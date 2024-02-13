Denny's Corporation Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's") today reported results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 27, 2023 and provided a business update on the Company’s operations.



Kelli Valade, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We were pleased to close out 2023 with solid Denny’s domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** of 1.3% in the fourth quarter, reflecting sequential improvement throughout the quarter, while also achieving results above the high-end of our previously guided range for the full year. We enter 2024 with growing momentum by focusing on our key strategic levers: a best-in-class breakfast with craveable items, an unbeatable value proposition, and convenience in the form of off-premises options.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total operating revenue was $115.4 million compared to $120.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** were 1.3% compared to the equivalent fiscal period in 2022, including 1.5% at domestic franchised restaurants and (1.2)% at company restaurants.

Opened nine franchised restaurants, including one international Denny's location and two Keke's locations.

Completed five Denny's franchised restaurant remodels.

Operating income was $7.7 million compared to $17.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Franchise Operating Margin* was $31.5 million, or 51.4% of franchise and license revenue, and Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $5.4 million, or 10.0% of company restaurant sales.

Net income was $2.9 million, or $0.05 per diluted share.

Adjusted Net Income* and Adjusted Net Income Per Share* were $7.8 million and $0.14, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $18.6 million.

Cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, and financing activities was $21.4 million, ($4.5) million, and ($12.9) million, respectively.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow* was $7.4 million.

Repurchased $16.2 million of common stock.



Full Year 2023 Highlights

Total operating revenue was $463.9 million compared to $456.4 million in the prior year.

Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** were 3.6% compared to the equivalent fiscal period in 2022, including 3.6% at domestic franchised restaurants and 2.7% at company restaurants.

Opened 32 franchised restaurants, including 11 international Denny's locations and 4 Keke's locations.

Completed 22 Denny's remodels including 21 franchised restaurants.

Operating income was $52.8 million compared to $60.6 million in the prior year.

Franchise Operating Margin* was $125.9 million, or 50.7% of franchise and license revenue, and Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $27.9 million, or 13.0% of company restaurant sales.

Net income was $19.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted share.

Adjusted Net Income* and Adjusted Net Income Per Share* were $32.9 million and $0.59, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $81.5 million.

Cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, and financing activities was $72.1 million, ($7.6) million, and ($63.2) million, respectively.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow* was $44.7 million.

Repurchased $52.1 million of common stock.





Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Total operating revenue was $115.4 million compared to $120.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Franchise and license revenue was $61.3 million compared to $66.5 million in the prior year quarter. This change was primarily driven by a $5.3 million decrease in initial and other fees associated with the sale of kitchen equipment in the prior year quarter.

Company restaurant sales were $54.0 million compared to $54.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Franchise Operating Margin* was $31.5 million, or 51.4% of franchise and license revenue, compared to $31.6 million, or 47.6%, in the prior year quarter. The favorable change in margin rate resulted from the completion of our kitchen modernization rollout during 2023.

Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $5.4 million, or 10.0% of company restaurant sales, compared to $6.8 million, or 12.6%, in the prior year quarter. This margin change was primarily due to $1.8 million in legal costs in the current quarter partially offset by improvements in product costs compared to the prior year quarter.

Total general and administrative expenses were $19.3 million, compared to $17.0 million in the prior year quarter. This change was primarily due to increases in corporate administration expense, deferred compensation valuation adjustments and performance-based incentive compensation, partially offset by a reduction in stock-based compensation.

The provision for income taxes was $1.7 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 36.9% for the quarter. Approximately $2.7 million in cash taxes were paid during the quarter.

Net income was $2.9 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $12.8 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. This change in net income was primarily due to a $6.7 million impairment loss in the current quarter and $2.3 million of gains related to dedesignated interest rate swap valuation adjustments in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Net Income* per share was $0.14 compared to $0.18 in the prior year quarter.

The Company ended the quarter with $266.0 million of total debt outstanding, including $255.5 million of borrowings under its credit facility.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow* and Capital Allocation

Adjusted Free Cash Flow* in the quarter was $7.4 million after investing $4.5 million in cash capital expenditures, including facilities maintenance.

