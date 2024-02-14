Submit Release
IAIABC Opening a Call for Proposals for its 110th Convention in Toronto

MONONA, Wis., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IAIABC has a Call for Proposals open for its 110th Convention and would be thrilled to hear your ideas. This year's Convention theme is "Passport to Solutions." Interested speakers should focus on educational content centered around workers’ compensation global goals, challenges, and solutions. The 110th Convention will be hosted in-person in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, September 21-24, 2024.

The IAIABC Convention brings together workers’ compensation regulatory and industry professionals to engage in informative sessions, collaborative dialogue, and insightful meetings on workers’ compensation policy, regulation, and legislation. Each year representatives from more than 40 jurisdictions from North America and abroad and 65 industry organizations attend the Convention.

The IAIABC is seeking a variety of session types that will share new perspectives and encourage discussion about issues in the workers' compensation industry.

The IAIABC 110th Convention’s theme is “Passport to Solutions.” Attendees are encouraged to:

  • Tour educational content centered around workers’ compensation global goals, challenges, and solutions.
  • Explore ideas with presenters and peers from around the world by bringing, sharing, and developing recommendations to reduce harm and aid recovery from workplace injuries and illnesses.
  • Return to their organizations with souvenirs of applicable insights, resources, and connections.

The call for proposals is open through March 1st, 2024. Proposals will be notified of status in mid to late April. Speakers receive a complimentary one-day registration or a full Convention registration at a reduced rate.

Proposals can be submitted here.

About the IAIABC
The IAIABC is an association of government agencies that administer and regulate their jurisdiction’s workers' compensation acts. Along with these government entities, various private organizations involved in the delivery of workers' compensation coverage and benefits participate in the IAIABC. Since its inception in 1914 the IAIABC has worked to improve and clarify laws, identify model laws and procedures, develop and implement standards, and provide education and information sharing. The IAIABC strives to gather the best resources available to solve the practical administrative and operational problems of its members. Learn more at www.iaiabc.org.

Contact: Cameron Nudleman, Membership & Communications Manager, IAIABC
Phone: +1 (608) 410-2216
Email: cnudleman@iaiabc.org


