Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2023 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2023 fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

2023 Fourth Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • 83 consecutive quarters of profitability
  • Net income was $5.5 million, or $0.41 per basic and diluted share
  • Asset quality remains strong as nonperforming loans were 0.87% of total loans
  • Net charge-offs to average loans were 0.03%
  • Allowance for credit losses was 111.95% of nonperforming loans
  • Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.20%
  • Opened first bank office in Michigan and new regional headquarters in Fort Wayne, Indiana
  • Added Ian D. Boyce to the Board of Directors of both the Company and the Bank
  • Realigned organizational structure to support future growth and drive profitability
  • Dividend raised 4.8% year-over-year, representing the 29th consecutive annual increase in the Company’s regular dividend payment since 1994

2023 Full-Year Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Total loans were a record of $2.58 billion and increased 9.5% from $2.36 billion at December 31, 2022
  • Total assets increased 8.9% to a record $3.28 billion
  • Deposits increased to 5.6% to a record $2.61 billion
  • Stockholders’ equity increased 6.2% to a record $316.5 million
  • Net interest income after provision for credit losses decreased 3.1% to $79.7 million
  • Net income was $22.8 million, or $1.67 per basic and diluted share
  • Return on average tangible equity was 12.17%
  • Opened a total of four new bank offices including new offices in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan
  • Successfully launched new forward-looking logo and brand-name
  • Provided a record $802,000 of charitable donations to support organizations throughout Ohio and Indiana

Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am extremely proud of how F&M’s team responded to the challenging operating environment in 2023 as unprecedented rate increases caused significant competition for deposits and elevated our costs of funds. While these trends impacted earnings growth in 2023, we ended the year with record total assets, loans, net, and total deposits, as well as stockholders’ equity. Our ability to grow our balance sheet throughout the year is a testament to the value we provide to our Ohio, Indiana and Michigan communities and the successful execution of our growth-oriented strategic plan.”

Mr. Eller continued, “As we successfully navigated the challenging macro-landscape in 2023, we simultaneously invested in our business to make sure we had the right platform in place to support F&M’s current and future needs. As a result, throughout 2023 we made calculated investments to expand our office network, enhance our products, add new IT capabilities, refine our corporate organization, and redesign our brand strategy. Highlights include adding offices in new markets including Oxford, OH and Birmingham MI, as well as expanding our local presence by adding a new office in Fort Wayne and a new regional office in downtown Toledo. In addition, our brand refresh to F&M has helped differentiate the Bank in our non-legacy markets, while doubling down on the strength of the F&M brand in our existing markets. During 2023, we also made several organizational changes to our leadership structure and added new back-office capabilities that we believe can support a bank with $4 billion in assets.”

Income Statement
Net income for the 2023 fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, was $5.5 million, compared to $7.2 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2023 fourth quarter was $0.41, compared to $0.53 for the same period last year. Net income for the 2023 twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $22.8 million, compared to $32.5 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2023 twelve months was $1.67, compared to $2.46 for the same period last year.

“Throughout 2023, the rapid rise in the Federal Funds Rate impacted our cost of funds and increased the competition for deposits. As a result, our cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.53% for the year ended December 31, 2023, from 0.74% last year. Our loan portfolio has also lagged in capturing sufficient yield to match the higher cost of funds mainly due to the timing to reprice our commercial real estate adjustable-rate mortgages. Approximately 25% of our loan portfolio will be subject to repricing in 2024. A challenging rate environment impacted overall profitability, as net interest income declined year-over-year by 10.7% for the fourth quarter, and by 3.1% for the full year. We are optimistic that the Federal Funds Rate has peaked and with a more stable rate environment expected in 2024, we believe we are well positioned for improved profitability this year,” continued Mr. Eller.

Deposits
At December 31, 2023, total deposits were $2.61 billion, an increase of 5.6% from December 31, 2022. The Company’s cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.02% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 1.32% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and for the 2023 twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was 2.53% compared to 0.74% in the prior year.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
Total loans, net at December 31, 2023, increased 9.5%, or by $224.8 million to $2.58 billion, compared to $2.36 billion at December 31, 2022. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of continued organic loan growth.

