Fayetteville State University Partners with AIR University to Advance Education for Air and Space Force

Fayetteville State University, offering free tuition to military connected students since 2022, becomes an approved AIR University - Associate to Bachelor Cooperative institution.

Fayetteville, N.C., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fayetteville State University is partnering with the U.S. Air Force’s AIR University Associate-to-Baccalaureate Cooperative Program (AU-ABC) to advance educational opportunities for enlisted Airmen and Space Professionals beginning with second 8-week courses this spring.

“We take great pride in being an institution supporting the individuals protecting our nation,” said Darrell T. Allison, chancellor. “An unprecedented partnership of this kind not only removes barriers for service men and women who seek accessible and affordable academic degree programs at Fayetteville State University, but it underscores, once again, our determination of preserving our highly- ranked status as a military-friendly institution.”

Fayetteville State University (FSU) is the only HBCU currently approved to participate in the AU-ABC program, joining more than 100 institutions offering 350 programs to Community College of the Air Force (CCAF) graduates seeking to earn a bachelor’s degree. For the past five years, the AU-ABC program graduated about 6,400 students from partnering institutions annually.

Across the Air University schools and programs, more than 120,000 non-resident and 50,000 resident officers, enlisted, and civilian personnel graduated during the 2022-2023 academic year.

“Air University provides Airmen with many educational and developmental touchpoints throughout their careers to enhance the military readiness and lethality of our joint force. This partnership with Fayetteville State University only increases the flexibility and ability for our Airmen to access the quality education they need to develop and serve our Nation,” said Lt. Col. Thomas P. Talafuse, Community College of the Air Force commander and commandant.

The AU-ABC connects the CCAF with 4-year institutions where currently serving members of the Air Force, Space Force, Air Force Reserves and Air National Guard can earn their bachelor’s degree online. It has helped thousands of Airmen pursue and complete their higher education goals with a jumpstart from the completion of their associate degree. Partnering with military friendly institutions, the program maximizes application of military career education and training.

FSU has offered free tuition to qualifying military-affiliated students through the military tuition scholarship since 2022 to reduce financial barriers for military connect individuals with no access to Department of Defense (DOD) tuition assistance. Active duty, members of the National Guard or Reserves with an honorable discharge, military spouses of active-duty service members or veterans, children or other recognized legal dependents of active-duty service members or veterans qualify for the military tuition scholarship. Approximately 33% of FSU’s nearly 7,000 students are military affiliated.

“The infrastructure FSU leadership has implemented supports our efforts to focus on active-duty military and military-connected individuals and families,” said Monica Leach, Ed.D., provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs. “We are honored to have the opportunity to assist Airmen on their quest for bachelor’s degree completion.”

For more information, visit FSU’s Air University webpage at: www.uncfsu.edu/airuniversity.