During the quarter, the Company allocated $16.2 million to share repurchases resulting in approximately $100.4 million remaining under its existing repurchase authorization.

Business Outlook

The following full year 2024 expectations reflect management's expectations that the current consumer and economic environment will not change materially.

Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** between 0% and 3%

Consolidated restaurant openings of 40 to 50, including 12 to 16 new Keke's restaurants , with a consolidated net decline of 10 to 20.

Commodity inflation between 0% and 2%.

Labor inflation between 4% and 5%.

Total general and administrative expenses between $83 million and $86 million , including approximately $12 million related to share-based compensation expense which does not impact Adjusted EBITDA*.

Adjusted EBITDA* between $85 million and $89 million.

* Please refer to the Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as well as the Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures included in the tables below. The Company is not able to reconcile the forward-looking non-GAAP estimate set forth above to its most directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) estimates without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict, forecast or determine the probable significance of the items impacting these estimates, including gains, losses and other charges, with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP estimate is not provided.

** Same-restaurant sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, initial and other fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-restaurant sales and domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

About Denny's Corporation

Denny’s Corporation is one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants. As of December 27, 2023, the Company consisted of 1,631 restaurants, 1,558 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 73 of which were company operated. Denny's Corporation consists of the Denny’s brand and the Keke’s brand. As of December 27, 2023, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,573 global restaurants, 1,508 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 65 of which were company operated. As of December 27, 2023, the Keke's brand consisted of 58 restaurants, 50 of which were franchised restaurants and 8 of which were company operated.

For further information on Denny's Corporation, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit investor.dennys.com.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company urges caution in considering its current trends and any outlook on earnings disclosed in this press release. In addition, certain matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which reflect management's best judgment based on factors currently known, are intended to speak only as of the date such statements are made and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual performance of Denny’s Corporation, its subsidiaries, and underlying restaurants to be materially different from the performance indicated or implied by such statements. Words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “hope”, "will", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that could cause actual performance to differ materially from the performance indicated by these forward-looking statements include, among others: economic, public health and political conditions that impact consumer confidence and spending, commodity and labor inflation; the ability to effectively staff restaurants and support personnel; the Company's ability to maintain adequate levels of liquidity for its cash needs, including debt obligations, payment of dividends, planned share repurchases and capital expenditures as well as the ability of its customers, suppliers, franchisees and lenders to access sources of liquidity to provide for their own cash needs; competitive pressures from within the restaurant industry; the Company's ability to integrate and derive the expected benefits from its acquisition of Keke's Breakfast Cafe; the level of success of the Company’s operating initiatives and advertising and promotional efforts; adverse publicity; health concerns arising from food-related pandemics, outbreaks of flu viruses or other diseases; changes in business strategy or development plans; terms and availability of capital; regional weather conditions; overall changes in the general economy (including with regard to energy costs), particularly at the retail level; political environment and geopolitical events (including acts of war and terrorism); and other factors from time to time set forth in the Company’s SEC reports and other filings, including but not limited to the discussion in Management’s Discussion and Analysis and the risks identified in Item 1A. Risk Factors contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2022 (and in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K).











