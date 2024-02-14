Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics welcomes Dr. Ajdin Kobic to acclaimed roster

Board-certified dermatologist, Mohs micrographic, and reconstructive surgeon now providing care at Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics –Georgia’s top-rated dermatology practice– welcomes Dr. Ajdin Kobic, a board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained Mohs micrographic and reconstructive surgeon. With the addition of Dr. Kobic to the practice’s acclaimed team, patients can continue to choose Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics with confidence.



Dr. Kobic is now accepting appointments. He specializes in skin cancer surgery and reconstruction as well as a diverse range of cosmetic surgeries and procedures including scar revision, blepharoplasty (eyelid lift), neck lift, liposuction, chemical peels, lasers, fillers, and neuromodulators such as Botox.

“Patients looking to rejuvenate and revitalize their appearance have an incredible asset in Dr. Kobic,” says Dr. Jodi Ganz, physician partner at Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics. “He is dedicated to enhancing the well-being of his patients, while employing the latest innovative techniques.”

Dr. Kobic graduated from Emory University with a degree in neuroscience and behavioral biology. He earned his medical degree and completed dermatology residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He returned to Emory University for a fellowship in Mohs micrographic surgery and dermatologic oncology. He is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American College of Mohs Surgery, the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, and the American Society for Laser Medicine & Surgery.

Dr. Kobic is practicing at the Buckhead (3379 Peachtree Road N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta) and Roswell (11755 Pointe Place, Suite B, Roswell) locations.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Kobic at Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics, visit OlanskyDermatology.com/Schedule or call: 404-355-5484.

Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics is your dermatology solution. Our ability to provide full-service dermatology to patients of all ages is a distinct benefit to choosing our practice. We offer medical, surgical, cosmetic, and aesthetic services to our patients, and even same day appointments when possible. This makes us not only a convenient solution for your family, but a comprehensive one as well. With services ranging from our in-house Mohs surgery for skin cancer, advanced laser therapy for psoriasis or our aesthetic services for skin rejuvenation, Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics can handle all of your skin concerns. For more details, visit our website at OlanskyDermatology.com or call 404-355-5484.

