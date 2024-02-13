Tennessee Commemorates Feb. 18-24 as Engineers Week

Submit Release
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (“TDCI”) Division of Regulatory Boards proudly supports Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s gubernatorial proclamation commemorating February 18-24, 2024 as Engineers Week.

In Tennessee, the state Board of Examiners for Architects and Engineers sets the standards and qualifications for the education, experience, and performance for architects, engineers, landscape architects, and interior designers. The Board is part of TDCI’s Division of Regulatory Boards which regulates over 300,000 Tennesseans in their professions and businesses.

“Tennessee’s licensed engineering professionals are helping build a strong, safe, and vibrant economy in Tennessee,” said TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “I wholeheartedly support Governor Lee’s proclamation of Engineers Week and salute the work of Tennessee’s licensed engineering professionals who are helping propel Tennessee forward while always being mindful of the health, safety, and welfare of the general public.”

Today, Tennessee has over 20,000 design professionals who are also licensed by the Board, including over 17,000 actively licensed engineers, over 4,400 architects, and over 800 other licensed design professionals.

As part of an initiative led by TDCI, legislation passed by the Tennessee General Assembly in 2022 created additional flexibility for the licensure of engineering and architectural professionals. This legislation broadened the requirements to allow the registration of additional education and experience pathways for engineers, engineer interns, and landscape architects.

Said Assistant Commissioner for TDCI’s Regulatory Boards Division Alex Martin: “Properly licensed engineers have never been more important in helping build the homes, buildings, and roads that Tennesseans will use today for generations to come. I am proud of our team’s commitment to helping empower engineering professionals while protecting consumers. I remind all licensed engineers who might have a question to contact our team today for assistance.”

“I believe that licensed engineers and other design professionals are contributors to Tennessee being ranked as a leader in the nation’s economy, and it’s an honor to count myself among their ranks,” said Board Chairperson Melanie Doss. “Further, the Board’s role of helping uphold the state’s licensing standards will help protect future generations of Tennessee consumers in the decades ahead.”

Licensees can learn more about the Board of Examiners for Architects and Engineers at our website or by contacting the Board by phone at (615) 741-3221 or 800-256-5758 or via email at ce.aeboard@tn.gov.

