Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,453 in the last 365 days.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust To Host Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MHC.U) (TSX:MHC.UN) (“Flagship” or the “REIT”) today announced that senior management will host a conference call on Friday, March 15, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the REIT’s fourth quarter 2023 results.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast

DATE: Friday, March 15, 2024
TIME: 8:30 a.m. ET
INSTANT JOIN BY PHONE: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa559b131ef4b452390f2055469abdc0b (Click the URL to join the conference call by phone)
Pre-registration is recommended. Upon registration, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. Please ensure you have registered at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.
LIVE WEBCAST:
 https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bk7c5yws
   

Flagship REIT expects to release its fourth quarter 2023 results on Thursday, March 14, 2024, after the close of markets.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

For further information, please contact:

Eddie Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
Tel: +1 (859) 568-3390


Primary Logo

You just read:

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust To Host Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more