Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Reports 2023 Results

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) announced today financial and operating results for the year and three months ended December 31, 2023.

YEAR 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

  • $34.5 million of net income attributable to common stockholders ($0.27 per diluted share)
  • $140.9 million in Funds From Operations(1) ($1.06 per diluted share)
  • 3.7% increase in same-center cash net operating income (2023 vs. 2022)
  • 97.7% portfolio lease rate at year-end
  • 1.7 million square feet leased (all-time record activity)
  • 22.2% increase in same-space cash rents on new leases (6.7% increase on renewals)
  • $350.0 million unsecured senior notes issued
  • $250.0 million December 2023 unsecured senior notes retired
  • $100.0 million of floating-rate debt repaid
  • $150.0 million of floating-rate debt fixed via interest rate swap agreements
  • 91.0% of principal debt outstanding effectively fixed-rate at year-end (vs. 72.3% at 12/31/22)
  • 96.6% of portfolio’s gross leasable area unencumbered at year-end
  • Unsecured credit facility maturity extended by three years

4TH QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

  • $8.0 million of net income attributable to common stockholders ($0.06 per diluted share)
  • $35.5 million in Funds From Operations(1) ($0.27 per diluted share)
  • 3.3% increase in same-center cash net operating income (4Q‘23 vs. 4Q‘22)
  • 25.3% increase in same-space cash rents on new leases (7.2% increase on renewals)
  • $21.8 million grocery-anchored shopping center acquired
  • $12.8 million of common equity raised
  • 6.2x net principal debt-to-annualized EBITDA ratio for 4Q‘23 (vs. 6.6x for 4Q‘22)
  • $0.15 per share cash dividend paid

(1) A reconciliation of GAAP net income to Funds From Operations (FFO) is provided at the end of this press release.

Stuart A. Tanz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stated, “Capitalizing on the strong fundamentals and demand for space across our portfolio, during 2023 we achieved a number of new leasing records and milestones for the company. We leased a record amount of space and, for the eleventh consecutive year, we achieved solid releasing rent growth, including a 22.2% increase in cash base rents on same-space new leases signed during 2023. In addition to enhancing ROIC’s portfolio through our leasing initiatives, we also worked to enhance our financial strength and profile. During 2023, we reduced our floating-rate debt by $250.0 million, balanced our debt maturity schedule and reduced ROIC’s quarterly net-debt ratio to a new, nine-year low, as of the fourth quarter.” Tanz added, “Looking ahead, with our well established grocery-anchored portfolio, diverse tenant base and longstanding West Coast market presence and focus, we believe that we are poised to continue driving solid operating results and building longterm value well into the future.”

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

For the year ended December 31, 2023, GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders was $34.5 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, as compared to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $51.9 million, or $0.42 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022. Included in GAAP net income for the year ended December 31, 2022, was a $7.7 million gain on sale of real estate. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders was $8.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, as compared to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $10.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

FFO for the year 2023 was $140.9 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, as compared to $145.3 million in FFO, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the year 2022. FFO for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $35.5 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, as compared to $35.9 million in FFO, or $0.27 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022. ROIC reports FFO as a supplemental performance measure in accordance with the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts. A reconciliation of GAAP net income to FFO is provided at the end of this press release.

For the year 2023, same-center net operating income (NOI) was $211.4 million, as compared to $203.9 million in same-center NOI for the year 2022, representing a 3.7% increase. For the fourth quarter of 2023, same-center NOI increased 3.3% as compared to same-center NOI for the fourth quarter of 2022. ROIC reports same-center comparative NOI on a cash basis. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income to same-center comparative NOI is provided at the end of this press release.

