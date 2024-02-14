TrueTMS Family Grows: Scott Nunnari Joins as New Director of Sales

Transportation tech leader Scott Nunnari brings 30+ years of transportation experience to propel innovation at TrueTMS.

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TrueTMS family welcomed its newest member this week, with Scott Nunnari coming on board as Director of Sales.

Scott brings over 30 years of experience in the transportation technology industry, with specialized expertise in the liquid bulk sector. He previously served as the first implementation director for TMW Systems, now Trimble Transportation, starting in 1990. He later moved into a sales role but maintained a consultative approach focused on solving customers' pressing business challenges. Most recently, Scott was the product manager and technical sales lead for Trimble's Fuel Dispatch product.

"We're thrilled to have Scott on board to lead our sales organization," said George Thellman, Director of Business Development and Strategic Relations at TrueTMS. "His profound understanding of tanker fleet challenges paired with our collaborative, customer-centric culture makes for an incredibly powerful combination. With the upcoming launch of TrueLiquid, our new TMS purpose-built for tanker fleets, Scott's specialized expertise makes him invaluable as we continue enhancing the product and expanding our customer base."

Scott will focus on educating liquid haulers on how TrueLiquid, TrueTMS’s solution for tanker fleets, can increase efficiency, prevent errors, and drive profitability. With regular input from Scott and other team members, TrueTMS can rapidly adapt TrueLiquid to solve customers’ most pressing pain points.

"I'm thrilled to join a company that intently listens to customers and immediately puts ideas into action," said Scott Nunnari, Director of Sales at TrueTMS. "I look forward to collaborating closely as we continuously improve TrueLiquid based on real-world feedback from the tanker community we serve."

Scott resides in Cleveland, Ohio, where he enjoys Cleveland Browns games and spending time with his family.

About TrueTMS

TrueTMS was founded in 2022 by a team of entrepreneurs. The company, with headquarters in Melbourne, Fla., is committed to meeting the technology needs of fleet owners to profitably grow and scale their businesses for the long haul by automating routine, mission-critical tasks. TrueTMS is reasonably priced and includes pre-built software integrations with ELDs and other third-party applications. To learn how the platform is constantly adapting to keep fleets ahead of the game, visit www.truetms.com