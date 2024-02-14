Submit Release
Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Sonoco (NYSE: SON) has declared a $0.51 per share quarterly common stock dividend. This dividend will be paid on March 8, 2024, to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2024.

According to Howard Coker, President and Chief Executive Officer, this is the 395th consecutive quarter, dating back to 1925, that the Company has paid dividends to shareholders. Based on the closing price of Sonoco’s common stock on February 9, 2024, the Company’s dividend yield is greater than 3.5 percent, which is more than double the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index.

About Sonoco
Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE:SON) is a global provider of packaging products. With net sales of approximately $7.3 billion in 2022, the Company has approximately 22,000 employees working in more than 310 operations around the world, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. With our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, and a better world, for our customers, employees and communities. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2022 as well as being included in Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the fourth consecutive year. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com.