During 2023, ROIC raised $362.8 million of gross proceeds, including $350.0 million through the issuance of unsecured senior notes in September 2023 (due October 2028), and $12.8 million through the issuance of approximately 0.9 million shares of common stock in December 2023. ROIC utilized the proceeds, together with cash flow from operations and borrowings on its unsecured revolving credit facility, to retire its operating partnership’s $250.0 million unsecured senior notes (due December 2023), reduce, by $100.0 million, floating-rate borrowings outstanding on its unsecured term loan, and acquire a grocery-anchored shopping center for $21.8 million. Additionally, during 2023, ROIC entered into interest rate swap agreements, effectively fixing the interest rate on $150.0 million of floating-rate debt at 5.4% through August 2024. ROIC also amended its $600.0 million unsecured credit facility, extending the maturity date to March 2027.

At December 31, 2023, ROIC had total real estate assets (before accumulated depreciation) of approximately $3.5 billion and approximately $1.4 billion of principal debt outstanding, of which 91.0% was effectively fixed-rate. Additionally, ROIC’s net principal debt-to-annualized EBITDA ratio for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 6.2 times, and 96.6% of its portfolio was unencumbered at December 31, 2023, based on gross leasable area. During 2023, Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, Inc. each reaffirmed their respective investment-grade corporate debt rating and stable outlook.

ACQUISITION SUMMARY

Foothill Plaza

In December 2023, ROIC acquired Foothill Plaza for $21.8 million. The shopping center is approximately 65,000 square feet and is anchored by Sprouts Market. The property is located in La Verne, California, within the Los Angeles metropolitan area, and is currently 100% leased.

PROPERTY OPERATIONS SUMMARY

At December 31, 2023, ROIC’s portfolio was 97.7% leased. For the year 2023, ROIC executed 414 leases, totaling 1,709,720 square feet, including 145 new leases, totaling 381,852 square feet, achieving a 22.2% increase in same-space comparative base rent, and 269 renewed leases, totaling 1,327,868 square feet, achieving a 6.7% increase in base rent. During the fourth quarter of 2023, ROIC executed 84 leases, totaling 255,689 square feet, including 32 new leases, totaling 90,084 square feet, achieving a 25.3% increase in same-space comparative base rent, and 52 renewed leases, totaling 165,605 square feet, achieving a 7.2% increase in base rent. ROIC reports same-space comparative base rent on a cash basis.

DIVIDEND SUMMARY

On January 5, 2024, ROIC distributed a $0.15 per share cash dividend. On February 13, 2024, the Board declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on April 5, 2024 to stockholders of record on March 15, 2024.

2024 GUIDANCE SUMMARY

ROIC currently estimates that GAAP net income for 2024 will be within the range of $0.24 to $0.34 per diluted share, and FFO will be within the range of $1.03 to $1.09 per diluted share.

          Year Ended December 31, 2024
  2023 Actual
     Low End   High End
  (unaudited, amounts in thousands except per share and percentage data)
GAAP net income applicable to stockholders $ 34,534       $ 29,400     $ 45,300  
Funds From Operations – diluted $ 140,881       $ 136,500     $ 152,600  
             
GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.27       $ 0.24     $ 0.34  
Funds From Operations per diluted share $ 1.06       $ 1.03     $ 1.09  
             
Key Drivers            
General and administrative expenses $ 21,854       $ 23,000     $ 22,500  
Interest expense and other finance expenses $ 73,189       $ 80,000     $ 78,000  
Straight-line rent $ 1,855       $     $ 1,500  
Amortization of above- and below-market rent $ 11,172       $ 14,000     $ 14,000  
Bad debt $ 3,369       $ 5,000     $ 3,000  
Acquisitions (net of dispositions) $ 21,750       $ 100,000     $ 300,000  
Equity issued $ 12,828       $ 60,000     $ 180,000  
Same-center NOI growth   3.7 %       1.0 %     2.0 %
             

ROIC will discuss guidance, and the underlying assumptions, on its February 15, 2024 conference call. ROIC’s guidance is a forward-looking statement and is subject to risks and other factors noted elsewhere in this press release.

CONFERENCE CALL

ROIC will conduct a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

ABOUT RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, Inc. Additional information is available at: www.roireit.net.

When used herein, the words "believes," "anticipates," "projects," "should," "estimates," "expects," “guidance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements with the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21F of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results of ROIC to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information regarding such risks and factors is described in ROIC's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available at: www.roireit.net.


