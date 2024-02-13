MRC Global Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC), the leading global distributor of pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified gas utility, energy and industrial end-markets, today reported full year and fourth quarter 2023 results.

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $15 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, as compared to a net income of $15 million, or $0.18 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income attributable to common stockholders for 2023 was $90 million, or $1.05 per diluted share as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $51 million, or $0.60 per diluted share in 2022. Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $20 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, as compared to adjusted net income of $27 million, or $0.32 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders for 2023 was $97 million, or $1.13 per diluted share as compared to $101 million, or $1.19 per diluted share in 2022.

MRC Global’s fourth quarter 2023 gross profit was $153 million, or 19.9% of sales, as compared to gross profit of $158 million, or 18.2% of sales, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022 each reflect expense of $5 million and $16 million, respectively, in cost of sales relating to the use of the last-in, first out (LIFO) method of inventory cost accounting. Adjusted Gross Profit, which excludes these items, as well as others, was 21.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 21.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Highlights for the full year and fourth quarter 2023:

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights:

● Cash flow provided by operations of $181 million

● Sales of $3,412 million, an increase of 1% compared to 2022

● Adjusted EBITDA of $250 million, 7.3% of sales

● Two consecutive years of adjusted EBITDA percentages above 7%

● Adjusted Gross Profit, as a percentage of sales, of 21.5% and two consecutive years above 21%

● Leverage ratio of 0.7x, the lowest in MRC Global history

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

● Sales of $768 million, a decrease of 12% compared to the same quarter of 2022

● Adjusted EBITDA of $48 million, 6.3% of sales

● Adjusted Gross Profit, as a percentage of sales, of 21.9%, the seventh consecutive quarter exceeding 21%

Rob Saltiel, MRC Global’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our revenue grew for a third straight year in 2023 to $3.4 billion, and we generated $181 million of operating cash flow, resulting in our lowest net debt level ever as a public company. We maintained strong gross and adjusted EBITDA margins across all four quarters in 2023 that reflect our continued focus on capital returns and cost control.

“In 2024, we expect revenue to be flat to modestly lower than 2023 levels. We expect a pick-up in our business activity in the second half of the year as an improving economy and lower interest rates support projects and oil and gas investments. We are targeting to generate $200 million in cash from operations, aided by further improvements in our working capital efficiency, which should strengthen our balance sheet and allow us to pay off our maturing Term Loan B without additional financing. We further expect to reduce our overall SG&A expenses in 2024 to support our bottom line and help maintain strong adjusted EBITDA margins.

"Longer term, we project that MRC Global may be in a positive net cash position in 2025. This will provide us with a lot of flexibility to pursue a capital allocation strategy that is focused on the highest return opportunities for our shareholders, including investing in our growth drivers and distributing capital to our shareholders,” Mr. Saltiel added.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Net Income and Leverage Ratio are all non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the reconciliation of each of these measures to the nearest GAAP measure in this release.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $125 million, or 16.3% of sales, for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $123 million, or 14.2% of sales, for the same period of 2022. Adjusted SG&A expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022 was $124 million, or 16.1% of sales and $122 million, or 14.0% of sales, respectively. Fourth quarter 2023 adjusted SG&A expense excludes $1 million of activism response related costs and the fourth quarter of 2022 excludes $1 million of pre-tax severance and restructuring costs.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, income tax expense was $2 million with an effective rate of 9%, which was favorably impacted by a net reduction in a foreign valuation allowance provision. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, income tax expense was $12 million with an effective rate of 36% primarily due to a provision for a valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets in a foreign jurisdiction. Our rates generally differ from the U.S. federal statutory rate of 21% as a result of state income taxes, non-deductible expenses and differing foreign income tax rates.

Adjusted EBITDA was $48 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $66 million for the same period in 2022. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (adjusted EBITDA) to GAAP measures (net income) in this release.

Sales

The company’s sales were $768 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, 12% lower than the fourth quarter of 2022 and a 14% decline from the third quarter of 2023. As compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, the decline was driven by the Gas Utilities sector followed by the Production & Transmission Infrastructure (PTI) sector and partially offset by an increase in the Downstream, Industrial and Energy Transition (DIET) sector. The sequential sales decline was across all sectors.

Sales by Segment

U.S. sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $633 million, a $87 million, or 12%, decrease from the same quarter in 2022. Gas Utilities sector sales were down $61 million, or 19%, as a result of non-recurring sales, deferred activity as well as certain customers destocking. PTI sector sales decreased $35 million, or 16%, due to non-recurring projects and lower customer activity. DIET sector sales improved by $9 million, or 5%, due to an increase in customer projects and turnaround and maintenance activity for chemicals, mining and refining customers.

