of our common stock and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict, subject to frequent change, or not within our control. The actual amount of these expenses during the first quarter of 2024 and fiscal year 2024 will have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results. Accordingly, a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance to GAAP diluted EPS is not available without unreasonable effort.





UPWORK INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(In thousands, except for percentages and share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 17,374 $ (16,500 ) $ 46,887 $ (89,885 ) Add back (deduct): Stock-based compensation expense 18,047 19,382 74,195 75,501 Depreciation and amortization 3,808 2,050 9,449 8,057 Other income, net (1) (7,389 ) (4,422 ) (60,137 ) (3,275 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (1,557 ) 440 1,990 536 Other (2)(3) 187 187 750 5,037 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,470 $ 1,137 $ 73,134 $ (4,029 ) Profit margin 9 % (10 )% 7 % (15 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 17 % 1 % 11 % (1 )% Cost of revenue, GAAP $ 45,868 $ 41,159 $ 170,450 $ 160,402 Stock-based compensation expense (491 ) (395 ) (1,900 ) (1,356 ) Other (3) — — — (89 ) Cost of revenue, Non-GAAP 45,377 40,764 168,550 158,957 As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP 25 % 25 % 25 % 26 % As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP 25 % 25 % 24 % 26 % Gross profit, GAAP $ 138,066 $ 120,283 $ 518,686 $ 457,916 Stock-based compensation expense 491 395 1,900 1,356 Other (3) — — — 89 Gross profit, Non-GAAP 138,557 120,678 520,586 459,361 Gross margin, GAAP 75 % 75 % 75 % 74 % Gross margin, Non-GAAP 75 % 75 % 76 % 74 % Research and development, GAAP $ 46,217 $ 41,664 $ 177,363 $ 154,553 Stock-based compensation expense (6,572 ) (7,364 ) (28,006 ) (26,881 ) Other (3) — — — (2,653 ) Research and development, Non-GAAP 39,645 34,300 149,357 125,019 As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP 25 % 26 % 26 % 25 % As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP 22 % 21 % 22 % 20 % Sales and marketing, GAAP $ 49,304 $ 62,786 $ 220,681 $ 246,882 Stock-based compensation expense (4,358 ) (3,528 ) (14,030 ) (11,511 ) Other (3) — — — (260 ) Sales and marketing, Non-GAAP 44,946 59,258 206,651 235,111 As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP 27 % 39 % 32 % 40 % As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP 24 % 37 % 30 % 38 % General and administrative, GAAP $ 32,003 $ 30,080 $ 118,925 $ 123,952 Stock-based compensation expense (6,626 ) (8,095 ) (30,259 ) (35,753 ) Other (2)(3) (320 ) (187 ) (883 ) (2,035 ) General and administrative, Non-GAAP 25,057 21,798 87,783 86,164 As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP 17 % 19 % 17 % 20 % As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP 14 % 14 % 13 % 14 % Total operating expenses, GAAP $ 129,638 $ 140,765 $ 529,946 $ 550,540 Stock-based compensation expense (17,556 ) (18,987 ) (72,295 ) (74,145 ) Other (2)(3) (320 ) (187 ) (883 ) (4,948 ) Total operating expenses, Non-GAAP 111,762 121,591 456,768 471,447 As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP 70 % 87 % 77 % 89 % As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP 61 % 75 % 66 % 76 % Income (loss) from operations, GAAP $ 8,428 $ (20,482 ) $ (11,260 ) $ (92,624 ) Stock-based compensation expense 18,047 19,382 74,195 75,501 Other (2)(3) 320 187 883 5,037 Income (loss) from operations, Non-GAAP 26,795 (913 ) 63,818 (12,086 ) Net income (loss), GAAP $ 17,374 $ (16,500 ) $ 46,887 $ (89,885 ) Stock-based compensation expense 18,047 19,382 74,195 75,501 Gain on extinguishment of convertible debt (1) — — (38,945 ) — Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (6,945 ) 2,030 (12,546 ) 2,126 Other (2)(3) 320 187 883 5,037 Net income (loss), Non-GAAP 28,796 5,099 70,474 (7,221 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing earnings (loss) per share, GAAP Basic (in millions) 136.6 131.8 134.8 130.5 Diluted (in millions) 143.8 131.8 137.3 130.5 Basic earnings (loss) per share, GAAP $ 0.13 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.35 $ (0.69 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share, GAAP $ 0.13 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.69 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing earnings (loss) per share, Non-GAAP Basic (in millions) 136.6 131.8 134.8 130.5 Diluted (in millions) 143.8 135.4 142.7 130.5 Basic earnings (loss) per share, Non-GAAP $ 0.21 $ 0.04 $ 0.52 $ (0.06 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share, Non-GAAP $ 0.20 $ 0.04 $ 0.52 $ (0.06 )

