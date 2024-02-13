Attacks in Rafah Jeopardize Gaza Humanitarian Response

Healthcare Limited in One of World’s Most Densely Populated Cities

A series of airstrikes on Rafah on Feb. 12 killed at least 67 people, with the toll expected to rise. Rafah, Gaza’s southern city, is home to more than 1.3 million people, including humanitarian workers and Action Against Hunger staff. Many fled to Rafah after attacks on their homes forced them to flee and seek shelter elsewhere. Now, families are trapped without access to healthcare or food as violence escalates.

“If the military operations in Rafah continue and expand, Action Against Hunger will be forced to suspend its activities in Rafah,” says Noelia Monge, Head of Emergencies for Action Against Hunger. “Although we work throughout the whole Gaza Strip, this is one of the areas where we have the most active operations, and where many of our colleagues are located.”

Many families across Rafah were struggling to survive prior to the strikes, with more than half a million people suffering in the catastrophic food crisis. Most have little to no access to basic supplies. In the last four months, Action Against Hunger has distributed food, cash, and hygiene kits to 320,000 people across the city. The organization has also sought to prevent disease outbreaks by providing shelter and sanitation services.

“Our operations include water trucking, solid waste collection, cleaning services, and the distribution of hygiene kits and food,” says Monge. “If the escalation in violence in Rafah continues, these lifesaving activities would be disrupted, stripping a population of their most basic needs and forcing them to relocate yet again at a time when they need us most.”

Humanitarian aid workers are at risk, says Monge: “Ten of our staff and their families will be forced to flee, once again, and we will lose access to our newly established office, warehouse, and guesthouse.”