Postdoctoral position: Effects of environmental changes on European Blue Carbon ecosystems – Horizon Europe Project C-Blues

Location: Laboratoire d’Océanographie de Villefranche (LOV) – Sorbonne Université – Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS), France

16-18 months. Type of position and compensation: Full time position, 2900 – 3900 € (gross) depending on experience

The Laboratoire d’Océanographie de Villefranche (LOV; https://lov.imev-mer.fr/web/) – Sorbonne Université invites applications for a postdoctoral position on the effects of environmental changes on European blue carbon ecosystems. This is a 16 to 18-month position fully funded by the Horizon Europe Project C-BLUES (2024-2027) “Carbon sequestration in BLUe EcoSystems”. This project aims to significantly advance knowledge on blue carbon ecosystems – seagrasses, tidal marshes, mangroves and macroalgae – to secure and promote blue carbon ecosystems as emerging nature-based solutions. C-BLUES brings together researchers from 18 European and 3 Chinese institutes, including LOV-Sorbonne University. We seek a motivated marine biologist/ biogeochemist to conduct (1) multiple driver experiments on benthic communities in ex-situ flumes and aquariums, and (2) in-situ measurements of benthic community metabolism using a gradient flux approach. The successful candidate will have broad knowledge in marine organisms physiology, benthic ecology, and biogeochemistry. The candidate will work in an international setting and will be responsible for leading the field work in different European field sites. He/She will work in close collaboration with scientists of the LOV: S. Comeau (Task Leader), F. Gazeau, and J.-P. Gattuso and the SZN: N. Teixido. This position might involve long-term (i.e. 1-2 months) field work in foreign countries.

This position will be based at LOV, Villefranche-sur-Mer, France. LOV is a leading French oceanographic laboratory. It is a joint research unit of CNRS and Sorbonne University. It is internationally known in the fields of biogeochemistry, global environmental change, marine optics, ecology/physiology and microbial ecology.

1) A PhD in Marine Biology or Marine Biogeochemistry

2) Experience with field work and/or multiple driver experiments

3) Knowledge on Blue Carbon

4) Knowledge on carbonate chemistry

5) Experience with seagrass and/or macroalgal communities

6) Knowledge on gradient flux or eddy covariance approaches

The application should be sent to Steeve Comeau (steeve.comeau@imev-mer.fr) before March 1st 2024. Candidates are invited to send a curriculum vitae including a complete list of publications, a motivation letter, as well as contact information of three references.