(1) During the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, we recognized a gain on the early extinguishment of debt of $38.9 million, which is included in other income, net.

(2) During each of the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, we incurred $0.2 million and $0.8 million, respectively, related to our Tides Foundation warrant.

(3) During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, we incurred certain incremental expenses associated with our humanitarian response efforts. These expenses are not representative of our ongoing operations, and, as a result, we excluded these costs from adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Represents (i) $1.4 million of special one-time bonuses to our team members in the region impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, (ii) $1.5 million of expenses incurred in connection with the relocation of our team members in the impacted region, (iii) $1.1 million of donations made to humanitarian aid organizations to support initiatives related to humanitarian response efforts in the impacted region, primarily to Direct Relief International, a humanitarian aid organization, and (iv) $0.4 million of payments of one-time service award bonuses (and associated taxes) to certain of our team members paid in recognition of contributions made by such team members to our humanitarian response efforts in the impacted region.





UPWORK INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 Net Income (loss) $ (24,827 ) $ (16,500 ) $ 17,167 $ (3,991 ) $ 16,337 $ 17,374 Add back (deduct): Stock-based compensation expense 20,404 19,382 19,900 18,437 17,811 18,047 Depreciation and amortization 1,982 2,050 2,024 1,854 1,763 3,808 Other (income) expense, net (1) (655 ) (4,422 ) (43,000 ) (3,982 ) (5,766 ) (7,389 ) Income tax (benefit) provision 40 440 795 1,857 895 (1,557 ) Other (2) 188 187 188 187 188 187 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,868 ) $ 1,137 $ (2,926 ) $ 14,362 $ 31,228 $ 30,470

(1) During the three months ended March 31, 2023, we recognized a gain on the early extinguishment of debt of $38.9 million, which is included in other (income) expense, net.

(2) For all periods presented, we incurred $0.2 million related to our Tides Foundation warrant.





UPWORK INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2021 Cash provided by operating activities $ 27,221 $ 6,559 $ 10,836 Less: purchases of property, plant & equipment and cash outflows from internally developed software (13,351 ) (8,733 ) (6,137 ) Free cash flow 13,870 (2,174 ) 4,699 Add: adjustment for timing differences(1) 34,450 — — Adjusted free cash flow $ 48,320 $ (2,174 ) $ 4,699

(1) Adjusted for the timing of our invoicing and cash collection from Marketplace clients as a result of Upwork being subject to escrow regulations.





UPWORK INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (5,339 ) $ 8,455 $ 27,221 $ 6,559 Less: purchases of property, plant & equipment and cash outflows from internally developed software (3,614 ) (2,680 ) (13,351 ) (8,733 ) Free cash flow (8,953 ) 5,775 13,870 (2,174 ) Add: adjustment for timing differences(1) 34,450 — 34,450 — Adjusted free cash flow $ 25,497 $ 5,775 $ 48,320 $ (2,174 )

(1) Adjusted for the timing of our invoicing and cash collection from Marketplace clients as a result of Upwork being subject to escrow regulations.



