Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.87 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable March 13, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business February 26, 2024.



