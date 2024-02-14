Digital Logistics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Digital Logistics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The digital logistics market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $46.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “Digital Logistics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital logistics market size is predicted to reach $46.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%.

The growth in the digital logistics market is due to the exponential growth of the e-commerce industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital logistics market share. Major players in the digital logistics market include Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Advantech Co Ltd., AT&T Inc., Intel Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., HCLTechLtd..

Digital Logistics Market Segments

•By Component: Solution, Services

•By System: Tracking And Monitoring Systems, Information Integrated Systems, Electronic Data Interchange Systems, Database Management Systems, Fleet Management Systems, Order Management Systems

•By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

•By Application: Warehouse Management, Labor Management, Transportation Management

•By End-User Industry: Government, Aerospace, Defense, Automotive, Oil And Gas, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Other End-User Industries

•By Geography: The global digital logistics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8551&type=smp

Digital logistics refers to the automation and digitization of procedures involved in the transfer of products. This digital strategy increases data transparency for all of the suppliers and partners who are involved in every stage of supply chain management and operations management, opening up completely new opportunities for companies to reduce operating costs, eliminate productivity losses, and avoid inaccurate order fulfillment.

Read More On The Digital Logistics Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-logistics-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Digital Logistics Market Characteristics

3. Digital Logistics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Digital Logistics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Digital Logistics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Digital Logistics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Digital Logistics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

