Brian Cox School Experiments: ocean acidification – research video (video)

Published 14 February 2024 Educational Materials , Resources Leave a Comment

The Royal Society has produced a new set of videos and resources, presented by Professor Brian Cox, based around new and emerging STEM technologies. In this video, we visit Dr Helen Findlay at Plymouth Marine Laboratory, researching the impacts of changing ocean conditions upon marine life. This video links to two others in the series including an ocean acidification classroom activity.

The Royal Society, via YouTube, 29 January 2024. Video.

