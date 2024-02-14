R&B Sensation Rachel Renee Releases New Single “Remember” On Valentine’s Day

“Dad, this song and video is for you. I will always REMEMBER how you used to love me,” Rachel Renee reflects with fondness and enduring love.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rachel Renee is an accomplished multi-talented Artist, Singer, Dancer, Songwriter, and Producer. Rachel Renee’s soulful R&B delivery of her new hit single “Remember” has already started conversations on social media. R&B and Pop music lovers from all over the US are weighing in and sharing their experiences of past and present partners. The new Rachel Renee song “Remember” has been embraced by the HBCU radio panel of stations and to Historic Black College online users.“Remember,” is the first song released from her forth coming album, anticipated to be released this year. “Remember” has a catchy infectious hook, reminiscent of a classic soul standard.Rachel Renee reflects on the production of the video, “The filming of the “Remember” video felt like déjà vu, It felt like I had already experienced almost every step of the production; even the actors and crew members, most of them I had never met until the day of shooting the video, but I knew them; it was a magical experience.The synopsis of the song and video depicts a girlfriend who took the liberty to insert ones-self into what was no business of her own, and decides to share news that was unfounded, which leads to ruining what was to be the beginning of a perfect evening between the couple. As the story unfolds, what really happened?“This song and video is everything to me,” says Rachel Renee. “It represents a connection to my roots, to my father, and to the art of music and dance that has been my life’s work.” Rachel Renee shares a personal connection with the song and video, dedicated to her father, who had the opportunity to experience its initial version. “Dad, this video is for you. I will always REMEMBER how you used to love me,” Rachel Renee reflects with fondness and enduring love.In conclusion, “Remember” is more than just a single; it is a beacon of her resurgence, a blend of classic Soul and modern R&B, and a deeply personal narrative set to music.Rachel Renee’s “Remember”Video Link: Rachel Renee - Remember (youtube.com) Audio Link: Remember - Single by Rachel Renee | Spotify Radio Promotion and Marketing by the Chicago based KES Network Team. Media Contact: info@kesnetwork.com

