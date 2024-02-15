Avatar Airlines is Looking to Hire a Dynamic New Chief Marketing Officer

Avatar flys the Queen of the sky’s Avatar’s Future Headquarters/Training Center A deal designed specifically for early investors.

National airline startup is searching for a new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

DELRAY BEAXH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avatar Airlines is seeking a dynamic and experienced Chief Marketing Officer to join their team. The company is looking for a visionary leader to spearhead their marketing efforts and take the brand to new heights.

According to Barry Michaels, Avatar’s Founder and CEO: “Not only is our plan strong, but it’s also big – and when I say big, I mean really big. Our exclusive use of the Boeing 747 - affectionately known as the ‘Queen of the Skies’ is a prime example of our ‘big.’ We’re going to start with 14 aircraft - each with 539 economy seats on the lower deck and 42 office class seats on the upper deck, for a total of 581 seats. About the only thing that isn’t big about our plan, is our fares. $19 for short-hauls and coast-to-coast fares for $79 when purchased 30 or more days in advance. We’re going to provide non-stop daily service to and from all the major cities throughout the Continental U.S. and Hawaii.”

As the airline industry continues to evolve, Avatar Airlines is committed to staying ahead of the curve and providing customers with the best possible experience. The addition of a Chief Marketing Officer is a crucial step in achieving this goal. The selected candidate will be responsible for developing and implementing strategic marketing plans, building brand awareness, and driving customer acquisition.

"We are thrilled to announce our search for a Chief Marketing Officer," said Avatar Airlines CEO Barry Michaels. "We are looking for someone who shares our passion for disrupting the airline industry and has a proven track record of success in marketing. This is an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic team and make a significant impact on the future of air travel."

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 10 years of experience in marketing and social media . They should possess strong leadership skills, a creative mindset, and a deep understanding of digital marketing strategies.

Avatar Airlines is committed to diversity and equal opportunity and encourages qualified individuals from all backgrounds to apply. The company is confident that the addition of a Chief Marketing Officer will help them continue to revolutionize the airline industry and provide customers with an unparalleled travel experience.

A look into Avatar’s future