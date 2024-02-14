Statewide Student Writing Contest Winners Announced by MCSTOYA and MCELA

The Maine County and State Teachers of the Year Association (MCSTOYA), in partnership with the Maine Council of English Language Arts (MCELA), has announced the winners of the second annual Student Writing Contest that showcased the outstanding talent of students and the incredible impact of teachers in Maine.

“The Student Writing Contest aims to lift students’ voices in recognizing teachers’ impact on their lives in ways both small and large,” MCSTOYA and MCELA said in a joint statement. “In only our second year, the submissions exceeded our expectations. We are touched by the stories of caring and supportive teachers from across our state and from every grade span.”

After careful consideration, the judges have selected the following students as the winners:

PK-2

1st Place: Giles Urwin, Grade 2, The Center for Teaching and Learning, Edgecomb

Grades 3-5

First Place: Adeline Inman, Grade 5, The Center for Teaching and Learning, Edgecomb

Grades 6-8

First Place: Isla A. Litton, Grade 8, Cape Elizabeth Middle School

Grades 9-12

First Place: Jocelyn Davis, Grade 9, Oak Hill High School, Wales

“We are incredibly proud of all the students who participated. Teaching can be so incredibly hard, and on really tough days, you can start to question yourself and whether or not you make a difference. But how can you not be uplifted by the words of these students,” said Heather Webster, Co-chair of the Writing Contest Committee.

Our youngest writers in grades PK-5 share:

“He shows us things in little steps…”

“[she] makes me feel safe/by knowing me so well.”

“She changed my life, made me think smarter…”

Students in grades 6-12 echo these thoughts in more complexity:

“She makes you feel seen in a room jammed with people.”

“He pushed me to my limits…every day he was in class he taught me a new life lesson.”

“[She] saved me, my spark, and life and she has continued to help me guide myself…to become the person I am today and dream to be.”

And of course, the sentiment that shines through every submission is “all I want to say is, truly, thank you.”

The winners will receive Amazon Gift Cards in the amounts of $125.00, $60.00, and $30.00, and their work will be featured on the MCELA website.

MCSTOYA and MCELA extend their gratitude to the judges for their time and dedication in evaluating the entries. Additionally, we thank all the participating schools, teachers, and students for contributing to the success of this contest.