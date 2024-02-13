Kratos Wins $579M Single Award IDIQ for Space Force SATCOM C2 System

Services Will Support Satellite Command and Control System Sustainment and Resiliency

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company in the defense, national security and global markets, announced today that it is the single recipient for the Command and Control (C2) System Consolidated (CCS-C) Sustainment and Resiliency (C-SAR) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a maximum value of $579 million, if all options are exercised. The start date is December 1, 2023, with options going to May 31, 2032. Future task/delivery orders will be issued to support operations, sustainment, or enhancements of the CCS-C and related systems.



C-SAR ensures secure and integrated communications for the U.S. MILSATCOM requirements. CCS-C provides consolidated MILSATCOM tracking, telemetry and command capability for the Space Force Space Systems Command (SSC), Space Delta 8 for on-orbit and anomaly resolution operations. The CCS-C program develops the C2 system for most U.S. MILSATCOM systems including the Defense Satellite Communications System, Milstar, Wideband Global SATCOM and Advanced Extremely High Frequency satellites.

Phil Carrai, President of the Kratos Space, Training and Cyber Division, said, “Through CCS-C, Kratos supports the U.S. military with the satellite-based services to achieve their mission. This is an important recompete win for one of our largest space domain contracts. Kratos is one of the few companies that can provide a mix of cutting-edge technology and expertise to strengthen global capabilities of the U.S. Space Force, other branches of the U.S. military and international allies.”

The C-SAR contract provides sustainment, post-production development services and enhancements for the CCS-C system. C-SAR provides satellite and communication system products, hardware and equipment in support of the SSC’s mission to develop, acquire, equip, field and sustain lethal and resilient space capabilities.

"C-SAR is critical to delivering C2 services required by the warfighter and Kratos will maintain mission-specific requirements without risking gaps in operations,” said Larry Lind, Senior Vice President of Kratos Federal Space. “These services and solutions for the U.S. Space Force are fundamental to addressing today’s competitive domain.”

