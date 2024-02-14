Mary E. Lee 1935-2024

Mary E. (Nelson) Lee quietly departed this life on February 6, 2024. She died at the age of 88 and was a resident of Bismarck, North Dakota for 61 years. The Celebration of Life, for Mary Lee, will be on February 19, 2024, at 11:00 AM at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bismarck. The service will be livestreamed on the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Facebook page.

She was born into the loving family of Iver and Annie Nelson on August 19, 1935, and welcomed by three siblings, Adrian, Francis, and Leland. Her family farmed near Renner, South Dakota, where she grew up and was affectionately known to all, as Little Mary.

She is survived by her two Children: Kari (Stan) Schultz and Lance Lee (Marie Metzgar); Grand Children: Nicholas Schultz (Parish Mechling), Dillon Lee (Liz Reid), Brayden and Dominik Metzger, Arianna Marie Lee, Yolanda Two Bears, Erald (Brandi) Gjoni; Great-Grandchildren: Ethan, Anna, Julia, and Elijah Perez, Jacob and Eden Gjoni, and all the wonderful people she loved, who called her Grandma!

Mary was preceded in Death by her Child, Montgomery Keith Lee; Grandchild: Landon Lind; Parents: Iver and Annie Nelson; her Siblings: Adrian (Olga) Nelson, Francis (Vern) Rogers, Leland (Bernice) Nelson.

Mary was employed by the ND Supreme Court Administrator's Office for many years, prior to retiring in 1997.