 
RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share data)
 
  December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
ASSETS      
Real Estate Investments:      
Land $ 967,251     $ 958,236  
Building and improvements   2,500,647       2,452,857  
    3,467,898       3,411,093  
Less:  accumulated depreciation   654,543       578,593  
    2,813,355       2,832,500  
Mortgage note receivable   4,694       4,786  
Real Estate Investments, net   2,818,049       2,837,286  
Cash and cash equivalents   6,302       5,598  
Restricted cash   2,116       1,861  
Tenant and other receivables, net   61,193       57,546  
Deposits         500  
Acquired lease intangible assets, net   42,791       52,428  
Prepaid expenses   3,354       5,957  
Deferred charges, net   27,294       26,683  
Other assets   16,541       16,420  
Total assets $ 2,977,640     $ 3,004,279  
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Liabilities:      
Term loan $ 199,745     $ 299,253  
Credit facility   75,000       88,000  
Senior Notes   1,043,593       946,849  
Mortgage notes payable   60,052       60,917  
Acquired lease intangible liabilities, net   137,820       152,117  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   50,598       22,885  
Tenants’ security deposits   8,205       7,701  
Other liabilities   39,420       41,959  
Total liabilities   1,614,433       1,619,681  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding          
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 126,904,085 and 124,538,811 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   13       12  
Additional paid-in capital   1,643,908       1,612,126  
Accumulated dividends in excess of earnings   (357,160 )     (315,984 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   559       14  
Total Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stockholders’ equity   1,287,320       1,296,168  
Non-controlling interests   75,887       88,430  
Total equity   1,363,207       1,384,598  
Total liabilities and equity $ 2,977,640     $ 3,004,279  
       


 
RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenues              
Rental revenue $ 82,154     $ 79,285     $ 319,056     $ 308,960  
Other income   2,497       908       8,676       3,969  
Total revenues   84,651       80,193       327,732       312,929  
               
Operating expenses              
Property operating   14,173       13,589       55,166       51,057  
Property taxes   8,756       8,839       35,433       34,651  
Depreciation and amortization   26,947       25,050       104,227       97,494  
General and administrative expenses   5,266       5,590       21,854       21,735  
Other expense   398       182       1,209       960  
Total operating expenses   55,540       53,250       217,889       205,897  
               
Gain on sale of real estate                     7,653  
               
Operating income   29,111       26,943       109,843       114,685  
Non-operating expenses              
Interest expense and other finance expenses   (20,600 )     (16,049 )     (73,189 )     (59,225 )
Net income   8,511       10,894       36,654       55,460  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests   (476 )     (695 )     (2,120 )     (3,591 )
Net Income Attributable to Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. $ 8,035     $ 10,199     $ 34,534     $ 51,869  
               
Earnings per share – basic and diluted $ 0.06     $ 0.08     $ 0.27     $ 0.42  
               
Dividends per common share $ 0.15     $ 0.15     $ 0.60     $ 0.56  
               


 
CALCULATION OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net income attributable to ROIC $ 8,035     $ 10,199     $ 34,534     $ 51,869  
Plus:  Depreciation and amortization   26,947       25,050       104,227       97,494  
Less: Gain on sale of real estate                     (7,653 )
Funds from operations – basic   34,982       35,249       138,761       141,710  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests   476       695       2,120       3,591  
Funds from operations – diluted $ 35,458     $ 35,944     $ 140,881     $ 145,301  


 
SAME-CENTER CASH NET OPERATING INCOME ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except number of shopping centers and percentages)
 
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2023   2022   $ Change   % Change   2023   2022   $ Change   % Change
Number of shopping centers included in same-center analysis   92       92               87       87          
Same-center leased rate   97.7 %     98.3 %       (0.6 )%     97.8 %     98.3 %       (0.5 )%
                                 