F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans were $22.4 million, or 0.87% of total loans at December 31, 2023, compared to $4.7 million, or 0.20% at December 31, 2022, and $22.4 million, or 0.89% at September 30, 2023. The year-over-year increase in nonperforming loans was primarily due to two agricultural relationships, representing a combined balance of $19.4 million. F&M does not foresee a loss on either loan and expects to receive settlements during the 2024 first and second quarters.

F&M maintains a well-balanced, diverse and high performing CRE portfolio. CRE loans represented 51.8% of the Company’s total loan portfolio at December 31, 2023. In addition, F&M’s commercial real estate office credit exposure represented 5.3% of the Company's total loan portfolio at December 31, 2023, with a weighted average loan-to-value of approximately 63% and an average loan of $888,000.

F&M’s CRE portfolio included the following categories at December 31, 2023:

CRE Category   Dollar Balance   Percent of CRE Portfolio(*)   Percent of Total Loan Portfolio(*)
             
Industrial   $         253,683   19.0%   9.8%
Multi-family   $         232,776   17.4%   9.0%
Retail   $         218,580   16.3%   8.5%
Office   $         137,573   10.3%   5.3%
Hotels   $         127,646   9.6%   4.9%
Gas Stations   $         63,151   4.7%   2.4%
Food Service   $         50,990   3.8%   2.0%
Senior Living   $         32,290   2.4%   1.3%
Auto Dealers   $         29,714   2.2%   1.2%
Development   $         28,045   2.1%   1.1%
Other   $         163,318   12.2%   6.3%
Total CRE   $         1,337,766   100.0%   51.8%
* Numbers have been rounded              
               

At December 31, 2023, the Company’s allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans was 111.95%, compared to 273.67% at December 31, 2022. The allowance to total loans was 0.97% at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.86% at December 31, 2022. As a result of F&M’s recent acquisitions, the Company had an accretable yield adjustment of $4.0 million at December 31, 2023, which further enhances F&M’s allowance, compared to $6.4 million at December 31, 2022. Including the accretable yield adjustment, F&M’s allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.13% at December 31, 2023, compared to 1.13% at December 31, 2022.

Mr. Eller concluded, “Looking to 2024 and beyond, we believe we are well positioned to support a larger and more profitable bank in the future as a result of the investments we made over the past 12 months. With strong asset quality and a more stable rate environment expected in 2024, we are focused on supporting customers across our Ohio, Indiana and Michigan communities and reaccelerating earnings growth.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
Total stockholders’ equity increased 6.2% to $316.5 million at December 31, 2023, from $298.1 million at December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2023, the Company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.20%, compared to 8.39% at December 31, 2022.

Based on a regulatory basis, tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $253.8 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $240.7 million at December 31, 2022. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2023, was $18.60 per share, compared to $17.69 per share at December 31, 2022.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Company has declared cash dividends of $0.85 per share, which is a 4.6% increase over the same period last year. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for 29 consecutive years. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the dividend payout ratio was 50.65% compared to 33.06% for the same period last year.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) is the holding company of F&M Bank, a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and F&M has Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Bryan, Ohio.

Safe Harbor Statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included within this press release.

Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
Lars B. Eller
President and Chief Executive Officer Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
(419) 446-2501
leller@fm.bank 		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December
31, 2023		   September
30, 2023		   June
30, 2023		   March
31, 2023		   December
31, 2022		   December
31, 2023		   December
31, 2022
Interest Income                                                    
Loans, including fees $ 34,493   $ 33,783     $ 31,365     $ 29,703     $ 27,302     $ 129,344     $ 94,264  
Debt securities:                                                    
U.S. Treasury and government agencies   987     1,005       1,030       1,068       1,118       4,090       4,225  
Municipalities   397     392       401       408       420       1,598       1,415  
Dividends   365     246       148       123       126       882       318  
Federal funds sold   8     6       9       21       2       44       21  
Other   2,020     927       424       479       524       3,850       906  
Total interest income   38,270     36,359       33,377       31,802       29,492       139,808       101,149  
Interest Expense                                                    
Deposits   15,015     13,323       10,434       8,151       4,978       46,923       9,883  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold                                                    
under agreements to repurchase   293     349       427       405       463       1,474       1,197  
Borrowed funds   2,742     2,741       2,113       1,280       1,209       8,876       2,160  
Subordinated notes   285     284       285       284       285       1,138       1,122  
Total interest expense   18,335     16,697       13,259       10,120       6,935       58,411       14,362  
Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Credit Losses*   19,935     19,662       20,118       21,682       22,557       81,397       86,787  
Provision for Credit Losses - Loans*   278     460       143       817       755       1,698       4,600  
Provision for Credit Losses - Off Balance Sheet Credit Exposures*   189     (76 )     (129 )     62       -       46       -  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses*   19,468     19,278       20,104       20,803       21,802       79,653       82,187  
Noninterest Income                                                    
Customer service fees   2,576     2,208       2,361       2,447       2,862       9,592       9,958  
Other service charges and fees   1,121     1,162       1,803       2,554       1,115       6,640       4,226  
Net gain on sale of loans   230     294       108       67       165       699       1,353  
Net loss on sale of available-for-sale securities   -     -       -       (891 )                       -       (891 )     -  
Total noninterest income   3,927     3,664       4,272       4,177       4,142       16,040       15,537  
Noninterest Expense                                                    
Salaries and wages   6,981     6,777       6,500       6,657       6,353       26,915       22,700  
Employee benefits   1,218     2,066       2,071       2,165       1,911       7,520       6,903  
Net occupancy expense   1,187     950       840       856       753       3,833       2,566  
Furniture and equipment   1,370     1,189       1,211       1,252       1,096       5,022       4,207  
Data processing   785     840       796       726       1,917       3,147       3,956  
Franchise taxes   308     434       379       366       (45 )     1,487       1,384  
ATM expense   665     640       683       623       561       2,611       2,217  
Advertising   397     865       830       514       531       2,606       1,646  
Net (gain) loss on sale of other assets owned   86     49       -       -       12       135       (259 )
FDIC assessment   594     586       496       306       250       1,982       905  
Servicing rights amortization - net   182     106       164       159       110       611       145  
Consulting fees   192     179       231       230       637       832       1,302  
Other general and administrative   2,555     2,363       2,643       3,077       2,964       10,638       9,577  
Total noninterest expense   16,520     17,044       16,844       16,931       17,050       67,339       57,249  
Income Before Income Taxes   6,875     5,898       7,532       8,049       8,894       28,354       40,475  
Income Taxes   1,332     1,121       1,531       1,583       1,706       5,567       7,960  
Net Income   5,543     4,777       6,001       6,466       7,188       22,787       32,515  
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):                                                    
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities   13,261     (4,514 )     (5,996 )     8,030       (628 )     10,781       (44,366 )
Reclassification adjustment for realized loss on sale of available-for-sale securities   -     -       -       891       -       891       -  
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities   13,261     (4,514 )     (5,996 )     8,921       (628 )     11,672       (44,366 )
Tax expense (benefit)   2,784     (947 )     (1,260 )     1,874       (132 )     2,451       (9,317 )
Other comprehensive income (loss)   10,477     (3,567 )     (4,736 )     7,047       (496 )     9,221       (35,049 )
Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ 16,020   $ 1,210     $ 1,265     $ 13,513     $ 6,692     $ 32,008     $ (2,534 )
Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.41   $ 0.35     $ 0.44     $ 0.47     $ 0.53     $ 1.67     $ 2.46  
Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.41   $ 0.35     $ 0.44     $ 0.47     $ 0.53     $ 1.67     $ 2.46  
Dividends Declared $ 0.2200   $ 0.2100     $ 0.2100     $ 0.2100     $ 0.2100     $ 0.8500     $ 0.8125  
                           
*ASU 2016-13 adopted during the first quarter of 2023; therefore, prior period's provision amount reflects the incurred loss method.        
                           