Sequentially, as compared to the third quarter of 2023, U.S. sales decreased $112 million, or 15%. The Gas Utilities sector experienced a $59 million, or 19%, decline from customer's destocking, seasonal declines, non-recurring projects and decreased product purchases due to higher interest rates and construction cost inflation. PTI sector sales declined $34 million, or 15%, due to lower year-end customer activity and seasonality. The DIET sector declined $19 million, or 9%, due to the conclusion of various projects and lower turnaround activity.

Canada sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $28 million, down $18 million, or 39%, from the same quarter in 2022 driven by the PTI sector from non-recurring projects and year end curtailment in customer spending.

Sequentially, as compared to the third quarter of 2023, Canada sales decreased $10 million, or 26%, primarily in the PTI sector, as well.

International sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $107 million, up $4 million, or 4%, from the same period in 2022 as all sectors experienced growth. The DIET sector increase was driven by energy transition activity, and the PTI sector was driven by projects in the U.K. and the Middle East.

Sequentially, as compared to the third quarter of 2023, International sales increased $2 million, or 2%, from growth in the PTI and DIET sectors. The PTI sector increase was driven by activity in Norway, the Middle East and the U.K. The DIET sector increase was driven by energy transition activity as well as project activity in Europe.

Sales by Sector

Gas Utilities sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $253 million, or 33% of total sales, a decline of $66 million, or 21%, from the fourth quarter of 2022 driven by the U.S. segment.

Sequentially, as compared to the third quarter of 2023, Gas Utilities sales declined $61 million, or 19%, driven by the U.S. segment.

DIET sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $258 million, or 34% of total sales, up $10 million, or 4%, from the fourth quarter of 2022 driven by the U.S. segment followed by the International segment.

Sequentially, as compared to the third quarter of 2023, DIET sales decreased $21 million, or 8%, driven by the U.S. segment.

PTI sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $257 million, or 33% of total sales, down $45 million, or 15%, from the fourth quarter of 2022 driven by the U.S. segment followed by the Canada segment.

Sequentially, as compared to the third quarter of 2023, PTI sales decreased $38 million, or 13%, driven by the U.S. segment followed by the Canada segment.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2023, the company's cash balance was $131 million, long-term debt (including current portion) was $301 million and net debt was $170 million. Cash provided by operations was $89 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 resulting in $181 million of cash provided by operations for the full year 2023. Availability under the company’s asset-based lending facility was $610 million and liquidity was $741 million as of December 31, 2023. We intend to pay off our Term Loan B on or before its maturity in September of 2024 with a combination of our asset-based lending facility and cash. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP (net debt) to GAAP measures (long-term debt, net) in this release.

Conference Call

MRC Global Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in millions) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 131 $ 32 Accounts receivable, net 430 501 Inventories, net 560 578 Other current assets 34 31 Total current assets 1,155 1,142 Long-term assets: Operating lease assets 205 202 Property, plant and equipment, net 78 82 Other assets 21 22 Intangible assets: Goodwill, net 264 264 Other intangible assets, net 163 183 $ 1,886 $ 1,895 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 355 $ 410 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 102 115 Operating lease liabilities 34 36 Current portion of debt obligations 292 3 Total current liabilities 783 564 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt 9 337 Operating lease liabilities 186 182 Deferred income taxes 45 49 Other liabilities 20 22 Commitments and contingencies 6.5% Series A Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 363,000 shares; 363,000 shares issued

and outstanding 355 355 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share: 500 million shares authorized, 108,531,564 and 107,864,421 issued, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,768 1,758 Retained deficit (678 ) (768 ) Treasury stock at cost: 24,216,330 shares (375 ) (375 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (228 ) (230 ) 488 386 $ 1,886 $ 1,895





MRC Global Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales $ 768 $ 869 $ 3,412 $ 3,363 Cost of sales 615 711 2,722 2,753 Gross profit 153 158 690 610 Selling, general and administrative expenses 125 123 503 470 Operating income 28 35 187 140 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (6 ) (7 ) (32 ) (24 ) Other, net 1 5 (2 ) (6 ) Income before income taxes 23 33 153 110 Income tax expense 2 12 39 35 Net income 21 21 114 75 Series A preferred stock dividends 6 6 24 24 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 15 $ 15 $ 90 $ 51 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 1.07 $ 0.61 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.18 $ 1.05 $ 0.60 Weighted-average common shares, basic 84.3 83.6 84.2 83.5 Weighted-average common shares, diluted 85.9 85.3 85.5 84.9





