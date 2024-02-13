Submit Release
VIDEO | Unrest on Repeat: Towards Stability in Peru

In 2022, the impeachment of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo after his effort to dissolve Congress and grab power sparked massive protests across the country, marked by violent clashes and a death toll exceeding 45. Vice President Dina Boluarte assumed office, forming a coalition with right-wing forces.
 

While stability appears to have returned to Peru today, distrust of the political system and pent-up grievances over inequality and poor public services persist, especially in regions like Puno, where Indigenous communities led the protests. Reforms aimed at making politics more representative and broad-based platforms for dialogue between social groups will be crucial to avert a new crisis.