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data)
 
    December
31, 2023		   September
30, 2023		   June
30, 2023		   March
31, 2023		   December
31, 2022
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)    
Assets                     
Cash and due from banks   $ 140,917     $ 151,711     $ 69,760     $ 62,780     $ 83,085  
Federal funds sold     1,284       1,471       1,433       1,545       1,324  
Total cash and cash equivalents     142,201       153,182       71,193       64,325       84,409  
                     
Interest-bearing time deposits     2,740       2,989       3,485       4,435       4,442  
Securities - available-for-sale     358,478       348,255       363,225       372,975       390,789  
Other securities, at cost     17,138       16,995       17,535       11,543       9,799  
Loans held for sale     1,576       1,039       1,459       951       827  
Loans, net     2,556,167       2,504,329       2,490,883       2,422,018       2,336,074  
Premises and equipment     35,790       31,723       30,398       28,679       28,381  
Construction in progress     8       3,044       2,290       1,565       278  
Goodwill     86,358       86,358       86,358       86,358       86,358  
Loan servicing rights     5,648       5,687       5,635       4,985       3,549  
Bank owned life insurance     33,907       33,691       33,470       33,269       33,073  
Other assets     43,218       47,388       41,512       38,972       37,372  
                     
Total Assets   $ 3,283,229     $ 3,234,680     $ 3,147,443     $ 3,070,075     $ 3,015,351  
                     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                    
Liabilities                    
Deposits                    
Noninterest-bearing   $ 528,465     $ 505,358     $ 488,678     $ 520,145     $ 532,794  
Interest-bearing                    
NOW accounts     816,790       778,133       770,113       800,230       750,887  
Savings     599,191       591,344       581,192       590,854       627,203  
Time     663,017       700,445       628,757       601,939       557,980  
           Total deposits     2,607,463       2,575,280       2,468,740       2,513,168       2,468,864  
                     
Federal funds purchased and securities                    
sold under agreements to repurchase     28,218       30,527       51,567       30,496       54,206  
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances     265,750       266,286       266,818       164,327       127,485  
Other borrowings     -       -       -       -       10,000  
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs     34,702       34,673       34,644       34,615       34,586  
Dividend payable     2,974       2,838       2,834       2,831       2,832  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     27,579       21,892       18,177       18,881       19,238  
           Total liabilities     2,966,686       2,931,496       2,842,780       2,764,318       2,717,211  
                     
Commitments and Contingencies                    
                     
Stockholders' Equity                    
Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and                
outstanding 14,564,425 shares 12/31/23 and 12/31/22     135,515       135,171       135,647       135,241       135,497  
Treasury stock - 899,784 shares 12/31/23 and 956,003 shares 12/31/22   (11,040 )     (11,008 )     (11,298 )     (11,310 )     (11,573 )
Retained earnings     221,080       218,510       216,236       213,012       212,449  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (29,012 )     (39,489 )     (35,922 )     (31,186 )     (38,233 )
      Total stockholders' equity     316,543       303,184       304,663       305,757       298,140  
                     
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 3,283,229     $ 3,234,680     $ 3,147,443     $ 3,070,075     $ 3,015,351  
                     


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
                                       
     For the Three Months Ended
 		  For the Twelve Months Ended
Selected financial data   December
31, 2023		   September
30, 2023		   June
30, 2023		   March
31, 2023		   December
31, 2022		   December
31, 2023		   December
31, 2022
Return on average assets     0.67 %     0.59 %     0.77 %     0.84 %     0.96 %   0.71 %   1.17 %
Return on average equity     7.27 %     6.26 %     7.84 %     8.59 %     10.00 %   7.46 %   11.30 %
Yield on earning assets     4.93 %     4.79 %     4.53 %     4.41 %     4.18 %   4.67 %   3.87 %
Cost of interest bearing liabilities     3.02 %     2.82 %     2.35 %     1.85 %     1.32 %   2.53 %   0.74 %
Net interest spread     1.91 %     1.97 %     2.18 %     2.56 %     2.86 %   2.14 %   3.13 %
Net interest margin     2.57 %     2.59 %     2.73 %     3.01 %     3.20 %   2.72 %   3.32 %
Efficiency     69.23 %     73.07 %     69.06 %     63.53 %     50.46 %   68.48 %   55.95 %
Dividend payout ratio     54.23 %     60.07 %     47.22 %     43.79 %     39.39 %   50.65 %   33.06 %
Tangible book value per share (1)   $ 18.60     $ 18.36     $ 18.21     $ 17.92     $ 17.69          
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.20 %     8.02 %     9.85 %     8.36 %     8.39 %        
Average shares outstanding     13,665,773       13,650,823       13,632,440       13,615,655       13,606,876     13,641,336     13,206,713  
                                       
