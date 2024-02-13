ADDITIONAL UPDATE -- The Future of Soda is Now - Poppi’s First National Commercial Wows Viewers, Becoming the Most Watched Ad During Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11

poppi’s first-ever national commercial also appeared during top telecasts including the GRAMMYs, NFL Championships, and season premieres of The Bachelor and Vanderpump Rules



AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beloved prebiotic soda brand poppi has cemented its place in the playbooks with its first-ever national commercial, airing during Super Bowl LVIII on CBS, its streaming service, and Nickelodeon on Sunday, February 11. According to television data and audience analytics firm Samba TV, poppi’s 60-second spot entitled, “The Future of Soda is Now” was the most watched ad of the Super Bowl, reaching 29.1 million households.1 The commercial aims to redefine soda and invite consumers to reimagine a healthier way to enjoy the nostalgic bubbly beverage that has long been a part of our daily lives. poppi, on a mission to revolutionize the soda experience, has only 25 calories and less than 5g of sugar per can, and is made with prebiotics, fruit juice, and all clean ingredients.

poppi’s viral commercial has sparked skyrocketing engagement across poppi’s social media accounts with a 250%+ increase in both engagement and impressions on Instagram and a 70% increase in followers on TikTok. In the hour after the Super Bowl ad aired, poppi saw Google search volume accelerate 100x over the previous hour. The brand also saw Amazon sales, website traffic, and Google search volume grow 10x over the numbers seen when the commercial ran during other highly viewed telecasts like the NFL Championships, The GRAMMYs, and premieres of reality juggernauts: The Bachelor and Vanderpump Rules.



“Airing a commercial during the Super Bowl just a few short years after creating poppi in my home kitchen is honestly mind-blowing,” said Allison Ellsworth, Co-Founder of poppi. “We’ve had such an incredible response not only from our community, but from new fans of the brand that just discovered us on Sunday. This is a monumental moment for poppi, and I couldn’t be more proud!”

poppi is consistently recognized as a direct competitor to the top traditional soda brands that are struggling to keep up with quickly changing consumer tastes and popular demand for innovative and better-for-you options. poppi’s growing portfolio includes 12 fruit and classic soda flavors and is the #1 selling soda on Amazon .

