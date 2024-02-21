Benefits Reimagined from Renew HR, LLC Now Available on SAP® Store
Integrating with SAP SuccessFactors, the Benefits Reimagined solution from Renew HR, LLC delivers an OpenAI-powered Employee Benefits Administration Platform.
The application will transform benefits management into a strategic asset for enhancing the employee experience.”PARKER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renew HR, LLC today announced that its Benefits Reimagined application is now available on the SAP Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings.
— Sabya Mitra
“Our Benefits Reimagined application – powered by AI and Elastic search-enabled – is built on SAP’s Business Technology Platform (BTP) and is SAP-certified. The application will transform benefits management into a strategic asset for enhancing the employee experience,” said Sabya Mitra, CEO of Renew HR.
Renew HR's Benefits Reimagined enhances employee experience with user-friendly access, decision support, and clear communication for benefits like health insurance, savings plans, and wellness programs, boosting satisfaction and retention.
Benefits Reimagined streamlines data connectivity for HCM providers, facilitating seamless integration between businesses and insurance and retirement plan providers.
SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. For each purchase made through the SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree. Renew HR, LLC is working with SAP to create offerings that meet specific HXM cross industry requirements so customers can achieve positive business outcomes. Learn more at SAP Store.
Renew HR, LLC is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.
About Renew HR, LLC
Renew HR's vision is to democratize advanced HR innovations and improve workplace experiences. We focus on enhancing HR functions with top-tier HXM solutions and SAP BTP expertise, offering affordable and quality services. Our strategy includes aligning HR with business goals, implementing the latest technologies, and managing organizational change. Using SAP BTP, we support cloud and hybrid systems, integrating enterprise applications and data management. Innovations include SAP Analytics Cloud for data-driven decisions and AI Chatbots for unified systems. "Benefits Reimagined," our flagship application, combines BTP and OpenAI technologies, integrates with SuccessFactors, and is available on the SAP App Store. We commit to leading clients to digital excellence in HR.
Sabya Mitra
Renew HR, LLC
+1 972-440-0306
info@renewhr.com