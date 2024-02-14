Serving with a healthy heart

Luke Christy, Health and Fitness Program Manager for the 910th Force Support Squadron, encourages all Youngstown Air Reserve Station members to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“Being healthy will allow you to do your job and live your life to the best of your ability,” said Christy.

Promoting health and fitness for the entire wing, Christy not only leads the required Air Force fitness tests for all Airmen but creates individual and unique fitness improvement plans for them too.

“We want you to be healthy and fit so that you can do what the Air Force needs you to do and to be ready at a moment’s notice,” said Christy.

Christy reiterates that no matter what your job is today, it could look different tomorrow, especially if the member deploys. This is what being “fit to fight” is all about.

“If you are fit and healthy, your immune system will strengthen, preventing you from getting sick and in turn allow you to carry out your daily duties and routine,” said Christy.

As Airmen, wingmen and leaders, it is crucial to lead by example and inspire those around you. One crucial way to do this is within the realm of physical fitness and healthy living.

“Find the type of daily activity that best fits your need,” explained Christy.

For Christy, it is play wrestling with his five-year-old son, but for others it can be taking a walk with the family, playing basketball or working out at the base fitness center.

“Getting your heart rate up strengthens the heart muscle and in turn could help prevent heart disease…especially if it runs in your family,” said Christy. “This advice is especially important during American Heart Month.”

Any member can come to the fitness center to receive advice from Christy who can assist them on their wellness journey.

For more information on the 910 FSS Fitness program please visit www.youngstownfss.com.