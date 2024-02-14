Submit Release
DCCA AWARDED $37 MILLION CONTRACT FROM DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY

Company to Provide Comprehensive Technical and Project Support to the C2 Portfolio

ELLICOTT CITY, MD, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Computer Corporation of America (DCCA), a veteran-owned information technology and engineering services company, today announced that it has been awarded a significant contract from Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). The contract, valued at $37 million if all options are executed, will provide comprehensive support to DISA’s Command and Control (C2) Portfolio capabilities.

Under the five-year task order, DCCA will focus on enhancing C2 Portfolio capabilities, systems and software engineering, cybersecurity, and test and evaluation support. This partnership will enable DISA to strengthen its command-and-control infrastructure.  

“Under this program, DCCA will support more than 7,000 military and civilian employees who provide, operate, and assure information-sharing capabilities, and maintain a globally accessible enterprise information infrastructure for C2.  These capabilities provide support to joint warfighters, national-level leaders and other mission and coalition partners across the full spectrum of military operations,” said David Bower, president & chief operating officer of DCCA. “DCCA has a rich history of partnering with the DoD to advance their mission and we are looking forward to delivering exceptional results to support the success of this important work. We are proud to have been selected by DISA for this critical contract.”

DCCA’s commitment to excellence, combined with its deep understanding of the defense sector, will position the company as a trusted partner for DISA’s mission-critical C2 Portfolio. The contract award further solidifies DCCA's reputation as a leading provider of IT and engineering services in the government sector.

About Data Computer Corporation of America

DCCA is a veteran-owned company based out of Ellicott City, MD, that provides a wide range of technology support, including DevSecOps, cloud computing, cyber security, data analytics, and testing services to various IC, Defense, and Health agencies. Rated CMMI ML 5 DEV and CMMI ML 5 SVC, DCCA provides disciplined, defined, and institutionalized approaches to technology development and maintenance. In addition to its CMMI rating, DCCA has also achieved ISO-9001 ISO-27001 and ISO-20000. As a successful IT and engineering services provider, DCCA works collaboratively with its customers to ensure performance quality, schedule adherence, and cost control and avoidance. More information is available about DCCA at www.dcca.com.

 

###