Loans   December
31, 2023		   September
30, 2023		   June
30, 2023		   March
31, 2023		   December
31, 2022		        
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                                      
Commercial real estate   $ 1,337,766     $ 1,304,118     $ 1,280,902     $ 1,225,315     $ 1,152,603          
Agricultural real estate     223,791       225,672       230,837       227,897       220,819          
Consumer real estate     521,895       512,973       506,866       502,974       494,423          
Commercial and industrial     254,935       250,891       253,444       241,598       242,360          
Agricultural     132,560       123,735       128,344       131,467       128,733          
Consumer     79,591       83,024       88,312       89,588       89,147          
Other     30,136       31,083       28,996       29,316       29,818          
Less: Net deferred loan fees, costs and other (2)     517       (1,890 )     (1,908 )     (1,503 )     (1,516 )        
Total loans,net   $ 2,581,191     $ 2,529,606     $ 2,515,793     $ 2,446,652     $ 2,356,387          
                                       
                                       
Asset quality data   December
31, 2023		   September
30, 2023		   June
30, 2023		   March
31, 2023		   December
31, 2022		        
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                                      
Nonaccrual loans   $ 22,353     $ 22,447     $ 6,295     $ 7,717     $ 4,689          
90 day past due and accruing   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -          
Nonperforming loans   $ 22,353     $ 22,447     $ 6,295     $ 7,717     $ 4,689          
Other real estate owned   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -          
Nonperforming assets   $ 22,353     $ 22,447     $ 6,295     $ 7,717     $ 4,689          
                                       
                                       
Allowance for credit losses (3)   $ 25,024     $ 25,277     $ 24,910     $ 24,507     $ 20,313          
Accretable yield adjustment     4,018       4,565       5,209       5,754       6,427          
Adjusted credit losses with accretable yield included (3)   $ 29,042     $ 29,842     $ 30,119     $ 30,261     $ 26,740          
Allowance for credit losses/total loans (3)     0.97 %     1.00 %     0.99 %     1.00 %     0.86 %        
Adjusted credit losses with accretable yield/total loans (3)   1.13 %     1.18 %     1.20 %     1.24 %     1.13 %        
Net charge-offs:                                      
   Quarter-to-date   $ 893     $ 93     $ (133 )   $ 60     $ 431          
   Year-to-date   $ 990     $ 97     $ (73 )   $ 60     $ 529          
Net charge-offs to average loans                                      
   Quarter-to-date     0.03 %     0.00 %     -0.01 %     0.00 %     0.02 %        
   Year-to-date     0.04 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.03 %        
Nonperforming loans/total loans     0.87 %     0.89 %     0.25 %     0.32 %     0.20 %        
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans (3)     111.95 %     112.61 %     395.71 %     319.22 %     273.67 %        
NPA coverage ratio     129.92 %     132.94 %     478.46 %     392.13 %     570.27 %        
                                       
(1) Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill, other intangibles (core deposit intangible, mortgage servicing rights and unrealized gain/loss on securities) plus CECL adjustment  
(2) Includes carrying value adjustments of $2.7 million as of December 31, 2023 related to interest rate swaps associated with fixed rate loans       
(3) ASU 2016-13 adopted during the first quarter of 2023; therefore, prior period's provision amount reflects the incurred loss method.        
                                       


