Wolters Kluwer recognized as one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes

Accolade highlights the company’s standing as a leading employer in the U.S.

New York – February 14, 2024 – Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers, 2024. This prestigious and independently judged award, conferred after an exhaustive survey involving more than 170,000 U.S. employees, underscores Wolters Kluwer's exceptional employer qualities and its deep commitment to employee satisfaction and trust. Wolters Kluwer has been ranked fourth best in the Professional Service industry and 164th overall.

“We are truly honored to receive this distinction as one of America's Best Large Employers. It is a testament to the commitment of our employees and our culture in which diversity is core to our collective strength and high performance,” said Nancy McKinstry, CEO and Chair of the Executive Board at Wolters Kluwer. “Our community of 21,000 colleagues is comprised of innovators, subject matter experts, and technologists that are using the most advanced technologies, like artificial intelligence, to allow professionals to make timely and informed decisions in the moments that matter most.”

The comprehensive survey, which evaluated more than 3.5 million employer assessments, ranked companies based on both direct evaluations from their own employees and indirect evaluations from peers within the same industry. Wolters Kluwer's final score reflects its success in creating a workplace that employees and their networks view positively.

Last year Wolters Kluwer was named as the second most trustworthy company in the world, among business and professional services organizations, in Newsweek's well-followed World's Most Trustworthy Companies list. The company also regularly features at the top of gender diversity rankings, such as the Equileap’s Gender Equality Global Report which placed Wolters Kluwer as #1 in the Netherlands for the third consecutive year.

