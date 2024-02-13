Only the US can stop an Israeli move into Rafah

The war in Gaza has reached its most consequential juncture since just after the October 7 attacks. In those early days, fears spread that Israel would expel Palestinians from the strip, sparking all-out Middle East war. With Israel now threatening to move on Rafah — Gaza’s southernmost city, where more than half the enclave’s beleaguered population is sheltering — these worst-case scenarios have again become a genuine possibility. It is hard to imagine things getting worse, but an assault on Rafah would up the ante. The US is the only power that can stop it. To do so, it will have to exert a degree of pressure it has so far been reluctant to apply.

Israel stepped up its aerial attacks on Rafah after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Hamas’s ceasefire terms. He announced his intention to evacuate civilians from Rafah and send in ground forces. Before Netanyahu’s announcement the US indicated it had seen no serious Israeli planning for an advance and had registered opposition to it.

It remains unclear whether Israel is in fact determined to move into Rafah or is simply trying to compel concessions from Hamas. Even if the latter, Israel may consider a ground assault unavoidable should efforts to negotiate a truce fail. It is hard to overstate the costs of Israel moving ahead. Rafah is the epicentre of one of this century’s worst humanitarian crises — to extend the military operation into this area would worsen the catastrophe exponentially.

There is no way to evacuate so many people. To the south, Egypt refuses to have Palestinians displaced into its territory, wary of the burden and fearing a risk to its own security. Perhaps most importantly, it does not want to pave the way for “a second Nakba”. To the north, Israel has taken Khan Younis, leaving open a sliver of coastline that might allow passage north. Those with the capacity and wherewithal to evacuate yet again will find the rest of the strip uninhabitable. Everyone in Rafah is already deprived of something essential. An evacuation would leave the population bereft of virtually everything.