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
                     
                         
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
Interest Earning Assets:   Average Balance   Interest/Dividends   Annualized Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest/Dividends   Annualized Yield/Rate
Loans   $ 2,553,023   $ 34,493   5.41 %   $ 2,301,204   $ 27,302   4.75 %
Taxable investment securities     386,931     1,660   1.72 %     422,247     1,556   1.47 %
Tax-exempt investment securities     24,145     89   1.87 %     28,522     108   1.92 %
Fed funds sold & other     142,642     2,028   5.69 %     74,876     526   2.81 %
Total Interest Earning Assets     3,106,741   $ 38,270   4.93 %     2,826,849   $ 29,492   4.18 %
                         
Nonearning Assets     189,202             173,048        
                         
Total Assets   $ 3,295,943           $ 2,999,897        
                         
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                        
Savings deposits   $ 1,392,304   $ 8,570   2.46 %   $ 1,394,663   $ 3,427   0.98 %
Other time deposits     701,347     6,445   3.68 %     485,461     1,551   1.28 %
Other borrowed money     265,948     2,742   4.12 %     135,013     1,209   3.58 %
Fed funds purchased & securities                        
  sold under agreement to repurch.     28,739     293   4.08 %     53,506     463   3.46 %
Subordinated notes     34,683     285   3.29 %     34,567     285   3.30 %
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   $ 2,423,021   $ 18,335   3.02 %   $ 2,103,210   $ 6,935   1.32 %
                         
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities     567,813             609,253        
                         
Stockholders' Equity   $ 305,109           $ 287,434        
                         
Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread       $ 19,935   1.91 %       $ 22,557   2.86 %
                         
Net Interest Margin           2.57 %           3.20 %
                         
    Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts    
                         
                         
    For the Twelve Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended
    December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
Interest Earning Assets:   Average Balance   Interest/Dividends   Annualized Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest/Dividends   Annualized Yield/Rate
Loans   $ 2,491,502   $ 129,344   5.19 %   $ 2,073,737   $ 94,264   4.55 %
Taxable investment securities     394,424     6,204   1.57 %     424,229     5,621   1.32 %
Tax-exempt investment securities     24,686     366   1.88 %     23,472     337   1.82 %
Fed funds sold & other     85,018     3,894   4.58 %     95,301     927   0.97 %
Total Interest Earning Assets     2,995,630   $ 139,808   4.67 %     2,616,739   $ 101,149   3.87 %
                         
Nonearning Assets     197,726             158,361        
                         
Total Assets   $ 3,193,356           $ 2,775,100        
                         
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                        
Savings deposits   $ 1,376,318   $ 27,424   1.99 %   $ 1,335,271   $ 6,378   0.48 %
Other time deposits     640,390     19,499   3.04 %     451,013     3,505   0.78 %
Other borrowed money     220,175     8,876   4.03 %     74,379     2,160   2.90 %
Fed funds purchased & securities                        
  sold under agreement to repurch.     35,421     1,474   4.16 %     45,314     1,197   2.64 %
Subordinated notes     34,640     1,138   3.29 %     34,524     1,122   3.25 %
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   $ 2,306,944   $ 58,411   2.53 %   $ 1,940,501   $ 14,362   0.74 %
                         
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities     580,931             546,731        
                         
Stockholders' Equity   $ 305,481           $ 287,868        
                         
Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread       $ 81,397   2.14 %       $ 86,787   3.13 %
                         
Net Interest Margin           2.72 %           3.32 %
                         
    Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts    
                         


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
                                   
  For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023   For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
  As Reported   Excluding
Acc/Amort		   Difference   As Reported   Excluding
Acc/Amort		   Difference
  $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield
Interest Earning Assets:                                  
Loans $ 34,493 5.41 %   $ 33,769 5.29 %   $ 724   0.12 %   27,302 4.75 %   26,628 4.63 %   $ 674   0.12 %
Taxable investment securities   1,660 1.72 %     1,660 1.72 %     -   0.00 %   1,556 1.47 %   1,556 1.47 %     -   0.00 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   89 1.87 %     89 1.87 %     -   0.00 %   108 1.92 %   108 1.92 %     -   0.00 %
Fed funds sold & other   2,028 5.69 %     2,028 5.69 %     -   0.00 %   526 2.81 %   526 2.81 %     -   0.00 %
    Total Interest Earning Assets   38,270 4.93 %     37,546 4.84 %     724   0.09 %   29,492 4.18 %   28,818 4.08 %     674   0.10 %
                                   
