Verizon to deliver 5G to Fort Bliss Army Post

EL PASO, Texas, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today participated in a groundbreaking ceremony at Fort Bliss, in El Paso, Texas. The event marked the beginning of construction for a new cell tower that will be constructed by Boldyn Networks, with network service provided by Verizon. The tower will service military personnel in Texas and New Mexico. The total investment in the project is $1 million. Military families, personnel, and visitors at Fort Bliss will experience improved wireless coverage and enhanced network services as a result of the new infrastructure.



“Verizon supports our military partners through a number of innovative products and services, from 5G deployments, including Private 5G, to improved enterprise infrastructure,” said Martin Mallady, associate director for Verizon’s DoD business. “At the core, our work with the U.S. Dept. of Defense focuses on improving operational capabilities and also the quality of life for the soldiers and families living on military installations. Once completed, this new cellular tower on Fort Bliss will do just that.”

Working through AAFES, and in partnership with Boldyn Networks, Verizon will stand-up 10 Macro towers, helping to provide more robust coverage across the base.

“Here at Boldyn Networks within the Military vertical, it is our mission to improve the health and welfare of Military personnel across the United States, and globally, through an interconnected future,” said Lou Zeisman, head of military relations at Boldyn Networks. “As a 30-year military career officer, it is my high honor to continue to serve our service members to provide the best quality of life and readiness on military installations.”

Similar to what Verizon recently announced on the Helemano Military Reservation in Hawaii, the company is again working with AAFES on the initiative at Fort Bliss, installing new cellular infrastructure to support morale and welfare, as well as supporting the important work missions for the Garrison.

Leadership from Fort Bliss celebrated the milestone with a ceremony attended by Colonel Brendan R. Gallagher, Garrison Commander; Command Sergeant Major David N. Sweeney; and Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Gino Hernandez. In addition, Ronny Rexrode, Western Region Senior Vice President for the Exchange, was in attendance.

