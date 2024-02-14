Australia Bathroom Products Market Surges to $2,471.1 Million in 2020, Set to Reach $4,536.2 Million by 2030

Australia Bathroom Products Market

The standard segment held the highest market share, accounting for 61.2% of the Australia bathroom products market in 2020.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Australia Bathroom Products Market by Price Point, by Application, by Distribution Channel, by Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.” The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟐,𝟒𝟕𝟏.𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟒,𝟓𝟑𝟔.𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟑% 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

Bathroom products market has shown significant growth in last few years as it is majorly used by the construction industry for providing proper sanitation facilities to people in residential homes. Key players keep launching new and innovative products that help to enhance the beauty of bathrooms. Rise in use of bathroom products accessories by the construction industry and innovation in bathroom products at short intervals is a major factor that boosts the Australia bathroom products market growth and is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Moreover, increase in household units, rise in urbanization, and development of smart/electronic bathroom products are the major factors driving the bathroom products market growth. Moreover, consumer preference has shifted toward smart home technologies including smart faucets and electronic appliances, which is further expected to boost the market growth.

According to the Australia bathroom products market analysis, the Australia bathroom products market is segmented based on price point, application, distribution channel, and type. On the basis of price point, the market is categorized into standard, premium, and luxury. According to application, the Australia bathroom products market is fragmented into commercial and residential. Based on the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into B2B, and B2C. The type of bathroom products considered in the report are toiletries, soap dispensers, faucets & showers, basin & bathtubs, and others.

Based on type, the faucets & showers segment held the major Australia bathroom products market share in 2020 and is likely to remain dominant throughout the Australia bathroom products market forecast period. The rise of nuclear families has resulted in fewer extended family living arrangements and gradual increase in household units. The demand for faucets & showers is expected to witness substantial rise with the advent of new residential and commercial establishments.

Residential application segment held a major share in the market owing to widespread usage of bathroom products in homes. Commercial segment is expected to witness a major growth rate, owing to rise in tourism and hospitality sector.

Based on the price point, the standard segment held the major Australia bathroom products market share in 2020. The people with limited income or the middle class are the major consumers of this segment. The average prices considered for this segment for bathroom faucets range from $60-$75, $170-$210 for showers, $80-$100 for soap dispenser, and $170-$190 for the basin & bathtubs. The number of consumers is increasing on a regular basis across Australia, thereby escalating the demand for this range of product.

The prominent Australia bathroom products industry players include Decina Bathroomware, Felton Industries Ltd, Gessi SPA, GWA Group Limited, Kohler Co., Masco Corporation, Robertson Bathware, Sussex Taps, The Procter And Gamble Company, and Tribata.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐜𝐨-𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬: There's a growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly bathroom products in Australia. Consumers are increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of their choices, leading to a preference for products made from recycled materials, water-saving fixtures, and energy-efficient appliances.

𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Smart technology integration is becoming more prevalent in bathroom products. Smart toilets, faucets, showers, and mirrors equipped with features like motion sensors, temperature control, and voice activation are gaining popularity among Australian consumers who seek convenience and efficiency in their daily routines.

𝐋𝐮𝐱𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬: Australian consumers are willing to invest in luxury and wellness-oriented bathroom products to enhance their overall bathing experience. This includes features such as spa-like showers, hydrotherapy tubs, heated floors, and high-end fixtures that contribute to relaxation and comfort.

𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: There's a growing demand for customizable and personalized bathroom products to suit individual preferences and design aesthetics. Customizable vanities, sinks, showers, and tiles allow consumers to create unique and stylish bathroom spaces tailored to their specific needs and tastes.

𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄-𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞: The rise of online retail and e-commerce platforms has significantly impacted the bathroom products market in Australia. Consumers increasingly prefer the convenience of shopping online for a wide range of products, including bathroom fixtures, fittings, and accessories. Online platforms offer greater accessibility, competitive pricing, and the ability to compare products, driving the growth of online sales in the industry.

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐲𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬: The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened awareness of health and hygiene practices, leading to increased demand for products that promote cleanliness and sanitation in the bathroom. Anti-microbial surfaces, touchless fixtures, and easy-to-clean materials are gaining traction as consumers prioritize hygiene and infection control.

