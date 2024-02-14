Submit Release
iPower Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Results

- iPower Management to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time -

DUARTE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a tech and data-driven online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services, today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Fiscal Q2 2024 Results vs. Fiscal Q2 2023 (unless otherwise noted)

  • Total revenue was $16.8 million compared to $19.3 million.
  • Gross profit was $7.3 million compared to $8.0 million, with gross margin up 220 bps to 43.6% compared to 41.4%.
  • Net loss attributable to iPower improved 42% to $1.9 million or $(0.06) per share, compared to net loss attributable to iPower of $3.3 million or $(0.11) per share.
  • As of December 31, 2023, net debt (total debt less cash) was reduced by 56% to $3.6 million compared to net debt of $8.1 million as of June 30, 2023.

Management Commentary 

“In our fiscal second quarter, we continued to drive gross margin expansion, operating cost reductions and another period of positive cash flow from operations,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “Due to improvements in the supply chain environment, our largest channel partner has progressively tightened their inventory management as shipping lead times have become more favorable. Although this led to lower order volumes for the quarter, we believe this channel partner’s inventory is now at a preferred level and we are well equipped to meet demand with the high-quality products our customers expect.

“We also continued to gain traction in our SuperSuite business as we leverage our superior supply chain, warehousing and merchandising expertise to drive sales growth for partners with innovative product catalogs. We look forward to growing this exciting segment of our business as we further evaluate prospective partners in the months ahead.”

iPower CFO, Kevin Vassily, added, “Our gross margin and operating expense improvements were primarily driven by the reduction of high-cost inventory and excess warehousing space. Additionally, we reduced total debt obligations by approximately $2 million during the quarter, demonstrating our commitment to strengthening the balance sheet. We believe these actions, coupled with early signs of normalized order volumes with our largest channel partner, will enable us to deliver on our goals with the aim of returning to profitability in 2024.”

Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results 

Total revenue in the fiscal second quarter of 2024 was $16.8 million compared to $19.3 million for the same period in fiscal 2023. The decrease was driven primarily by lower promotional activity given iPower’s normalized inventory level, as well as lower order volumes from the Company’s largest channel partner who is more tightly managing inventory levels due to the improved supply chain environment. This was partially offset by growth in the Company’s SuperSuite supply chain offerings.

Gross profit in the fiscal second quarter of 2024 was $7.3 million compared to $8.0 million in the same quarter in fiscal 2023. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin increased 220 basis points to 43.6% compared to 41.4% in the year-ago period. The increase in gross margin was primarily driven by favorable product mix.

Total operating expenses in the fiscal second quarter of 2024 improved 18% to $9.9 million compared to $12.1 million for the same period in fiscal 2023. The decrease was driven primarily by lower selling, fulfillment and marketing expenses.

Net loss attributable to iPower in the fiscal second quarter of 2024 improved 42% to $1.9 million or $(0.06) per share, compared to net loss attributable to iPower of $3.3 million or $(0.11) per share for the same period in fiscal 2023. The improvement was driven primarily by the higher gross margin and lower operating expenses.

Cash and cash equivalents were $1.5 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $3.7 million at June 30, 2023. Total debt as of December 31, 2023 was $5.0 million compared to $11.8 million as of June 30, 2023. As a result of the Company’s debt paydown, net debt (total debt less cash) was reduced by 56% to $3.6 million compared to $8.1 million as of June 30, 2023.

Conference Call 

The Company will hold a conference call today, February 14, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2023.

iPower’s management will host the conference call, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Dial-in registration link: here
Live webcast registration link: here

Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the Company’s investor relations team at IPW@elevate-ir.com.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.meetipower.com.

About iPower Inc. 

iPower Inc. is a tech and data-driven online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services for third-party products and brands. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its ecommerce channel partners and its websites, www.zenhydro.com and www.simpledeluxe.com. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at www.meetipower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that iPower believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although iPower believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and iPower cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results and performance in iPower's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC on September 15, 2023, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the SEC on November 15, 2023 and February 14, 2024, and in its other SEC filings.