Revenues:                              
  Base rents $ 57,074     $ 55,688     $ 1,386     2.5 %   $ 218,237     $ 212,366     $ 5,871     2.8 %
  Percentage rent   839       969       (130 )   (13.4 )%     1,894       1,524       370     24.3 %
  Recoveries from tenants   20,556       19,288       1,268     6.6 %     77,424       72,866       4,558     6.3 %
  Other property income   206       494       (288 )   (58.3 )%     4,701       2,807       1,894     67.5 %
  Bad debt   (367 )     (421 )     54     (12.8 )%     (2,768 )     (1,633 )     (1,135 )   69.5 %
Total Revenues   78,308       76,018       2,290     3.0 %     299,488       287,930       11,558     4.0 %
Operating Expenses                              
  Property operating expenses   14,570       13,923       647     4.6 %     54,150       50,611       3,539     7.0 %
  Property taxes   8,655       8,747       (92 )   (1.1 )%     33,982       33,460       522     1.6 %
Total Operating Expenses   23,225       22,670       555     2.4 %     88,132       84,071       4,061     4.8 %
Same-Center Cash Net Operating Income $ 55,083     $ 53,348     $ 1,735     3.3 %   $ 211,356     $ 203,859     $ 7,497     3.7 %
                                 


 
SAME-CENTER CASH NET OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
GAAP operating income $ 29,111     $ 26,943     $ 109,843     $ 114,685  
Depreciation and amortization   26,947       25,050       104,227       97,494  
General and administrative expenses   5,266       5,590       21,854       21,735  
Other expense   398       182       1,209       960  
Gain on sale of real estate                     (7,653 )
Straight-line rent   (167 )     (427 )     (1,855 )     (2,715 )
Amortization of above- and below-market rent   (3,581 )     (2,729 )     (11,172 )     (11,947 )
Property revenues and other expenses (1)   (16 )     (266 )     (572 )     (474 )
Total Company cash NOI   57,958       54,343       223,534       212,085  
Non same-center cash NOI   (2,875 )     (995 )     (12,178 )     (8,226 )
Same-center cash NOI $ 55,083     $ 53,348     $ 211,356     $ 203,859  
               

____________________
(1)   Includes anchor lease termination fees, net of contractual amounts, if any, expense and recovery adjustments related to prior periods and other miscellaneous adjustments.

NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES

Funds from operations (“FFO”), is a widely recognized non-GAAP financial measure for REITs that the Company believes when considered with financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, provides additional and useful means to assess its financial performance. FFO is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of REITs, most of which present FFO along with net income as calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company computes FFO in accordance with the “White Paper” on FFO published by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), which defines FFO as net income attributable to common stockholders (determined in accordance with GAAP) excluding gains or losses from debt restructuring, sales of depreciable property and impairments, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for partnerships and unconsolidated joint ventures.

The Company uses cash net operating income (“NOI”) internally to evaluate and compare the operating performance of the Company’s properties. The Company believes cash NOI provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level, and when compared across periods, can be used to determine trends in earnings of the Company’s properties as this measure is not affected by the non-cash revenue and expense recognition items, the cost of the Company’s funding, the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or losses from the acquisition and sale of operating real estate assets, general and administrative expenses or other gains and losses that relate to the Company’s ownership of properties. The Company believes the exclusion of these items from operating income is useful because the resulting measure captures the actual revenue generated and actual expenses incurred in operating the Company’s properties as well as trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. Cash NOI is a measure of the operating performance of the Company’s properties but does not measure the Company’s performance as a whole and is therefore not a substitute for net income or operating income as computed in accordance with GAAP. The Company defines cash NOI as operating revenues (base rent and recoveries from tenants), less property and related expenses (property operating expenses and property taxes), adjusted for non-cash revenue and operating expense items such as straight-line rent and amortization of lease intangibles, debt-related expenses and other adjustments. Cash NOI also excludes general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, acquisition transaction costs, other expense, interest expense, gains and losses from property acquisitions and dispositions, extraordinary items, tenant improvements and leasing commissions. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating cash NOI, and accordingly, the Company’s cash NOI may not be comparable to other REITs.

Contact:
Nicolette O’Leary
Director of Investor Relations
858-677-0900
noleary@roireit.net


