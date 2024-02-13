Snow Emergency And Parking Ban To End Tuesday, February 13, at 4 p.m.

Residents urged to abide by snow regulations, offer help with shoveling sidewalks, fire hydrants and pedestrian ramps to older adults and neighbors with disabilities

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced that the snow emergency and parking ban currently in effect will be lifted today at 4:00 p.m. Residents parked in participating discounted lots and garages must remove their cars by 6:00 p.m. to avoid being charged regular rates. The use of space savers is permitted for 48 hours after the end of the emergency. Space savers are prohibited at all times in the South End and Bay Village. Space savers that violate these rules may be collected and discarded by the Public Works Department (PWD). Property owners are reminded that a 42” wide path of travel is required to accommodate wheelchairs and strollers along sidewalks.

City teams monitoring the pending storm last evening and overnight were in regular communication with the Boston Transportation Department and Boston Police Department. Given sudden and drastic changes to the forecast, no vehicles were towed for violating the parking ban overnight and the City will continue to pause on ticketing or towing until the parking ban is officially lifted at 4 p.m. Leaving the parking ban in effect until this afternoon allows time for residents who may have parked in one of the participating discounted lots and garages to retrieve their vehicle.

“I’m grateful for City teams who monitored the storm overnight and have been prepared to clear our roadways and respond to any emergencies,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Even as the forecasts and weather conditions are shifting rapidly, we ask that you please check on your neighbors, family, and friends to be sure everyone is safe.”

Boston City Hall and all municipal buildings including BCYF community centers and Boston Public Library branches will be open tomorrow. Boston Public Schools will be open on Wednesday, February 14.

Trash and recycling pick-up will continue on a regular schedule. Curbside food waste collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week. Residents are encouraged to download the Trash Day App for more information.

Residents are reminded to call 911 to assist individuals experiencing homelessness or vulnerable individuals out in the cold who appear immobile, disoriented or underdressed for the weather. For non-emergencies, residents can call 311.

Rules on clearing snow:

Property owners must fully clear snow, sleet and ice from sidewalks and curb ramps abutting the property within three hours after the snowfall ends, or three hours after sunrise if the snow ends overnight. Curb and pedestrian ramps to the street should be cleared fully and continually over the duration of the storm to ensure accessibility for individuals with disabilities. If the storm lasts for an extended period of time, property owners are asked to continually check and clear ramps abutting their property.

Removal of snow and ice from a private property to the street or sidewalk is prohibited.

Failure to comply with these rules can result in fines issued by PWD's Code Enforcement Division. Fines associated with improper removal of snow can be found online.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency notifications through AlertBoston. Please follow @CityofBoston and visit boston.gov/snow for the latest updates.

Safety tips:

Keep catch basins and fire hydrants clear. For a map of catch basins and fire hydrants, visit here. You can assist in keeping hydrants clear of snow so the Boston Fire Department can access them quickly in case of emergency.

Shoveling snow requires significant exertion; please be cautious and pay attention to signs of overexertion. Stop if you feel chest pain, shortness of breath, lightheadedness, nausea, or vomiting. Call 911 if those symptoms do not resolve quickly.

Snow piles can make navigating intersections dangerous for pedestrians and drivers. Please take extra care when turning corners with snow piles that might limit visibility.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is a concern during winter weather, especially with the use of generators. Residents should use their home heating systems wisely and safely, and have a working carbon monoxide detector on each floor of the home. Call 911 immediately if you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning.

Sitting in a car while idling can be deadly if the tailpipe is blocked. Do not let children sit in an idling car while shoveling. Clear any household exhaust pipes (e.g. gas exhaust for heating systems or dryers) and vehicle exhaust pipes of snow.

Have a contractor check the roof to see if snow needs to be removed. If roof snow can be removed from the ground with the use of a snow-rake, do so with caution. Avoid working from ladders, and be mindful of slippery surfaces.

Dress for the weather:

Wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing rather than one layer of heavy clothing.

Outer garments should be tightly woven and water repellent.

Wear mittens over gloves; layering works for your hands as well.

Always wear a hat, and cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs.

Dress children warmly, and set reasonable time limits on outdoor play.

Restrict infants' outdoor exposure when it is colder than 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Watch for signs of frostbite:

Signs of frostbite include loss of feeling and white or pale appearance in extremities such as fingers, toes, ear lobes, and the tip of the nose. If symptoms are detected, get medical help immediately.

Watch for signs of hypothermia:

These include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness and apparent exhaustion. If you or someone you know shows any of these symptoms, get in touch with a healthcare provider immediately. If symptoms are severe, call 911.

Heating safety:

Never try to heat your home using a charcoal or gas grill, the kitchen stove, or other product not specifically designed as a heater. These can cause a fire or produce dangerous levels of carbon monoxide very quickly.

Have your heating system cleaned and checked annually.

Install and maintain smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home. Carbon monoxide is an invisible gas produced whenever any fuel is burned. Common sources include oil or gas furnaces, water heaters, fireplaces, stoves, and some space heaters. It has no smell, taste, or color, and it is poisonous and potentially deadly.

Don't place electric space heaters near curtains or other flammable materials. Turn them off before you go to bed.

For more information, please visit boston.gov/snow