DENNY’S CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) ($ in thousands) 12/27/23 12/28/22 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,893 $ 3,523 Investments 1,281 1,746 Receivables, net 21,391 25,576 Inventories 2,175 5,538 Assets held for sale 1,455 1,403 Prepaid and other current assets 12,855 12,529 Total current assets 44,050 50,315 Property, net 93,494 94,469 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 6,098 6,499 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 116,795 126,065 Goodwill 65,908 72,740 Intangible assets, net 93,428 95,034 Deferred financing costs, net 1,702 2,337 Other noncurrent assets 43,343 50,876 Total assets $ 464,818 $ 498,335 Liabilities Current liabilities Current finance lease liabilities $ 1,383 $ 1,683 Current operating lease liabilities 14,779 15,310 Accounts payable 24,070 19,896 Other current liabilities 63,068 56,762 Total current liabilities 103,300 93,651 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 255,500 261,500 Noncurrent finance lease liabilities 9,150 9,555 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 114,451 123,404 Liability for insurance claims, less current portion 6,929 7,324 Deferred income taxes, net 6,582 7,419 Other noncurrent liabilities 31,592 32,598 Total long-term liabilities 424,204 441,800 Total liabilities 527,504 535,451 Shareholders' deficit Common stock 529 650 Paid-in capital 6,688 142,136 Deficit (21,784 ) (41,729 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (41,659 ) (42,697 ) Treasury stock (6,460 ) (95,476 ) Total shareholders' deficit (62,686 ) (37,116 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 464,818 $ 498,335 Debt Balances Credit facility revolver due 2026 $ 255,500 $ 261,500 Finance lease liabilities 10,533 11,238 Total debt $ 266,033 $ 272,738







DENNY’S CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Quarter Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 12/27/23 12/28/22 Revenue: Company restaurant sales $ 54,046 $ 54,399 Franchise and license revenue 61,307 66,450 Total operating revenue 115,353 120,849 Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 48,646 47,554 Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 29,795 34,814 General and administrative expenses 19,255 16,985 Depreciation and amortization 3,507 3,810 Goodwill impairment charges 6,363 — Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 63 46 Total operating costs and expenses, net 107,629 103,209 Operating income 7,724 17,640 Interest expense, net 4,309 4,240 Other nonoperating income, net (1,182 ) (2,714 ) Income before income taxes 4,597 16,114 Provision for income taxes 1,695 3,343 Net income $ 2,902 $ 12,771 Net income per share - basic $ 0.05 $ 0.22 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.22 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 53,648 58,406 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 53,893 58,480 Comprehensive income (loss) $ (10,997 ) $ 13,377 General and Administrative Expenses Corporate administrative expenses $ 16,420 $ 13,812 Share-based compensation 403 1,933 Incentive compensation 1,305 866 Deferred compensation valuation adjustments 1,127 374 Total general and administrative expenses $ 19,255 $ 16,985







DENNY’S CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 12/27/23 12/28/22 Revenue: Company restaurant sales $ 215,532 $ 199,753 Franchise and license revenue 248,390 256,676 Total operating revenue 463,922 456,429 Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 187,599 179,458 Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 122,452 135,327 General and administrative expenses 77,770 67,173 Depreciation and amortization 14,385 14,862 Goodwill impairment charges 6,363 — Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 2,530 (1,005 ) Total operating costs and expenses, net 411,099 395,815 Operating income 52,823 60,614 Interest expense, net 17,597 13,769 Other nonoperating expense (income), net 8,288 (52,585 ) Income before income taxes 26,938 99,430 Provision for income taxes 6,993 24,718 Net income $ 19,945 $ 74,712 Net income per share - basic $ 0.36 $ 1.23 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.35 $ 1.23 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 55,984 60,771 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 56,196 60,879 Comprehensive income $ 20,983 $ 86,485 General and Administrative Expenses Corporate administrative expenses $ 60,339 $ 52,115 Share-based compensation 8,880 11,400 Incentive compensation 6,640 5,811 Deferred compensation valuation adjustments 1,911 (2,153 ) Total general and administrative expenses $ 77,770 $ 67,173







DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate indicators to assist in the evaluation of operating performance and liquidity on a period-to-period basis. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and for compensation purposes, including incentive compensation for certain employees. Adjusted EBITDA is also used in the calculation of financial covenant ratios in accordance with the Company’s credit facility. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is also used as a non-GAAP liquidity measure by Management to assess the Company’s ability to generate cash and plan for future operating and capital actions. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Adjusted Free Cash Flow provide useful information to investors and analysts about the Company’s operating results, financial condition or cash flows. However, each of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income, net income per share, net cash provided by operating activities, or other financial performance and liquidity measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/27/23 12/28/22 12/27/23 12/28/22 Net income $ 2,902 $ 12,771 $ 19,945 $ 74,712 Provision for income taxes 1,695 3,343 6,993 24,718 Goodwill impairment charges 6,363 — 6,363 — Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 63 46 2,530 (1,005 ) Other nonoperating (income) expense, net (1,182 ) (2,714 ) 8,288 (52,585 ) Share-based compensation expense 403 1,933 8,880 11,400 Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments 1,127 374 1,911 (2,153 ) Interest expense, net 4,309 4,240 17,597 13,769 Depreciation and amortization 3,507 3,810 14,385 14,862 Cash payments for restructuring charges and exit costs (626 ) (402 ) (2,291 ) (1,067 ) Cash payments for share-based compensation — — (3,131 ) (5,147 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,561 $ 23,401 $ 81,470 $ 77,504







DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/27/23 12/28/22 12/27/23 12/28/22 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 21,357 $ 14,502 $ 72,125 $ 39,452 Capital expenditures (4,479 ) (1,698 ) (9,978 ) (11,844 ) Acquisition of real estate and restaurant(1) — — (1,227 ) (750 ) Cash payments for restructuring charges and exit costs (626 ) (402 ) (2,291 ) (1,067 ) Cash payments for share-based compensation — — (3,131 ) (5,147 ) Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments 1,127 374 1,911 (2,153 ) Other nonoperating expense (income), net (1,182 ) (2,714 ) 8,288 (52,585 ) Gains (losses) on investments 26 (16 ) 85 (305 ) Gains (losses) on early termination of debt and leases (17 ) 8 (17 ) 37 Amortization of deferred financing costs (159 ) (159 ) (635 ) (634 ) Gains (losses) and amortization on interest rate swap derivatives, net (121 ) 2,311 (10,959 ) 54,989 Interest expense, net 4,309 4,240 17,597 13,769 Cash interest expense, net (2) (4,028 ) (3,925 ) (16,420 ) (14,923 ) Deferred income tax benefit (expense) 2,072 937 1,703 (14,732 ) Increase in tax valuation allowance (205 ) (546 ) (205 ) (546 ) Provision for income taxes 1,695 3,343 6,993 24,718 Income taxes paid, net (2,664 ) (3,135 ) (9,195 ) (9,296 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and dispositions Receivables 4,331 1,104 (3,904 ) 5,892 Inventories (178 ) (3,406 ) (3,362 ) 460 Other current assets 1,037 2,821 325 1,138 Other noncurrent assets 1,607 5,318 2,509 2,129 Operating lease assets and liabilities 149 136 628 696 Accounts payable (11,111 ) (7,033 ) (4,032 ) (3,918 ) Other accrued liabilities (4,675 ) 5,315 (3,356 ) 8,798 Other noncurrent liabilities (875 ) (2,732 ) 1,198 6,513 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 7,390 $ 14,643 $ 44,650 $ 40,691





(1 ) For the year-to-date period ended December 27, 2023, amount includes cash paid for the acquisition of a piece of real estate. For the year-to-date period ended December 28, 2022, amount includes cash paid for the acquisition of a Denny's franchise restaurant and excludes cash paid for the acquisition of Keke's. (2 ) Includes cash interest income, net for the quarter and year-to-date period ended December 27, 2023, and cash receipts of $0.2 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the year-to-date period ended December 27, 2023. Includes cash interest expense (income), net and cash (receipts) payments of $(0.1) million and $1.8 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year-to-date period ended December 28, 2022, respectively.







DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 12/27/23 12/28/22 12/27/23 12/28/22 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,561 $ 23,401 $ 81,470 $ 77,504 Cash interest expense, net (1) (4,028 ) (3,925 ) (16,420 ) (14,923 ) Cash paid for income taxes, net (2,664 ) (3,135 ) (9,195 ) (9,296 ) Cash paid for capital expenditures (2) (4,479 ) (1,698 ) (11,205 ) (12,594 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 7,390 $ 14,643 $ 44,650 $ 40,691 Net income $ 2,902 $ 12,771 $ 19,945 $ 74,712 (Gains) losses and amortization on interest rate swap derivatives, net 121 (2,311 ) 10,959 (54,989 ) Gains on sales of assets and other charges, net (88 ) (67 ) (2,220 ) (3,378 ) Impairment charges (3) 6,737 — 8,577 963 Tax effect (4) (1,872 ) 152 (4,329 ) 14,294 Adjusted Net Income $ 7,800 $ 10,545 $ 32,932 $ 31,602 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 53,893 58,480 56,196 60,879 Net Income Per Share - Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.22 $ 0.35 $ 1.23 Adjustments Per Share 0.09 (0.04 ) 0.24 (0.71 ) Adjusted Net Income Per Share $ 0.14 $ 0.18 $ 0.59 $ 0.52





(1 ) Includes cash interest income, net for the quarter and year-to-date period ended December 27, 2023, and cash receipts of $0.2 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the year-to-date period ended December 27, 2023. Includes cash interest expense (income), net and cash (receipts) payments of $(0.1) million and $1.8 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year-to-date period ended December 28, 2022, respectively. (2 ) For the year-to-date period ended December 27, 2023, amount includes cash paid for capital expenditures and the acquisition of a piece of real estate. For the year-to-date period ended December 28, 2022, amount includes cash paid for capital expenditures and the acquisition of a Denny's franchise restaurant, and excludes cash paid for the acquisition of Keke's. (3 ) Impairment charges include goodwill impairment charges of $6.4 million for the quarter and year-to-date period ended December 27, 2023. (4 ) Tax adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date period ended December 27, 2023 reflect effective tax rates of 27.7% and 25.0%, respectively. Tax adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date period ended December 28, 2022 reflect effective tax rates of 6.4% and 24.9%, respectively.







DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain other non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate indicators to assist in the evaluation of restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance of ongoing restaurant-level operations. The Company uses Restaurant-level Operating Margin, Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and these three non-GAAP measures are used to evaluate operating effectiveness.

The Company defines Restaurant-level Operating Margin as operating income excluding the following three items: general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, and operating (gains), losses and other charges, net. Restaurant-level Operating Margin is presented as a percent of total operating revenue. The Company excludes general and administrative expenses, which include primarily non-restaurant-level costs associated with support of company and franchised restaurants and other activities at their corporate office. The Company excludes depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which is related to company restaurant-level assets, because such expenses represent historical sunk costs which do not reflect current cash outlays for the restaurants. The Company excludes special items, included within operating (gains), losses and other charges, net, to provide investors with a clearer perspective of its ongoing operating performance and a more relevant comparison to prior period results.

Restaurant-level Operating Margin is the total of Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin. The Company defines Company Restaurant Operating Margin as company restaurant sales less costs of company restaurant sales (which include product costs, company restaurant level payroll and benefits, occupancy costs, and other operating costs including utilities, repairs and maintenance, marketing and other expenses) and presents it as a percent of company restaurant sales. The Company defines Franchise Operating Margin as franchise and license revenue (which includes franchise royalties and other non-food and beverage revenue streams such as initial franchise and other fees, advertising revenue and occupancy revenue) less costs of franchise and license revenue and presents it as a percent of franchise and license revenue.

These non-GAAP financial measures provide a meaningful comparison between periods and enable investors to focus on the performance of restaurant-level operations by excluding revenues and costs unrelated to food and beverage sales in addition to corporate general and administrative expense, depreciation and amortization, and operating (gains), losses and other charges, net. However, each of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Restaurant-level Operating Margin, Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin do not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders because of the aforementioned excluded items and are not indicative of the overall results for the Company.

Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/27/23 12/28/22 12/27/23 12/28/22 Operating income $ 7,724 $ 17,640 $ 52,823 $ 60,614 General and administrative expenses 19,255 16,985 77,770 67,173 Depreciation and amortization 3,507 3,810 14,385 14,862 Goodwill impairment charges 6,363 — 6,363 — Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 63 46 2,530 (1,005 ) Restaurant-level Operating Margin $ 36,912 $ 38,481 $ 153,871 $ 141,644 Restaurant-level Operating Margin consists of: Company Restaurant Operating Margin (1) $ 5,400 $ 6,845 $ 27,933 $ 20,295 Franchise Operating Margin (2) 31,512 31,636 125,938 121,349 Restaurant-level Operating Margin $ 36,912 $ 38,481 $ 153,871 $ 141,644





(1 ) Company Restaurant Operating Margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization; less franchise and license revenue. (2 ) Franchise Operating Margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization; less company restaurant sales.







DENNY’S CORPORATION Operating Margins (Unaudited) Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) 12/27/23 12/28/22 Company restaurant operations: (1) Company restaurant sales $ 54,046 100.0 % $ 54,399 100.0 % Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization: Product costs 13,993 25.9 % 14,743 27.1 % Payroll and benefits 20,184 37.3 % 20,814 38.3 % Occupancy 4,699 8.7 % 3,838 7.1 % Other operating costs: Utilities 1,811 3.4 % 2,062 3.8 % Repairs and maintenance 994 1.8 % 1,071 2.0 % Marketing 1,396 2.6 % 1,417 2.6 % Legal settlements 1,827 3.4 % 1 0.0 % Other direct costs 3,742 6.9 % 3,608 6.6 % Total costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization $ 48,646 90.0 % $ 47,554 87.4 % Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 5,400 10.0 % $ 6,845 12.6 % Franchise operations: (3) Franchise and license revenue: Royalties $ 30,025 49.0 % $ 29,615 44.6 % Advertising revenue 19,676 32.1 % 19,284 29.0 % Initial and other fees 2,888 4.7 % 8,227 12.4 % Occupancy revenue 8,718 14.2 % 9,324 14.0 % Total franchise and license revenue $ 61,307 100.0 % $ 66,450 100.0 % Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Advertising costs $ 19,676 32.1 % $ 19,284 29.0 % Occupancy costs 5,307 8.7 % 5,739 8.6 % Other direct costs 4,812 7.8 % 9,791 14.7 % Total costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization $ 29,795 48.6 % $ 34,814 52.4 % Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 31,512 51.4 % $ 31,636 47.6 % Total operating revenue (4) $ 115,353 100.0 % $ 120,849 100.0 % Total costs of operating revenue (4) 78,441 68.0 % 82,368 68.2 % Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP) (4)(2) $ 36,912 32.0 % $ 38,481 31.8 % Other operating expenses: (4)(2) General and administrative expenses $ 19,255 16.7 % $ 16,985 14.1 % Depreciation and amortization 3,507 3.0 % 3,810 3.2 % Goodwill impairment charges 6,363 5.5 % — — % Operating losses and other charges, net 63 0.1 % 46 0.0 % Total other operating expenses $ 29,188 25.3 % $ 20,841 17.2 % Operating income (4) $ 7,724 6.7 % $ 17,640 14.6 % (1 ) As a percentage of company restaurant sales. (2 ) Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Operating margins should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. (3 ) As a percentage of franchise and license revenue. (4 ) As a percentage of total operating revenue.







