Forward Reports Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD), a global design, sourcing and distribution group, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2023.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights   

  • Revenues were $7.2 million, a decrease of 26.7% from $9.8 million for 2023.

  • Gross margin increased to 23.0% compared to 20.2% for 2023.

  • Loss from continuing operations was $0.4 million compared to $0.1 million in 2023 and net loss was $0.4 million compared to $0.4 million in 2023.

  • Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.04 compared to $0.01 for 2023.

  • Cash balance of $3.0 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $3.2 million at September 30, 2023, a decrease of 5%.

Terry Wise, Chief Executive Officer of Forward Industries, stated “A relatively static quarter with a pleasing improvement in gross margin. Our effort to turnaround the business into profitability continues with several initiatives now in place. We remain committed to the path of growth and recovery.”

The tables below are derived from the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements included in its Form 10-Q filed on February 14, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please refer to the Form 10-Q for complete financial statements and further information regarding the Company’s results of operations and financial condition relating to the fiscal quarters ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. Please also refer to the Company’s Form 10-K for a discussion of risk factors applicable to the Company and its business.  

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 including statements regarding our optimism for improved performance in fiscal year 2024 and profitability and growth in our businesses. Forward has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as “may”, “should,” “expect,” “hope,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause its actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks include the inability to expand our customer base, loss of additional customers, competition, pricing pressures, supply chain issues, inability of our design division’s customers to pay for our services, loss of talented employees, unanticipated issues with our affiliated sourcing agent, and issues at Chinese factories that source our products. No assurance can be given that the actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. Investors should read carefully the factors described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2023 for information regarding risk factors that could affect the Company’s results. Except as otherwise required by Federal securities laws, Forward undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason.

About Forward Industries

Forward is a global design, sourcing and distribution group serving top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. Through its acquisitions of Intelligent Product Solutions, Inc. and Kablooe Design, Inc., the Company has expanded its ability to design and develop solutions for its existing multinational client base and expand beyond the diabetic product line into a variety of industries with a full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. 

For more information, contact:        
Kathleen Weisberg, CFO, Forward Industries, Inc.                
(631) 547-3055, kweisberg@forwardindustries.com


FORWARD INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
       
  December 31,   September 30,
  2023   2023
Assets (Unaudited)    
       
Current assets:      
Cash $ 3,026,786     $ 3,180,468  
Accounts receivable, net   6,534,702       6,968,778  
Inventories, net   405,229       334,384  
Discontinued assets held for sale   135,604       508,077  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   392,282       378,512  
Total current assets   10,494,603       11,370,219  
Property and equipment, net   265,346       274,046  
Intangible assets, net   839,954       893,143  
Goodwill   1,758,682       1,758,682  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net   2,916,385       3,021,315  
Other assets   68,737       68,737  
Total assets $ 16,343,707     $ 17,386,142  
       
Liabilities and shareholders' equity      
       
Current liabilities:      
Note payable to Forward China $ 850,000     $ -  
Accounts payable   392,202       518,892  
Due to Forward China   8,894,245       8,246,015  
Deferred income   250,405       297,407  
Current portion of operating lease liability   425,998       416,042  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   494,724       1,357,743  
Total current liabilities   11,307,574       10,836,099  
Other liabilities:      
Note payable to Forward China   -       1,100,000  
Operating lease liability, less current portion   2,723,281       2,833,782  
Total other liabilities   2,723,281       3,933,782  
Total liabilities   14,030,855       14,769,881  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Shareholders' equity:      
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized;      
10,061,185 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023      
and September 30, 2023   100,612       100,612  
Additional paid-in capital   20,253,013       20,202,202  
Accumulated deficit   (18,040,773 )     (17,686,553 )
Total shareholders' equity   2,312,852       2,616,261  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,343,707     $ 17,386,142  
       



FORWARD INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
  For the Three Months Ended December 31,
    2023       2022  
       
       
Revenues, net $ 7,151,951     $ 9,752,684  
Cost of sales   5,509,465       7,786,614  
Gross profit   1,642,486       1,966,070  
       
Sales and marketing expenses   368,736       411,174  
General and administrative expenses   1,654,071       1,682,812  
Operating loss   (380,321 )     (127,916 )
       
Fair value adjustment of earnout consideration   -       (40,000 )
Interest income   (17,469 )     -  
Interest expense   19,010       27,958  
Other income, net   (687 )     (24,560 )
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes   (381,175 )     (91,314 )
Provision for income taxes   -       -  
Loss from continuing operations   (381,175 )     (91,314 )
Income / (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax   26,955       (338,961 )
Net loss $ (354,220 )   $ (430,275 )
       
       
Basic earnings/(loss) per share :      
Basic loss per share from continuing operations $ (0.04 )   $ (0.01 )
Basic earnings/(loss) per share from discontinued operations   0.00       (0.03 )
Basic loss per share $ (0.04 )   $ (0.04 )
       
Diluted earnings/(loss) per share:      
Diluted loss per share from continuing operations $ (0.04 )   $ (0.01 )
Diluted earnings/(loss) per share from discontinued operations   0.00       (0.03 )
Diluted loss per share $ (0.04 )   $ (0.04 )
       
Weighted average common shares outstanding:      
Basic   10,061,185       10,061,185  
Diluted   10,061,185       10,061,185  

