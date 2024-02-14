"Dick Morgan's New Book: The Legend of Balthazar"

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to embark on an extraordinary journey through time and history with the release of "The Legend of Balthazar".

Authored by Dick Morgan, this enchanting tale invites readers of all ages to experience the magic of the holiday season in a whole new light.

Dick Morgan recalls the beginnings of his writing journey, which commenced at the tender age of 12 when he first began penning stories. A turning point came during his high school years at John Marshall High School in 1963 when one of his assignments unexpectedly found its way into the school yearbook, marking an auspicious yet unplanned debut.

Undeterred by this early setback, he pursued his passion, culminating in his intentional debut publication, a short story featured in the Portland State University Review in 1972.

Over the years, Dick Morgan honed his skills and garnered recognition for his talent. In 1982, he earned the prestigious National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) grant, a testament to his growing stature in the literary community.

The following year, he claimed victory in the Kay Snow (Willamette Writers) Writing Contest with his compelling work in juvenile fiction, further solidifying his position as a formidable literary voice.

His first short story collection was published by Lost Horse Press in 2000 entitled, “Sailing Away”. Then, followed by his non-fiction book, “Warrior Mind: Strategy and Philosophyfrom the Martial Arts”. This book has continued to sell a lot of copies even to this day. Then, Dick was inspired to start writing children’s Christmas fable. He successfully published “The Archangel’s Gift” in 2012.

"The Archangel’s Gift" is a heartwarming tale of magic and selfdiscovery. When Jamie receives a mysterious gift on Christmas Eve, she's whisked away on a magical adventure with Gabe, a cigar-smoking retired archangel. Together, they travel back in time to Bethlehem, where Jamie's act of kindness changes Christmas forever. Join Jamie on a journey of wonder and transformation in this enchanting holiday story.

His foray into children's literature yielded "The Archangel's Gift" in 2012, lauded as a "Christmas classic" by Foreword Clarion.

In 2021, Dick Morgan unveiled his second story collection, featuring the novella "Fire in the Night & Other Stories," captivating audiences with his masterful storytelling.

The journey reached a pinnacle with the release of his latest masterpiece, "The Legend of Balthazar," in December 2023, a riveting sequel to "The Archangel's Gift," exploring themes of time travel and continuity.

Reflecting on his enduring passion for writing, Dick Morgan emphasizes that it transcends mere hobby or recreation; it is a compulsion deeply ingrained in his being. Through his stories, he not only navigates the complexities of the world but also articulates his beliefs, offering readers a glimpse into his unique perspective.

