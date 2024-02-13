Virginia Credit Union League Announces Karima Freeman Will Serve as Interim President/CEO Effective March 1

Current League President/CEO Carrie Hunt is departing the League at the end of month to serve as Chief Advocacy Officer for America’s Credit Unions

Richmond, VA, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Virginia Credit Union League Board of Directors today announced that Karima Freeman, current Chief Operating Officer for the organization, will serve as Interim President/CEO following the departure of Carrie Hunt later this month.



Freeman is a 23-year employee of the League, and currently manages membership services, working directly with credit unions on dues and other membership and affiliation issues. She also oversees the League’s accounting, human resources and information technology functions.



“Karima is a proven leader with decades-long relationships within the Virginia credit union system and a deep knowledge of the League’s operations,” said League Board Chairman Joe Thomas, CEO of NextMark Credit Union. “The League Board looks forward to working with her, in partnership with the management team and staff, as we begin a new chapter in the League’s history and as we mark our 90th year of service to Virginia’s credit unions.”



“Each of us at the League is committed to the success of Virginia’s credit unions,” said Freeman. “I’m proud of what we accomplish through the support and engagement of our member credit unions -- as an advocate and champion; as their premier business solutions provider; and as the driving force behind collaborative initiatives that support credit unions’ growth and success.”



Current League President/CEO Carrie Hunt is departing the League at the end of February to serve as Chief Advocacy Officer for America’s Credit Unions, the new national trade association formed by the merger of the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) and the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions (NAFCU).



“We are grateful for Carrie’s work these past three years in charting a course for the League that best articulated our vision to promote, protect and strengthen Virginia’s credit unions,” said Thomas. “We wish her well as she begins an exciting new chapter in her career, one that continues her exemplary service to the credit union industry.”



“I’m honored to have led the Virginia League and know this organization will continue to deliver value to its member credit unions,” said Hunt. “It was a privilege to work with so many passionate people who worked to strengthen this already extraordinary organization and I look forward to continuing a strong relationship with the League in my new role.”



The League Board has engaged D. Hilton Associates Inc. to coordinate the search for a permanent successor to Hunt.



Learn more here: https://www.dhilton.com/jobs/president-chief-executive-officer-virginia-credit-union-league/

