Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,543 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,417 in the last 365 days.

Wolters Kluwer recognized as one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes

PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer recognized as one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes
Accolade highlights the company’s standing as a leading employer in the U.S.

New YorkFebruary 14, 2024 – Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers, 2024. This prestigious and independently judged award, conferred after an exhaustive survey involving more than 170,000 U.S. employees, underscores Wolters Kluwer's exceptional employer qualities and its deep commitment to employee satisfaction and trust. Wolters Kluwer has been ranked fourth best in the Professional Service industry and 164th overall.

“We are truly honored to receive this distinction as one of America's Best Large Employers. It is a testament to the commitment of our employees and our culture in which diversity is core to our collective strength and high performance,” said Nancy McKinstry, CEO and Chair of the Executive Board at Wolters Kluwer. “Our community of 21,000 colleagues is comprised of innovators, subject matter experts, and technologists that are using the most advanced technologies, like artificial intelligence, to allow professionals to make timely and informed decisions in the moments that matter most.”

The comprehensive survey, which evaluated more than 3.5 million employer assessments, ranked companies based on both direct evaluations from their own employees and indirect evaluations from peers within the same industry. Wolters Kluwer's final score reflects its success in creating a workplace that employees and their networks view positively.

Last year Wolters Kluwer was named as the second most trustworthy company in the world, among business and professional services organizations, in Newsweek's well-followed World's Most Trustworthy Companies list. The company also regularly features at the top of gender diversity rankings, such as the Equileap’s Gender Equality Global Report which placed Wolters Kluwer as #1 in the Netherlands for the third consecutive year.

To join us at Wolters Kluwer, and be part of a dynamic global technology company that makes a difference every day, explore our dedicated Careers page: https://careers.wolterskluwer.com/en-gb

###

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact
Paul Lyon
Senior Director, External Communications
Global Branding, Communications & Marketing
Wolters Kluwer
Mobile: +44 7765 391 824
Paul.Lyon@wolterskluwer.com

Attachment


You just read:

Wolters Kluwer recognized as one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more