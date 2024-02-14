Qualified Risk Directors® to Join J.P. Morgan Board Director Candidate Database

Qualified Risk Director® David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer

GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, February 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today that its Qualified Risk Directorshave been invited to join the J.P. Morgan Director Advisory Services members’ site. Going forward, Qualified Risk Directorswill be eligible for referral to serve on the boards of J.P. Morgan’s corporate clients in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.“We’re honored that J.P. Morgan Director Advisory Services has chosen us to bring critical risk governance talent to their client company boards,” said David R. Koenig, QRD, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. “The service is highly selective, and Qualified Risk Directorsare distinguishing themselves around the world with their unique approach to the positive governance of risk-taking, and this news reinforces how important it is to bring rich and robust skill sets to boards where risk is a part of every discussion.”J.P. Morgan Director Advisory Services provides strategic, board-level advice to corporate clients and individuals on governance, board succession planning, and board building. They also provide general corporate governance support, in particular to the boards of multinational and cross-border clients navigating complex regulatory and governance environments.Qualified Risk Directorshave gone through an assessment and training process demonstrating and developing their expertise across business, risk, and leadership. They have sound educational backgrounds that combine to bring skills to the boardroom that are highly valued in these turbulent times. Coming from diverse industries, experiences, and geographic locations on six continents, Qualified Risk Directorshave a distinguished ability to link corporate strategy to the positive governance of risk-taking and board oversight duties.“When the fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions, having the right mix of board members with diverse and essential skills and expertise is critical for any organization’s success,” said Koenig.You can read testimonials about the development program that is required for all Qualified Risk Directorsat www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance , and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance . We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