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                                  
Savings deposits $ 8,570 2.46 %   $ 8,570 2.46 %   $ -   0.00 %   3,427 0.98 %   3,427 0.98 %   $ -   0.00 %
Other time deposits   6,445 3.68 %     6,381 3.64 %     64   0.04 %   1,551 1.28 %   2,010 1.66 %     (459 ) -0.38 %
Other borrowed money   2,742 4.12 %     2,760 4.15 %     (18 ) -0.03 %   1,209 3.58 %   1,227 3.64 %     (18 ) -0.06 %
Federal funds purchased and                                  
   securities sold under agreement to                                  
   repurchase   293 4.08 %     293 4.08 %     -   0.00 %   463 3.46 %   463 3.46 %     -   0.00 %
Subordinated notes   285 3.29 %     285 3.29 %     -   0.00 %   285 3.30 %   285 3.30 %     -   0.00 %
   Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   18,335 3.02 %     18,289 3.02 %     46   0.00 %   6,935 1.32 %   7,412 1.41 %     (477 ) -0.09 %
                                   
Interest/Dividend income/yield   38,270 4.93 %     37,546 4.84 %     724   0.09 %   29,492 4.18 %   28,818 4.08 %     674   0.10 %
Interest Expense / yield   18,335 3.02 %     18,289 3.02 %     46   0.00 %   6,935 1.32 %   7,412 1.41 %     (477 ) -0.09 %
Net Interest Spread   19,935 1.91 %     19,257 1.82 %     678   0.09 %   22,557 2.86 %   21,406 2.67 %     1,151   0.19 %
Net Interest Margin   2.57 %     2.48 %     0.09 %     3.20 %     3.03 %     0.17 %
                                   
                                   
  For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023   For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
  As Reported   Excluding
Acc/Amort		   Difference   As Reported   Excluding
Acc/Amort		   Difference
  $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield
Interest Earning Assets:                                  
Loans $ 129,344 5.19 %   $ 126,133 5.06 %   $ 3,211   0.13 %   94,264 4.55 %   92,132 4.45 %   $ 2,132   0.10 %
Taxable investment securities   6,204 1.57 %     6,204 1.57 %     -   0.00 %   5,621 1.32 %   5,621 1.32 %     -   0.00 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   366 1.88 %     366 1.88 %     -   0.00 %   337 1.82 %   337 1.82 %     -   0.00 %
Fed funds sold & other   3,894 4.58 %     3,894 4.58 %     -   0.00 %   927 0.97 %   927 0.97 %     -   0.00 %
    Total Interest Earning Assets   139,808 4.67 %     136,597 4.57 %     3,211   0.10 %   101,149 3.87 %   99,017 3.79 %     2,132   0.08 %
                                   
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                                  
Savings deposits $ 27,424 1.99 %   $ 27,424 1.99 %   $ -   0.00 %   6,378 0.48 %   6,378 0.48 %   $ -   0.00 %
Other time deposits   19,499 3.04 %     19,839 3.10 %     (340 ) -0.06 %   3,505 0.78 %   5,822 1.29 %     (2,317 ) -0.51 %
Other borrowed money   8,876 4.03 %     8,947 4.06 %     (71 ) -0.03 %   2,160 2.90 %   2,241 3.01 %     (81 ) -0.11 %
Federal funds purchased and                                  
   securities sold under agreement to                                  
   repurchase   1,474 4.16 %     1,474 4.16 %     -   0.00 %   1,197 2.64 %   1,197 2.64 %     -   0.00 %
Subordinated notes   1,138 3.29 %     1,138 3.29 %     -   0.00 %   1,122 3.25 %   1,122 3.25 %     -   0.00 %
   Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   58,411 2.53 %     58,822 2.55 %     (411 ) -0.02 %   14,362 0.74 %   16,760 0.86 %     (2,398 ) -0.12 %
                                   