MRC Global Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in millions) Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net income $ 114 $ 75 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operations: Depreciation and amortization 19 18 Amortization of intangibles 21 21 Equity-based compensation expense 14 13 Deferred income tax benefit (7 ) (7 ) Increase in LIFO reserve 2 66 Other non-cash items 7 4 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 72 (128 ) Inventories 16 (196 ) Other current assets (3 ) (9 ) Accounts payable (58 ) 90 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (16 ) 33 Net cash provided by (used in) operations 181 (20 ) Investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (15 ) (11 ) Proceeds from the disposition of property, plant and equipment 1 - Net cash used in investing activities (14 ) (11 ) Financing activities Payments on revolving credit facilities (882 ) (779 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 847 824 Payments on debt obligations (3 ) (2 ) Debt issuance costs paid (1 ) - Dividends paid on preferred stock (24 ) (24 ) Repurchases of shares to satisfy tax withholdings (4 ) (2 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (67 ) 17 Increase (decrease) in cash 100 (14 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (1 ) (2 ) Cash beginning of year 32 48 Cash end of year $ 131 $ 32





MRC Global Inc. Supplemental Sales Information (Unaudited) (in millions) Disaggregated Sales by Segment and Sector Three Months Ended December 31, U.S. Canada International Total 2023 Gas Utilities $ 252 $ - $ 1 $ 253 DIET 191 4 63 258 PTI 190 24 43 257 $ 633 $ 28 $ 107 $ 768 2022 Gas Utilities $ 313 $ 6 $ - $ 319 DIET 182 5 61 248 PTI 225 35 42 302 $ 720 $ 46 $ 103 $ 869





Year Ended December 31, U.S. Canada International Total 2023 Gas Utilities $ 1,190 $ 4 $ 3 $ 1,197 DIET 790 20 250 1,060 PTI 865 122 168 1,155 $ 2,845 $ 146 $ 421 $ 3,412 2022 Gas Utilities $ 1,247 $ 15 $ 1 $ 1,263 DIET 758 25 226 1,009 PTI 818 126 147 1,091 $ 2,823 $ 166 $ 374 $ 3,363





MRC Global Inc. Supplemental Sales Information (Unaudited)

(in millions)

Sales by Product Line

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, Type 2023 2022 2023 2022 Line pipe $ 133 $ 172 $ 566 $ 589 Carbon fittings and flanges 98 106 451 441 Total carbon pipe, fittings and flanges 231 278 1,017 1,030 Valves, automation, measurement and instrumentation 272 290 1,192 1,111 Gas products 170 191 782 778 Stainless steel and alloy pipe and fittings 29 33 137 180 General products 66 77 284 264 $ 768 $ 869 $ 3,412 $ 3,363







MRC Global Inc. Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit (a non-GAAP measure) (in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Percentage December 31, Percentage 2023 of Revenue* 2022 of Revenue* Gross profit, as reported $ 153 19.9 % $ 158 18.2 % Depreciation and amortization 4 0.5 % 4 0.5 % Amortization of intangibles 6 0.8 % 6 0.7 % Increase in LIFO reserve 5 0.7 % 16 1.8 % Adjusted Gross Profit $ 168 21.9 % $ 184 21.2 %





Year Ended December 31, Percentage December 31, Percentage 2023 of Revenue* 2022 of Revenue* Gross profit, as reported $ 690 20.2 % $ 610 18.1 % Depreciation and amortization 19 0.6 % 18 0.5 % Amortization of intangibles 21 0.6 % 21 0.6 % Increase in LIFO reserve 2 0.1 % 66 2.0 % Adjusted Gross Profit $ 732 21.5 % $ 715 21.3 % Notes to above: * Does not foot due to rounding

The company defines Adjusted Gross Profit as sales, less cost of sales, plus depreciation and amortization, plus amortization of intangibles, plus inventory-related charges and plus or minus the impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The company presents Adjusted Gross Profit because the company believes it is a useful indicator of the company’s operating performance without regard to items, such as amortization of intangibles, that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon the nature and extent of acquisitions of which they have been involved. Similarly, the impact of the LIFO inventory costing method can cause results to vary substantially from company to company depending upon whether they elect to utilize LIFO and depending upon which method they may elect. The company uses Adjusted Gross Profit as a key performance indicator in managing its business. The company believes that gross profit is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles that is most directly comparable to Adjusted Gross Profit.

MRC Global Inc. Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 125 $ 123 $ 503 $ 470 Severance and restructuring (1) - (1 ) - (1 ) Customer settlement (2) - - (3 ) - Non-recurring IT related professional fees - - (1 ) - Activism response legal and consulting costs (1 ) - (1 ) - Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 124 $ 122 $ 498 $ 469

Notes to above:

(1) Employee severance and restructuring charges (pre-tax), primarily in the U.S. (2) Charge (pre-tax) for a customer settlement in our U.S. segment.