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
IPW@elevate-ir.com

iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023		  
   
    December 31,     June 30,  
    2023     2023  
      (Unaudited)          
ASSETS                
Current assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,488,027     $ 3,735,642  
Accounts receivable, net     11,765,833       14,071,543  
Inventories, net     15,782,322       20,593,889  
Prepayments and other current assets     1,483,209       2,858,196  
Total current assets     30,519,391       41,259,270  
                 
Non-current assets                
Right of use - non-current     7,141,633       7,837,345  
Property and equipment, net     456,006       536,418  
Deferred tax assets     3,122,363       2,155,250  
Non-current prepayments     390,612       531,456  
Goodwill     3,034,110       3,034,110  
Investment in joint venture     31,287       33,113  
Intangible assets, net     3,955,385       4,280,071  
Other non-current assets     419,289       427,254  
Total non-current assets     18,550,685       18,835,017  
                 
Total assets   $ 49,070,076     $ 60,094,287  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities                
Accounts payable   $ 13,931,800     $ 13,244,957  
Credit cards payable     340,912       366,781  
Customer deposit     340,876       350,595  
Other payables and accrued liabilities     3,715,996       4,831,067  
Advance from shareholders     87,305       85,200  
Lease liability - current     2,065,177       2,159,173  
Short-term loan payable - related party     1,032,189        
Long-term promissory note payable - current portion     1,150,508       2,017,852  
Revolving loan payable, net     2,862,857        
Income taxes payable     283,519       276,683  
Total current liabilities     25,811,139       23,332,308  
                 
Non-current liabilities                
Long-term revolving loan payable, net           9,791,191  
Lease liability - non-current     5,503,365       6,106,047  
Total non-current liabilities     5,503,365       15,897,238  
                 
Total liabilities     31,314,504       39,229,546  
                 
Commitments and contingency            
                 
Stockholders' Equity                
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023            
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 29,710,939 and 29,710,939 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023     29,712       29,712  
Additional paid in capital     29,883,647       29,624,520  
Accumulated deficits     (11,903,785 )     (8,702,442 )
Non-controlling interest     (30,906 )     (24,915 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (223,096 )     (62,134 )
Total stockholders’ equity     17,755,572       20,864,741  
                 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 49,070,076     $ 60,094,287  


iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three and Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022		  
   
    For the Three Months Ended
December 31,		     For the Six Months Ended
December 31,		  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
                         
REVENUES   $ 16,800,122     $ 19,254,590     $ 43,308,496     $ 45,277,263  
                                 
TOTAL REVENUES     16,800,122       19,254,590       43,308,496       45,277,263  
                                 
COST OF REVENUES     9,481,882       11,285,064       24,231,411       27,322,021  
                                 
GROSS PROFIT     7,318,240       7,969,526       19,077,085       17,955,242  
                                 
OPERATING EXPENSES:                                
Selling and fulfillment     6,936,980       9,338,737       17,000,451       17,757,549  
General and administrative     2,933,607       2,713,355       5,897,658       5,813,531  
Impairment loss - goodwill                       3,060,034  
Total operating expenses     9,870,587       12,052,092       22,898,109       26,631,114  
                                 
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS     (2,552,347 )     (4,082,566 )     (3,821,024 )     (8,675,872 )
                                 
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)                                
Interest expenses     (182,612 )     (314,119 )     (410,977 )     (562,160 )
Loss on equity method investment     (801 )     (3,938 )     (1,826 )     (7,328 )
Other non-operating income     128,838       59,600       61,672       271,360  
Total other expenses, net     (54,575 )     (258,457 )     (351,131 )     (298,128 )
                                 
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES     (2,606,922 )     (4,341,023 )     (4,172,155 )     (8,974,000 )
                                 
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX BENEFIT     (688,939 )     (1,047,749 )     (964,821 )     (1,495,545 )
NET LOSS     (1,917,983 )     (3,293,274 )     (3,207,334 )     (7,478,455 )
                                 
Non-controlling interest     (3,155 )     (2,835 )     (5,991 )     (5,640 )
                                 
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC.   $ (1,914,828 )   $ (3,290,439 )   $ (3,201,343 )   $ (7,472,815 )
                                 
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS                                
Foreign currency translation adjustments     (160,255 )     47,149       (160,962 )     (64,326 )
                                 
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC.   $ (2,075,083 )   $ (3,243,290 )   $ (3,362,305 )   $ (7,537,141 )
                                 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON STOCK                                
Basic     29,790,242       29,742,620       29,777,378       29,687,878  
                                 
Diluted     29,790,242       29,742,620       29,777,378       29,687,878  
                                 
LOSSES PER SHARE                                
Basic   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.11 )   $ (0.11 )   $ (0.25 )
                                 
Diluted   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.11 )   $ (0.11 )   $ (0.25 )