Interest/Dividend income/yield   139,808 4.67 %     136,597 4.57 %     3,211   0.10 %   101,149 3.87 %   99,017 3.79 %     2,132   0.08 %
Interest Expense / yield   58,411 2.53 %     58,822 2.55 %     (411 ) -0.02 %   14,362 0.74 %   16,760 0.86 %     (2,398 ) -0.12 %
Net Interest Spread   81,397 2.14 %     77,775 2.02 %     3,622   0.12 %   86,787 3.13 %   82,257 2.93 %     4,530   0.20 %
Net Interest Margin   2.72 %     2.60 %     0.12 %     3.32 %     3.15 %     0.17 %
                                   


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME
(in thousands of dollars, except share data)
                 
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Net income as reported   $ 5,543     $ 7,188     $ 22,787     $ 32,515  
Acquisition expenses     24       2,019       208       2,511  
Tax effect on acquisition expenses     (5 )     (386 )     (42 )     (455 )
Net income excluding acquisition expenses and tax effect   $ 5,562     $ 8,821     $ 22,953     $ 34,571  
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding including participating securities     13,665,773       13,606,876       13,641,336       13,206,713  
                 
Basic and diluted earnings per share   $ 0.41     $ 0.65     $ 1.68     $ 2.62  
                 


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE
                 
                 
    Actual End of Period   Regulatory End of Period
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Year to Date   Year to Date
    December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
                 
Shares Outstanding     13,664,641       13,608,422       13,664,641       13,608,422  
                 
Tangible Equity                
  Equity   $ 316,543     $ 298,140     $ 316,543     $ 298,140  
  Goodwill     86,358       86,358       86,358       86,358  
  Other Intangible     7,548       9,327       7,548       9,327  
Comprehensive Loss Adjustment*     -       -       29,012       38,233  
CECL Adjustment**     -       -       2,528       -  
Tangible Equity   $ 222,637     $ 202,455     $ 254,177     $ 240,688  
Shares Outstanding     13,665       13,608       13,665       13,608  
Tangible Book Equity per Share   $ 16.29     $ 14.88     $ 18.60     $ 17.69  
                 
                 
    Actual Average   Regulatory Average
    Year to Date   Year to Date
    December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
                 
Net Income   $ 22,787     $ 32,515     $ 22,787     $ 32,515  
Acquisition Costs - Tax Adjusted     166       2,066       166       2,066  
                 
Average Shares Outstanding     13,641,336       13,206,713       13,641,336       13,206,713  
                 
Average Tangible Equity                
  Average Equity   $ 305,481     $ 287,868     $ 305,481     $ 287,868  
  Average Goodwill     86,358       80,164       86,358       80,164  
  Average Other Intangible     8,494       4,997       8,494       4,997  
Average Comprehensive Loss Adjustment*     -       -       36,443       26,393  
Average CECL Adjustment**     -       -       2,528       -  
Average Tangible Equity   $ 210,629     $ 202,707     $ 249,600     $ 229,100  
Average Shares Outstanding     13,641       13,207       13,641       13,207  
Average Tangible Book Equity per Share   $ 15.44     $ 15.35     $ 18.30     $ 17.35  
                 
Return on Average Tangible Equity     10.82 %     16.04 %     9.13 %     14.19 %
Return on Average Tangible Equity w/o Acquisition   10.90 %     17.06 %     9.20 %     15.09 %
                 
                 
*The Bank has adopted the Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) opt out election which removed AOCI from the calculation of tangible equity for regulatory purposes.
**ASU 2016-13 adopted during the first quarter of 2023; therefore, prior period's provision amount reflects the incurred loss method and the Bank has elected to spread the Capital adjustment over three years. The first year permits 75% of the capital adjustment to be removed from the calculation of tangible equity for regulatory purposes.