The company defines adjusted selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses as SG&A, less severance and restructuring expenses and other unusual items. The company presents adjusted SG&A because the company believes it is a useful indicator of the company’s operating performance. Among other things, adjusted SG&A measures the company’s operating performance without regard to certain non-recurring, non-cash or transaction-related expenses. The company uses adjusted SG&A as a key performance indicator in managing its business. The company believes that SG&A is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles that is most directly comparable to adjusted SG&A.

MRC Global Inc. Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) (in millions)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 21 $ 21 $ 114 $ 75 Income tax expense 2 12 39 35 Interest expense 6 7 32 24 Depreciation and amortization 4 4 19 18 Amortization of intangibles 6 6 21 21 Severance and restructuring (1) - 1 - 1 Non-recurring IT related professional fees - - 1 - Increase in LIFO reserve 5 16 2 66 Equity-based compensation expense (2) 4 4 14 13 Activism response legal and consulting costs 1 - 1 - Customer settlement (3) - - 3 - Asset disposal (4) - - 1 - Foreign currency (gains) losses (1 ) (5 ) 3 8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 48 $ 66 $ 250 $ 261

Notes to above:

(1) Employee severance and restructuring charges (pre-tax), primarily in the U.S. (2) Charges (pre-tax) recorded in SG&A. (3) Charge (pre-tax) for a customer settlement in our U.S. segment. (4) Charge (pre-tax) for an asset disposal in our International segment.

The company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangibles, and certain other expenses, including non-cash expenses, (such as equity-based compensation, severance and restructuring, changes in the fair value of derivative instruments and asset impairments, including inventory) and plus or minus the impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The company presents adjusted EBITDA because the company believes adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator of the company’s operating performance. Among other things, adjusted EBITDA measures the company’s operating performance without regard to certain non-recurring, non-cash or transaction-related expenses. adjusted EBITDA, however, does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, cash flow from operations or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Because adjusted EBITDA does not account for certain expenses, its utility as a measure of the company’s operating performance has material limitations. Because of these limitations, the company does not view adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a primary performance measure and also uses other measures, such as net income and sales, to measure operating performance. See the company's Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for a more thorough discussion of the use of adjusted EBITDA.

MRC Global Inc. Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) (in millions, except per share amounts)

December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended Year Ended Amount Per Share* Amount Per Share* Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 15 $ 0.17 $ 90 $ 1.05 Non-recurring IT related professional fees, net of tax - - 1 0.01 Asset disposal, net of tax (1) - - 1 0.01 Customer settlement, net of tax (2) - - 2 0.02 Activism response legal and consulting costs, net of tax 1 0.01 1 0.01 Increase in LIFO reserve, net of tax 4 0.04 2 0.02 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 20 $ 0.23 $ 97 $ 1.13





December 31, 2022 Three Months Ended Year Ended Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 15 $ 0.18 $ 51 $ 0.60 Increase in LIFO reserve, net of tax 12 0.14 50 0.59 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 27 $ 0.32 $ 101 $ 1.19

Notes to above:

*Does not foot due to rounding

(1) An after-tax charge for an asset disposal in our International segment. (2) An after-tax charge for a customer settlement in our U.S. segment.

The company defines adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) as net income attributable to common stockholders plus or minus the after-tax impact of items deemed non-standard and plus or minus the after-tax impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The impact of the LIFO inventory costing methodology can cause results to vary substantially from company to company depending upon whether they elect to utilize LIFO and depending upon which method they may elect. After-tax impacts were determined using the company's U.S. blended statutory rate. The company presents adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and related per share amounts because the company believes it provides useful comparisons of the company’s operating results to other companies, including those companies with whom we compete in the distribution of pipe, valves and fittings to the energy industry, without regard to the irregular variations from certain events not indicative of the on-going business. The company believes that net income attributable to common stockholders is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles that is most directly compared to adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders.

MRC Global Inc. Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Long-term Debt to Net Debt (a non-GAAP measure) and the Leverage Ratio Calculation

(in millions)



December 31, 2023 Long-term debt $ 9 Plus: current portion of debt obligations 292 Total debt 301 Less: cash 131 Net Debt $ 170 Net Debt $ 170 Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA 250 Leverage ratio (1) 0.7

Notes to above:

(1) Under the Senior Secured Term Loan B, for purposes of calculating the leverage ratio, cash is limited to $75 million, which would result in a leverage ratio of 0.9.

Net Debt and related leverage metrics may be considered non-GAAP measures. The company defines Net Debt as long-term debt, including current portion, minus cash. The company defines leverage ratio as Net Debt divided by trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA. The company believes Net Debt is an indicator of the extent to which the company’s outstanding debt obligations could be satisfied by cash on hand and a useful metric for investors to evaluate the company’s leverage position. The company believes the leverage ratio is a commonly used metric that management and investors use to assess the borrowing capacity of the company. The company believes total long-term debt (including the current portion) is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles that is most directly comparable to Net Debt.