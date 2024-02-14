Worldwide island leaders to meet in PEI

CANADA, February 14 - International experts and leaders will gather in Prince Edward Island to discuss sustainable development.

Prince Edward Island will host the 2024 Global Sustainable Islands Summit May 22-23, 2024 at Crowbush.

“We have big goals to reach net zero emissions in our province by 2040 and to be a leading force in renewable energy and clean tech worldwide. Anyone who lives on an island knows we face unique challenges due to our changing climates. I believe the more we share ideas and collaborate, the easier it will be to find groundbreaking solutions to deal with coastal hazards and reduce carbon emissions.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

This summit will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and startups companies from around the world to explore and discuss the innovative solutions capable of positively impacting island communities.

Discussions will focus on sustainability and policymaking for islands, highlighting developments in renewable energy, green technology, achieving net-zero and climate change mitigation.

“It is an incredible opportunity for us to be present in Prince Edward Island in 2024,” said Island Innovation Founder and CEO James Ellsmoor. “Over the past few years PEI has strived to be at the leading edge of sustainable development with its net-zero policies, and we are excited to highlight this and the range of projects, challenges, and solutions that island communities like theirs are putting forward on a global stage.”

The meeting is part of a series of global conferences held through Island Innovation.

Katie Cudmore

Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action

katiecudmore@gov.pe.ca

Vincent Diringer

vincent@islandinnovation.co

Backgrounder:

About Island Innovation

Island Innovation is a global, social enterprise that works to accelerate sustainable development on islands worldwide. Through events, media, and collaborative projects, Island Innovation aims to inspire and empower island communities as they transition to a sustainable future.

A fully remote company focused on providing a platform for island stakeholders and their solutions, Island Innovation has been operating virtual events since 2018, with its flagship Virtual Island Summit (VIS) routinely bringing together over 10,000 attendees from around the globe for a full week of events focusing on how islands are reaching the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

About James Ellsmoor

James Ellsmoor is an award-winning serial entrepreneur, writer, and influential advocate for island sustainable development. He is the CEO of the sustainable impact consultancy Island Innovation, with experience working on islands on every continent.

James is widely recognized for his work in renewable energy and sustainability, having contributed extensively as a columnist for Forbes and regularly interviewed for international publications.

With a systems approach encompassing climate, oceans, energy, tourism, and conservation, James focuses particularly on small island developing states (SIDS) and sub-national island jurisdictions (SNIJs). Through initiatives such as the Virtual Island Summit, he brings together representatives from diverse islands worldwide, showcasing their leadership in global sustainability and addressing pressing issues like climate action.

As a sought-after speaker and consultant, James’s expertise and ability to communicate complex concepts drive positive change and shape the future of sustainable development on a global scale.