DENNY’S CORPORATION Operating Margins (Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/27/23 12/28/22 Company restaurant operations: (1) Company restaurant sales $ 215,532 100.0 % $ 199,753 100.0 % Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization: Product costs 55,789 25.9 % 53,617 26.8 % Payroll and benefits 80,666 37.4 % 76,412 38.3 % Occupancy 17,080 7.9 % 15,154 7.6 % Other operating costs: Utilities 7,848 3.6 % 7,273 3.6 % Repairs and maintenance 3,661 1.7 % 3,874 1.9 % Marketing 5,603 2.6 % 5,294 2.7 % Legal settlements 2,302 1.1 % 4,224 2.1 % Other direct costs 14,650 6.8 % 13,610 6.8 % Total costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization $ 187,599 87.0 % $ 179,458 89.8 % Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 27,933 13.0 % $ 20,295 10.2 % Franchise operations: (3) Franchise and license revenue: Royalties $ 120,131 48.4 % $ 113,891 44.4 % Advertising revenue 78,494 31.6 % 75,926 29.6 % Initial and other fees 13,882 5.6 % 28,262 11.0 % Occupancy revenue 35,883 14.4 % 38,597 15.0 % Total franchise and license revenue $ 248,390 100.0 % $ 256,676 100.0 % Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Advertising costs $ 78,494 31.6 % $ 75,926 29.6 % Occupancy costs 22,160 8.9 % 24,090 9.4 % Other direct costs 21,798 8.8 % 35,311 13.8 % Total costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization $ 122,452 49.3 % $ 135,327 52.7 % Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 125,938 50.7 % $ 121,349 47.3 % Total operating revenue (4) $ 463,922 100.0 % $ 456,429 100.0 % Total costs of operating revenue (4) 310,051 66.8 % 314,785 69.0 % Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP) (4)(2) $ 153,871 33.2 % $ 141,644 31.0 % Other operating expenses: (4)(2) General and administrative expenses $ 77,770 16.8 % $ 67,173 14.7 % Depreciation and amortization 14,385 3.1 % 14,862 3.3 % Goodwill impairment charges 6,363 1.4 % — — % Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 2,530 0.5 % (1,005 ) (0.2) % Total other operating expenses $ 101,048 21.8 % $ 81,030 17.8 % Operating income (4) $ 52,823 11.4 % $ 60,614 13.3 % (1 ) As a percentage of company restaurant sales. (2 ) Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Operating margin should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. (3 ) As a percentage of franchise and license revenue. (4 ) As a percentage of total operating revenue.







DENNY’S CORPORATION Statistical Data (Unaudited) Denny's Keke's (2) Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales (1) Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended (Increase vs. prior year) 12/27/23 12/28/22 12/27/23 12/28/22 12/27/23 12/28/22 12/27/23 12/28/22 Company Restaurants (1.2 )% 6.0 % 2.7 % 10.4 % 0.7 % N/A (1.1 )% N/A Domestic Franchise Restaurants 1.5 % 1.7 % 3.6 % 6.0 % (3.8 )% N/A (4.4 )% N/A Domestic System-wide Restaurants 1.3 % 2.0 % 3.6 % 6.3 % (3.1 )% N/A (3.9 )% N/A Average Unit Sales ($ in thousands) Company Restaurants $ 770 $ 776 $ 3,073 $ 2,985 $ 429 $ 438 $ 1,796 $ 772 Franchised Restaurants $ 467 $ 448 $ 1,843 $ 1,729 $ 432 $ 453 $ 1,828 $ 802 (1 ) Same-restaurant sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, initial and other fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-restaurant sales and domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP. (2 ) Effective July 20, 2022, the Company acquired Keke's, as such data for the quarter and year-to-date period ended December 28, 2022 only represent post-acquisition results.









Restaurant Unit Activity Denny's Keke's Franchised Franchised Company & Licensed Total Company & Licensed Total Ending Units September 27, 2023 66 1,522 1,588 8 48 56 Units Opened — 7 7 — 2 2 Units Closed (1 ) (21 ) (22 ) — — — Net Change (1 ) (14 ) (15 ) — 2 2 Ending Units December 27, 2023 65 1,508 1,573 8 50 58 Equivalent Units Fourth Quarter 2023 65 1,512 1,577 8 50 58 Fourth Quarter 2022 65 1,543 1,608 8 46 54 Net Change — (31 ) (31 ) — 4 4 Ending Units December 28, 2022 66 1,536 1,602 8 46 54 Units Opened — 28 28 — 4 4 Units Closed (1 ) (56 ) (57 ) — — — Net Change (1 ) (28 ) (29 ) — 4 4 Ending Units December 27, 2023 65 1,508 1,573 8 50 58 Equivalent Units Year-to-Date 2023 65 1,522 1,587 8 48 56 Year-to-Date 2022 65 1,561 1,626 4 20 24 Net Change — (39 ) (39 ) 4 28 32





