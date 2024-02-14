Passive Aggression is Poisoning the Workplace, According to Expert Joseph Pereira

Joseph Pereira, a licensed clinical social worker has extensive experience in addressing passive-aggressive behavior in the workplace.

Arlington, Massachusetts, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anger is a natural emotion with a range of intensity triggered by, offended, irritated, or disappointed feelings, often provoked by someone's actions or a memory. Passive-aggressive behavior due to internalized anger, is a pervasive issue in today’s workplaces, a silent yet significant threat to collaboration and productivity. This form of interaction can quickly undermine team cohesion, hinder innovation, and even damage morale. As statistics reveal, the problem of passive aggression is not just a minor annoyance but a prevalent issue affecting a significant portion of the workforce.

A study found that passive-aggressive behaviors are becoming more prevalent, with sarcasm, negative speech, and eye-rolling being the most common. 31% of workers are tired of emails that have a tone of hidden criticism and cite a lack of soft skills like communication, stress management, and problem-solving as the main causes. Additionally, 66% believe that their colleagues who exhibit damage could benefit from appropriate training.

This behavior manifests in various forms, from backbiting and gossiping to silent resentment and deliberate sabotage. In today’s interconnected digital age, passive-aggressive tendencies can seep into virtual communication channels, making it even harder to detect and address.

The repercussions of passive-aggressive behavior extend far beyond mere workplace dynamics. They can create toxic work environments, leading to increased stress levels among employees and a decline in overall productivity. The rise of remote work, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has further complicated matters, making it easier for individuals to express subtle sarcasm or avoidance tactics through digital platforms.

Recognizing the signs of passive-aggressive behavior is the first step in addressing this issue. From intentionally withholding information to offering backhanded compliments, these behaviors can be subtle yet corrosive. Left unchecked, they can escalate into full-blown conflicts, damaging professional relationships and hindering team performance.

Joseph Pereira, a licensed clinical social worker and addictions specialist, has dedicated his career to helping individuals navigate the complex terrain of workplace dynamics. With over 30 years of experience in the field, Mr. Pereira brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his practice. As a licensed clinical social worker and addictions specialist, he has worked across various settings, including the prison and court systems, gaining invaluable insights into the root causes of anger and aggression.

Joseph’s journey into anger management began when he recognized a pressing need for effective interventions, and Paul Murphy developed a model for working with these individuals, which eventually evolved into a specialized focus on anger management.

Through his practice, Outlook Associates of New England, Mr. Joseph Pereira offers a range of services aimed at addressing workplace passive aggression and fostering a healthier work environment. Founded in 1997, his approach is characterized by accessibility, non-judgmentalism, and practicality, making it suitable for individuals from all walks of life. He provides expertise in corporate and agency training, individual sessions, and psycho-educational group sessions. Mr. Pereira’s offices are located in Arlington, MA. He also offers treatment services for substance use disorders, anxiety, depression, grief and loss, and relationship difficulties. Mr. Pereira has provided training on anger management, workplace safety, substance use disorders, and stress management, and is currently an adjunct instructor at Boston University School of Social Work since 2013.

It is important to address the underlying causes of passive-aggressive behavior. “Passive-aggressive behavior in the workplace is like a slow poison, eating away at the fabric of teamwork and collaboration. Organizations must recognize the signs and address them head-on to prevent toxicity from spreading,” expresses Joseph Pereira. Whether stemming from insecurity, fear of conflict, or lack of self-awareness, these root causes must be unearthed and addressed to effect lasting change. By providing a safe space for individuals to explore and understand their emotions, Mr. Pereira enables them to adopt more constructive coping mechanisms.

Joseph Pereira those in upper management may not recognize or address the issue, and their anger issues may also hinder the resolution. He shares an instance where he had received referrals for employees experiencing anger, despite being productive and good workers. New managers have recognized the impact of the employee’s actions on others and demanded change, causing the situation to escalate. The referred employees, having had their anger unchecked for so long, can feel this treatment is unfair and struggle to take accountability, leading to resentment and blame if not handled in the right way, ultimately leading to attrition in the company.

Pereira’s approach to anger management extends beyond individual therapy sessions to encompass corporate workshops and consultations. By equipping organizations with the tools and strategies to recognize and address anger and passive-aggressive behavior, he aims to create a more positive and productive work environment for all.

Joseph Pereira emphasizes the importance of improving morale, retention, and workplace productivity. He suggests a link between absenteeism and a challenging work environment. Mr. Pereira proposes a systemic framework that includes both managers and employees in training sessions, consultations, and case studies to help handle challenging situations. This approach can reduce absenteeism and improve overall workplace performance by providing didactic material and feedback.

“Understanding the underlying causes of passive aggression is key to unlocking healthier workplace dynamics. Open communication and support for individuals struggling with anger management can create a supportive environment for everyone to thrive,” states Mr. Pereira.







Media Contact

Name: Joseph R Pereira

Email: jpereira@outlookassociates.com



